The Dukes have been plagued with injuries this season — including multiple season enders — forcing head coach Curt Cignetti to reevaluate his lineup each week. Despite the cons of losing multiple players, the ability to respond “when your number’s called,” explained by redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson, helped the Dukes win against Elon on Oct. 30 and can help guide younger players against more experienced opponents.
Connor Madden: Kickoff
The Dukes knew heading into the season that they’d be without redshirt sophomore kicker Connor Madden, who suffered a long-term injury during the offseason. The kicker focuses mainly on kickoffs for JMU, while redshirt senior kicker Ethan Ratke handles the field goals and extra points.
Without Madden, JMU is using redshirt sophomore kicker Camden Wise as the kickoff man. Since Wise works alongside special teams coordinator Grant Cain already, Cignetti said there was little worry about the adjustment and he listed him second on the depth chart.
Liam Fornadel and Tyler Stephens: Left tackle
Redshirt senior All-American left tackle Liam Forndael left the game early against Morehead State on Sept. 4 and never returned. Cigentti later confirmed Fornadel’s injury was severe and that he’d likely miss the rest of the season.
To fill the gap, redshirt freshman Tyler Stephens stepped into Fornadel’s position of protecting Johnson’s blindside. Stephens’ ability to adjust quickly and show improvement from the spring season impressed Cignetti, he said.
Fornadel’s recovery went quicker than anticipated, Cignetti said, and the All-American returned to the starting lineup against Elon on Oct. 30. Johnson said having Fornadel back was a confidence boost since the two have a long-standing relationship as teammates.
Despite the excitement of having Fornandel back, Cignetti said Stephens suffered an injury, and the redshirt freshman wore a boot during media availability after practice Oct. 26. Stevens’ injury stretches the position thin once again even with Fornadel’s return.
J.T. Timming: offensive lineman
One of the latest injured players among the young offensive line is redshirt senior offensive lineman J.T. Timming, who fractured his tibia against Delaware on Oct. 23. The lineman was carted off the field during the second half against the Blue Hens. Cignetti shared that the injury was season ending during the Week 9 CAA coaches teleconference.
Timming doesn’t have the ability to request a redshirt since he’s already played over half the regular season. Redshirt junior Stanley Hubbard, a 2020 spring transfer from UConn, slid into the center position. Hubbard played 10 games for the Huskies, and Cignetti described him as a “physical and consistent player”.
Percy Agyei-Obese: running back
The most recent major injury announced was redshirt senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese’s. Agyei-Obese didn’t practice with the team during the media availability practice Oct. 26, wasn’t dressed during warmups on Oct. 30 and wore a boot on the sideline during the Elon game. Cignetit shared postgame that Agyei-Obese suffered a season-ending ankle injury that will require surgery in the coming weeks.
Agyei-Obese also dealt with injuries at the beginning of the season, not playing the first three games of the regular season due to a hand injury. The running back saw his first and biggest game of the season against Villanova, scoring two touchdowns in the 28-27 loss against the Wildcats. Should he choose it, Agyei-Obese has the ability to redshirt for next season.
Kaelon Black: running back
Another running back suffered a season-ending injury — redshirt freshman Kaelon Black, who suffered a leg injury in the first half against Weber State. Cignetti said Black had an MRI done during the bye week that confirmed the injury was season ending. Black will also have the opportunity to redshirt.
Austin Douglas and Lorenzo Bryant Jr.: running back
Freshman Austin Douglas and redshirt senior Lorenzo Bryant Jr. are both on the injury list, however, their prognoses aren’t confirmed. Cignetti said during the Week 10 CAA coaches teleconference that Douglas is out indefinitely with a rib injury, and Bryant Jr. is day-to-day.
JMU still has options at running back despite the limited options. Redshirt sophomore Latrele Palmer is now listed as first string, and redshirt sophomore Solomon Vanhorse is used as a true running back and short-passing option. Cignetti also shared that a few young wide receivers have running back experience in high school and can be used at that position if necessary.
Que Reid: safety
Another player that went down against Delaware, redshirt sophomore safety Que Reid, took a hard hit mid-play against the Blue Hens early in the first quarter and never returned to action. Reid didn’t play against Elon either and redshirt senior safety MJ Hampton moved to the first-string spot.
Cignetti said during the O’Neills press conference that Reid should return to the lineup in the coming weeks after a “surgical procedure.”
Wesley McCormick: cornerback
Redshirt senior cornerback Welsey McCormick hasn’t seen much action this season. He didn’t play against Morehead State to start the season, played against Maine and hasn’t since. McCormick has worn a boot over the last few weeks, but there’s no current update on a timeline for the cornerback to return. Should he be done for the season, McCormick will have the option to redshirt for next season.
The difficulty with multiple starters injured is that team chemistry can suffer. JMU is still performing on both offense and defense, but long-term injuries can cause a strain as the postseason looms. However, Johnson said he believes his team has the ability to take advantage of opportunities like this — particularly the team’’s younger players.
