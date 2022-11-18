It’s not easy to transition to the FBS. The subdivision is the highest level of college football. It’s dominated by teams that have been competing at that level for over a century and have more financial resources and players on scholarship than transitioning programs.
Then came JMU.
The transition to FBS can be rough for many schools. JMU’s upcoming opponent, Georgia State, is a prime example. The Panthers transitioned in 2013 and didn’t win a game against an FBS opponent until Week 2 of the 2015 season when it beat New Mexico State.
While Georgia State is an extreme case, history has proved that in order to achieve a winning season in a team’s first try, often two full transition seasons and an FCS-level schedule are needed.
That was certainly the case for Georgia Southern, the team that arguably had the best start for an FBS program in recent memory. The Eagles went 9-3 in their first FBS season in 2014, thanks in part to a transition season the year before and playing four programs that were either FCS or had just transitioned one or two years earlier. Before this year, the Eagles’ path to the Sun Belt seemed to be the blueprint for a winning FBS season as early as possible.
JMU entered this season just nine months removed from competing in the FCS playoffs. In lieu of a transition year, the Dukes this year face 10 FBS opponents, with just one FCS opponent. Instead of a conference slate full of teams that had only recently transitioned, the Sun Belt members who had joined in 2013 and 2014 are now experienced, full-fledged FBS programs with the championships and bowl games to prove it.
For redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Tyler Stephens, this season brought a new feeling.
“Coming from the FCS, we’re not used to being like the underdog,” Stephens said. “So taking on that new role and kind of having a chip on your shoulder is a lot of fun and new motivation for us. So it’s really exciting.”
Entering the final two games of JMU’s historic season, Cignetti praised what his team has accomplished so far.
“What we've done, really, we've done something nobody in the history of football has ever done. We transitioned to FBS in one year,” he said. “We played a full FBS schedule.”
JMU has not only played a full FBS schedule but has already clinched a winning season with six wins. Normally, this would mean bowl eligibility, but JMU is automatically ineligible in its first season in the FBS. Regardless, with two games to go, the Dukes have a chance to match the 2014 Eagles with just three losses.
Cignetti didn’t sound concerned about matching any other teams’ records in their first season, partially because what his team has done stands on its own. Multiple coaches on the Sun Belt coaches call Monday, Appalachian State’s Shawn Clark and Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell, said they weren’t surprised to see JMU hit six wins in its first FBS season.
“When I hear people say, ‘Well, this team won eight their first year,’ well, yeah, they played half FCS and half FBS,” Cignetti said. “Or, ‘I'd love to have had 85 scholarships my first year.’ Well, we don't have 85. And you know, you played two years of FCS and FBS teams, we played a full FBS schedule.”
And whether JMU beats Georgia State and Coastal Carolina doesn’t determine whether Stephens is happy with the team’s performance this year.
“I'm not surprised but definitely grateful for how well we've transitioned,” Stephens said. “We knew how good this team can be and it's fun to play against better competition every week, which makes us a better unit as a whole.”