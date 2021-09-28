The toughest CAA stretch is here for JMU football. The Dukes play FCS-ranked opponents every weekend for the next month, making it a crucial stretch in the playoff race.
JMU’s season has seen its ups and downs early on with injuries and first-half inconsistencies. The bye week has come and gone, and now’s the time for the Dukes to prove their worth to the playoff committee and JMU Nation.
Game one: New Hampshire
This weekend, the Dukes take on the Wildcats in Durham, New Hampshire. JMU’s opponent checked in at No. 25 in the STATS FCS Top 25 poll, just squeezing into the rankings after a blowout 77-7 loss to Pitt last week.
The Wildcats have the potential to be better than the loss would imply. New Hampshire head coach Sean McDonnell is experienced, winning his 100th game two weeks ago, but he heads a young Wildcats bunch that’s only played one game since 2019 before this season.
The Dukes last traveled to New Hampshire in 2018 — JMU lost to the Wildcats 35-24, with New Hampshire forcing six turnovers. The Dukes won the most recent contest in Harrisonburg in 2019 in a dominating 54-16 win.
While ranked No. 25, New Hampshire isn’t a team to be taken lightly. This is the matchup out of the next four that should be the easiest for JMU, but on the road, the Dukes are 4-6 against the Wildcats — New Hampshire isn’t an easy place to play — it’s loud and typically cold —, and if JMU isn’t focused, this is a game it could drop. The Dukes face the Wildcats on Oct. 2 at 3:30 p.m.
Game two: Villanova
JMU returns home for Family Weekend to, for the first time in a month, play at Bridgeforth Stadium. This game will be anything but a cakewalk for the No. 3 team, though.
In the third straight game of playing a Wildcats team, JMU will have the crowd on its side — a needed advantage. No. 12 Villanova would probably be ranked higher if not for its Saturday loss to No. 6 in the FBS Penn State. The Dukes are going to see an experienced Wildcats team, with graduate quarterback Daniel Smith in his seventh college football season.
Penn State only led by four after the first quarter, and while the Nittany Lions ran the score up before halftime, Villanova made a strong second-half effort. That effort by the Wildcats should catch the Dukes’ attention — in Week Three, Villanova was down to Richmond 27-13 in the fourth quarter and came back to defeat the Spiders 34-27.
The Dukes have to continue what redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson calls the “no mercy” philosophy — that is, never let the foot off the gas because Villanova can and often will come back from deficits. The Dukes take on Villanova on Oct. 9 at 2 p.m.
Game three: Richmond
Speaking of the Spiders, JMU faces Richmond on the road in their annual matchup. Games between the Dukes and the Spiders are often of high importance, with the last meeting between the two determining the winner of the CAA South Division in the spring.
Richmond came in at No. 22 this week after a 21-10 loss to Virginia Tech — but the Spiders held their own against the Hokies. Despite having graduate quarterback Joe Mancuso take an early injury, backup graduate Beu English led a strong fight, and the teams would’ve been tied at halftime if it wasn’t for a Virginia Tech punt return touchdown.
There’s always a lot at stake when JMU plays Richmond. Redshirt senior defensive lineman Mike Greene — a Richmond native — gets to return home one more time, and redshirt freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. also returns to the area he grew up and will play in front of family.
As heartwarming as it is for players to return home, this Richmond team is better than its ranking and has upset potential. The Spiders head coach Russ Huesman said Monday in the CAA coaches teleconference that Mancuso is expected to miss 2-4 weeks, putting him back into action just as JMU comes to town. The Dukes face the Spiders on Oct. 16 at 2 p.m.
Game four: Delaware
To close out the stretch of four ranked opponents, the Dukes head to Newark, Delaware, to face the No. 9 Blue Hens in one of the most anticipated CAA matchups of the season.
Delaware, like JMU, fell in the FCS semifinals to South Dakota State in the spring. The Blue Hens are returning most of that team, and were a surprising group that dominated CAA play from the get-go. While the team hasn’t been as dominant recently, every team seemingly steps up their game when facing a top team like JMU.
As a top-10 FCS matchup, the Dukes and the Blue Hens look to be a clash of the titans. Both have senior leadership on the offense and defense, and while the two haven’t met since 2018, it’s typically a close game when they meet. JMU is 12-14 all-time against Delaware.
The Blue Hens round out a stretch of four ranked opponents, and if JMU comes out clean against all four, they’ll be in good shape for a postseason run. There’s no off week in the CAA, anything can happen and it’ll be a tough test for JMU as it faces Delaware on Oct. 23 at 3 p.m.
