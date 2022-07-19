In its inaugural season in the Sun Belt Conference, one thing JMU brings is experience.
From JMU’s 2021 finale, nine of the 11 starters will return for 2022 — departing are former goalkeeper Martin Leu and midfielder Axel Ahlander, who transferred to U.Va. In a nine-team conference that boasts NCAA tournament appearances and even a national champion from two seasons ago, this continuity in the squad provides a sense of clarity amid new beginnings.
When JMU Athletics’ move to the Sun Belt first became known last fall, a question mark appeared around the future of its men’s soccer program, as the conference didn’t carry the sport in 2021. The Sun Belt announced in April that men’s soccer was back following the addition of three affiliate members, setting up a nine-team field for 2022.
The eight other teams making up the Sun Belt are spring 2021 national champion Marshall, Old Dominion, Kentucky, South Carolina, West Virginia, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and Georgia State. Of these nine, four participated in last season’s NCAA College Cup — Kentucky, Marshall, Georgia State and West Virginia. JMU made three college cups before last season.
On top of almost all his contributing players returning, head coach Paul Zazenski remains at the helm for his fifth season leading the Dukes. Accumulating a 42-18-10 record and three conference championships and NCAA tournament berths coincidentally, Zazenski looks to build off an 11-5-1 record from last year, with the season ending prematurely with JMU’s ban from postseason play.
Leading Zazenski’s attack is redshirt senior forward Luca Erhardt, who impressed last fall. A member of the All-CAA First Team, Erhardt started all 17 games and scored nine goals, leading the team. Erhardt also led JMU in points with 19 and in both shots and shots on goal with 45 and 23, respectively.
Holding things down in goal is redshirt senior defender Brandon Clegg, who also was a part of the All-CAA First Team. Clegg also started all 17 games and played all but 72 minutes the entire season. He also was recognized for being named to the All-Atlantic Region Second Team.
Spotlighting the midfield starts with redshirt junior midfielder Rodrigo Robles. He garnered All-CAA Second Team honors for his 11-assist season, which was the highest assist tally for a Duke since 2011. Robles started 16 of 17 games last year and even made it onto ESPN’s SportsCenter for his jaw-dropping goal from outside the box against George Mason.
Zazenski combines an experienced squad with a ranked recruiting class for the second time in three seasons. JMU’s recruiting class ranked as high as 35 nationally according to TopDrawerSoccer. Whether any of these players will see the field in 2022 is yet to be seen, but what’s certain is Zazenski continues to build for JMU’s success for both now and years down the line.
When looking into those four Sun Belt teams that made the NCAA tournament last season, Marshall is one that JMU fans may recognize the most. The 2020-21 national champions visited Sentara Park last fall for the Dukes’ season opener, defeating JMU 6-1.
While the Thundering Herd lost Pedro Dolabella, their leading goal scorer from last year , they’re bringing back the co-assist leaders, redshirt senior forward Milo Yosef and graduate midfielder Vinicius Fernandes. In 2021, the Thundering Herd finished 11-4-1 — bowing out of the NCAA tournament in the first round to Providence in double overtime.
As members of the Mid-American Conference (MAC) last season, Georgia State and West Virginia met in the MAC tournament, where the Panthers defeated the Mountaineers 1-0 in the first round. The Panthers ran into eventual semifinalist Georgetown in the NCAA tournament, where they lost 2-0. The co-leading scorers from last season for the Panthers, senior forward Max Wilkins and sophomore forward Ethan Sassine, lead their attack once again.
Despite coming up short in the MAC tournament, West Virginia advanced further than the Panthers in the NCAA tournament, making it to the quarterfinals. Head coach Dan Stratford led the Mountaineers to a 12-3-6 record before losing to the Hoyas on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals. Stratford will get his top goal scorer and points leader back this season in junior forward Ciro Bourlot Jaeggi.
After winning the Conference-USA championship last season, Kentucky will look to make a name for itself in the Sun Belt . The Wildcats went 15-2-4 on the way to its conference championship before losing 2-1 to the 2021 national champions in the second round, Clemson. Head coach Johan Cedergren enters his 10th season in charge of the Wildcats.
When the season commences in August, the Dukes will have their work cut out. On top of the Sun Belt opponents it'll face, JMU is pitted against two ACC teams in U.Va. and NC State, along with the Hoyas making a visit to Harrisonburg. When they take the field against these teams or anyone else on its schedule, JMU will be prepared for anything — based on what Zazenski and the players have experienced over the past couple of years.
Contact Craig Mathias at mathiack@dukes.jmu.edu. For more men’s soccer coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.