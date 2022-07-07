On Dec. 17, 2021, the Dukes were defeated by North Dakota State, getting sent home for the third year in a row in the FCS playoffs. This fall, JMU will no longer need to worry about its playoff rivals from the north but will be meeting a brand-new set of challenges: FBS opponents on a weekly basis.
It was formally announced Nov. 6 that JMU football would join the Sun Belt Conference on July 1. With this new conference comes teams old and new, some the likes of which JMU hasn’t faced in 30 years. Marshall hasn’t played the Dukes since the ’90s, and ODU has only met JMU twice. There are also schools in the Sun Belt that JMU has never played before, such as Texas State and Arkansas State.
Before this historic season begins, here are what some of JMU’s opponents for this season bring to the table.
Appalachian State (Old, Sept. 24)
Of JMU’s opponents this season, there’s no team it’s played more in the past than Appalachian State, having faced off 16 times. However, in those 16 matchups, the Dukes have only claimed four victories and have been outscored 419-275. Since last facing the Dukes, Appalachian State has won six bowl games as well as two Sun Belt East division championships. It finished last season with a loss against Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference championship game but went 7-0 at home. With the Dukes facing Appalachian State on the road in 2022, it could start more trouble on this side of the matchups as well.
Texas State (New, Oct. 1)
This season's Family Weekend will see JMU face a school it’s never played before: Texas State, winner of the Southland Conference in 2005 and 2008. Over the past five years, though, the Bobcats have gone 14-46 and haven’t had a winning record since 2014. Out of 77 Sun Belt games, the school’s win percentage is .260. Although it holds 14 total conference titles in school history, the recent Texas State teams haven’t lived up to par, so it could be a long afternoon for the Bobcats in Bridgeforth.
Arkansas State (New, Oct. 8)
Arkansas State has spent the last 21 years in the Sun Belt but have yet to win the conference championship. It’s clear there’s room for growth in the Red Wolves’ future, as they recently came off their worst season since 2001 and sport a 29-32 record over the last five years. The team does boast four bowl victories and 12 conference titles prior to joining the Sun Belt but, as of recently, the team is in search of improvement. Arkansas State will face a new threat when it plays the Dukes this October.
Georgia Southern (Old, Oct. 15)
JMU has only defeated Georgia Southern once in their eight matchups, and that was nearly 40 years ago. The last time the two met was in 1992, when the Eagles handed JMU their seventh straight loss against them. In those games, Georgia Southern averaged 7.63 more points than the Dukes. Since the sides last met, the Eagles have gone through 10 coaches, 10 conference championships and two FCS national championships. Coming off a 3-9 record in its previous season, Georgia State will look to turn things around in 2022 but keep up its winning ways against JMU on Oct. 15 at home.
Marshall (Old, Oct. 22)
This Homecoming Weekend, the Dukes are set to face Marshall, a team they’ve only played twice, both times almost 30 years ago, which each saw Marshall come out on top. With 12 bowl-game wins and 13 conference titles, the Thundering Herd have established themselves over the years. After previously playing their past 17 seasons in the Conference-USA, Marshall will also make its move to the Sun Belt this season. The team is 39-23 over the past five seasons, so Marshall may crash JMU’s homecoming party.
Georgia State (Old, Nov. 19)
The Dukes have only faced Georgia State once, winning 28-21 10 years ago. In their last five seasons, the Panthers have a win percentage of .501 and have won three of the four bowl games they’ve participated in. With the team having no conference or division championships in the past, Georgia State is searching for gold in 2022. The Panthers are set for one of their tougher matchups this season when they play the Dukes.
Coastal Carolina (Old, Nov. 26)
The wait to even the score between these two teams has lasted 15 years but will finally come to an end in 2022. The Dukes and Coastal Carolina haven’t played since 2007 and are currently 1-1 in matchups all time. In the last two seasons, Coastal Carolina has gone 22-3 and won the Sun Belt championship in 2020 as well as the Cure Bowl over Northern Illinois in 2021. With quarterback Grayson McCall announcing his return for a fourth season, the Chanticleers may be too much for JMU when they face off in the Dukes’ season finale.
For the past 15 years, JMU has performed well above average in the CAA, tallying a record of 222-49 and winning an FCS title in 2016. There are many schools such as Elon, Villanova and Towson that have remained constant in the Dukes’ schedule but will no longer be facing them. However, with a consistently good record in the CAA, it’s right to look forward to the upcoming season. JMU football kicks off its season against Middle Tennessee on Sept. 3, then embarks on a season of Sun Belt opponents three weekends later.
