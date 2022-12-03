JMU football put an exclamation mark on its season Saturday, blowing out Coastal Carolina at home, 47-7, to finish its first year in the FBS 8-3 (6-2 Sun Belt). Sports Editor Grant Johnson says that while JMU can't go to a bowl game or advance to the Sun Belt Conference Championship game, its ineligibility shouldn't overshadow how monumental the Dukes' inaugural FBS season was and how bright the future looks in Harrisonburg.