JMU baseball isn’t void of talent — the Dukes have a roster featuring multiple MLB prospects. Coming off a 11-17 season, the Dukes need to see improvement — specifically with the bullpen. Correcting mistakes in the bullpen can lead to more success for JMU in the 2022 season and complements the Dukes’ offensive efforts.
JMU returns its best pitcher from the 2021 season in redshirt sophomore Donovan Burke. In 33 innings over 13 appearances in 2021, Burke posted a 3.00 ERA — Burke struck out 38 batters and walked 17 with a .178 batting average. The pitcher only started two games out of his 13 appearances in 2021 but he’s been upgraded to a starter for 2022.
Aside from Burke, the Dukes need others to step up and keep them in games late. One name to look for is redshirt junior Lliam Grubbs — in 12 relief appearances last year, he posted a 4.42 ERA. Grubbs kept the ball in the yard on top of his ERA, allowing three home runs over 18.1 innings pitched.
Grubbs’ best outing last season came April 25 against William and Mary. In just over two innings of relief, Grubbs struck out three and one runner reached base . With Grubbs entering his fourth year in the program, he’s set to be JMU’s top relief arm.
Redshirt sophomore star Chase DeLauter is another bullpen contributor. Making five appearances in 2021, DeLauter finished with an ERA of 1.23, walking four batters and striking out five more in 7.1 innings pitched.
Delauter is currently No. 1 on Perfect Game’s top 150 college draft board and No. 8 on MLB Pipeline’s top 100 draft prospects. DeLauter’s best outing of last season came Feb. 21 against North Carolina where he allowed one hit, one walk and struck out two more. It remains to be seen how much mound time he’ll see in 2022 because of his offensive and outfield prowess.
The Dukes will also add graduate Anthony Piccolino into the rotation. Piccolino has steadily seen his role increase each year he’s been with JMU. Piccolino made a career-high eight appearances in 2021, posting a 4.64 ERA over 21.1 innings pitched — the New York native’s best game came March 6 against Bowling Green where he threw five shutout innings, allowing three hits while striking out four batters along the way.
Although Piccolino’s ERA was decent last season, he struggled mightily with control. Piccolino surrendered 16 walks and plunked two batters in 2021. If he throws strikes consistently and cuts down on walks, Piccolino will be an immense boost to the Dukes’ bullpen.
Redshirt junior Eli Ottinger looks to bounce back this season after struggling heavily throughout his 11 appearances in 2021. Ottinger finished with a 9.92 ERA and surrendered a .338 batting average.
Although Ottinger’s numbers weren’t great, there’s optimism. Last year, he kept the ball in the yard, only giving up four home runs while also striking out 20 batters. Ottinger had a stellar relief outing May 15 against William and Mary. Throwing 2.2 scoreless innings, Ottinger struck out five batters and surrendered just one base runner. Ottinger’s ability to keep the ball in the yard is a reason to be hopeful about his 2022 campaign.
Digging a bit deeper into the JMU pitching rotation, there are a few names who stick out, one of them being redshirt freshman Carmine Poppiti. As a true freshman, Popitti didn’t see the mound much, making only three appearances. However, in those three appearances, Poppiti didn’t allow an earned run. Poppiti’s best outing of 2021 came Feb. 19 against North Carolina. He tossed two scoreless innings in relief, walked one batter and struck out two more. Although he lacks consistent experience, Poppiti capitalized on his limited opportunities in 2021, and this should allow him to see an increased role entering his second season.
Another name to watch for is redshirt sophomore Sam Landess. As a redshirt freshman in 2021, Landess made five relief appearances for the Dukes. He finished with a 2.25 ERA over four innings pitched and allowed just three hits while walking four batters and striking out three. The Virginia native tossed one scoreless inning of relief in 2021 against Bowling Green, allowing just one hit and striking out two batters. Landess was effective in limited appearances last season. Look for Landess to see more mound time throughout the 2022 season.
Redshirt sophomore Matt Kleinfelter is another bullpen contributor for the Dukes in 2022. Kleinfelter tossed just 4.1 innings last season over three appearances and struggled a bit last season. Finishing with an 8.31 ERA and just one strikeout through his three outings, his best outing last spring also came in a game against Bowling Green. Kleinfelter threw two-thirds of an inning in relief, not allowing any base runners. Klinefelter controlled the ball well last season, only allowing one walk. If he can keep the ball off the barrel more in 2022, Kleinfelter should see more success.
While the bullpen has been a weak spot in past years, there are reasons to be optimistic for the 2022 season. A step forward from this group could allow the Dukes offense more opportunities late in games and lead to more team success.
