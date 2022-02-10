With National Signing Day and the mayhem of the transfer portal, here are a few key additions to the JMU football roster who could have a big impact in 2022.
Todd Centeio: QB from Colorado State
JMU had a steady hand at quarterback the last two seasons with sixth-year senior Cole Johnson. With Johnson leaving the program, there’s some uncertainty at the quarterback position.
In the 2021 season, there was no clear backup to Johnson. Redshirt freshman Billy Atkins and redshirt junior Patrick Bentley both received second-team reps, but neither established themselves as the clear-cut backup. Atkins appeared in four games for the Dukes, completing three passes for 12 yards. Bentley played in two games this fall, completing 3-of-6 passes for 18 yards and one interception.
While Bentley has one year of eligibility remaining, he chose to graduate after the 2021 season. Redshirt freshman Kyle Adams competed with Atkins and Bentley for the backup job in the preseason but only saw action in one game — mainly to hand the ball off against Delaware. On Jan. 8, Adams announced via Twitter that he was leaving the Dukes and transferring to Purdue.
Enter sixth-year senior Todd Centeio. JMU marks the third program Centeio has been a part of. The dual-threat quarterback began his collegiate career in 2019 at Temple, where he appeared in 24 games and threw for 613 yards and seven touchdowns on 71 attempts. Centeio transferred to Colorado State in 2020 and appeared in 15 games for the Rams, passing for 3,167 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also threw for a career-high 527 yards against Hawaii in 2021.
A large part of JMU’s rushing attack in 2021 was Johnson’s scrambling ability. While at Colorado State, Centeio had 156 carries for 529 yards and two touchdowns. Centeio will provide needed experience at quarterback for the Dukes.
Terrance Green Jr.: WR from Monmouth
Fifth-year senior Terrance Green Jr. could also be a replacement for Wells in JMU’s receiving corps. Green started 28 games for Monmouth and had 2,087 receiving yards, 146 receptions and 20 touchdowns — all top 10 in Monmouth history. As a junior, Green Jr. averaged 18.3 yards per reception — ranking 21st in all NCAA divisions. Green Jr. could serve as a deep-ball threat for the Dukes, similar to former JMU receiver Antwane Wells Jr.’s role in the previous two seasons.
During the spring 2021 FCS playoffs, Green Jr. caught nine passes for 94 yards and a touchdown against Sam Houston that won the national championship that year. Green Jr. had two 100-yard receiving games in 2021, including 108 yards on six receptions and a touchdown against No. 5 Kennesaw State. At Monmouth, Green Jr. earned All-Big South honors three times.
Green Jr. comes to Harrisonburg with one year of eligibility remaining. He was a part of the Hawks team that played JMU in the 2019 FCS playoffs. The Dukes won 66-21 in a rout but Green Jr. had himself a day — he had 72 yards and a touchdown in the second-round loss.
Green Jr. joins graduate wide receiver Koby White as a key transfer at receiver this fall. Along with Thornton, redshirt junior wide receiver Reggie Browns saw playing time with the Dukes in 2021, but both White and Green Jr. will look to crack the lineup quickly.
The 5-foot-11 graduate hails from Philadelphia and joins the Dukes as they go from the FCS to the FBS. The transfer brings experience and speed to JMU as the team goes through its transition season to the Sun Belt Conference.
Isaac Owusu-Appiah: OL from Coastal Carolina
The Dukes’ offensive line was banged up during the 2021 season — leaving inexperienced underclassmen to start. While the offensive line had its share of successes, the underclassmen struggled, which forced JMU to pivot from a traditionally run-heavy offense to a pass-heavy approach. The Dukes will also need to replace former offensive linemen Liam Fornadel and J.T. Timming.
Redshirt sophomore Isaac Owusu-Appiah from Coastal Carolina — a fellow Sun Belt team JMU will see more of starting in 2022 — could help return the Dukes to their prior dominance in the trenches. The former Chanticleer comes from Manassas, Virginia, and returns home in a sense, as he’s headed back to the Commonwealth with three years of eligibility.
After making two appearances in 2019, Owusu-Appiah redshirted for the remainder of the season. In 2020, he started 11 of 12 games, with opponents including No. 8 BYU, No. 17 Louisiana and No. 23 Liberty in the Cure Bowl. That season, the Chanticleers rushed for at least 100 yards and a touchdown in every game. He started all 13 games for Coastal Carolina in 2021 and contributed to the Chanticleers’ sixth-best rushing offense in the FBS. Owusu-Appiah’s experience playing in the Sun Belt could make JMU’s transition to FBS competition smoother.
JMU’s offensive line returners include redshirt junior Nick Kidwell — the oldest member on the line — and six other redshirt sophomores. Owusu-Appiah becomes the seventh member of that class to join the Dukes and puts the total number of linemen on the 2022 roster at 13.
Koby White: WR from Boston College
MU Nation was rocked when redshirt freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. announced Jan. 5 that he was transferring. Within hours of the announcement, Wells Jr. received multiple Power 5 offers and eventually committed to play at South Carolina. Wells Jr. set JMU’s single-season receiving yards and touchdowns records in 2021 and moved into the top-10 for career-receiving touchdowns, yards and receptions.
The Dukes also need to fill former wide receiver Scott Bracey’s spot in the receiving corps. Redshirt senior Kris Thornton is the only starting receiver returning for the Dukes in 2022, leaving the door open for two new starters.
Sixth-year senior Kobay White played in 38 games for Boston College. He amassed 96 receptions, 1,409 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns for the Eagles. White missed the entire 2020 season due to a knee injury but could be a significant weapon when the Dukes face Louisville on Nov. 5. He caught three passes for 38 yards and a touchdown against the Cardinals in 2019 and had a 23-yard reception in their 2018 matchup.
Thornton primarily lined up on the right side and acted as a slot receiver for the Dukes in 2021. White offers depth here — look for the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native to catch short passes and gain big yards after the catch.
Jamare Edwards: defensive lineman from Marshall
JMU lost two of its starters at defensive lineman, with redshirt seniors Mike Greene and Bryce Carter graduating after the 2021 season. Greene was fifth on the team with 56 total tackles, and Carter was sixth with 53 total tackles.
Redshirt senior defensive lineman Jamare Edwards from Marshall — yet another soon-to-be Sun Belt foe — could add some physicality to the Dukes’ defensive front. Edwards played in 23 games for the Thundering Herd — accumulating 51 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.
The Dukes open their season at home Sept. 3 against Middle Tennessee.
Savannah Reger contributed to this report.
