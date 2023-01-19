After beginning its season with a 3-2 record, JMU women’s basketball is in the midst of a 13-game win streak and have yet to lose on the road. The Dukes moved to 8-0 on the road Jan. 7 after defeating Southern Miss, 63-54.
With 12 games remaining in the season, seven of which are away, the Dukes already have more away victories than each of their past two seasons and are one behind the 2015-16 streak of eight-straight away victories for longest win streak on the road in program history. Throughout their run, the Dukes have won by as many as 51 points at Millersville on Nov. 9 and by as little as two points at VCU on Dec. 1, but they’ve gotten the job done regardless.
JMU hasn’t had a higher away record than home record since 1994 but is on pace to do so this year. And it could set the Dukes up for a chance at the conference title. Here’s what’s making the difference for this team away from home.
It’s not statistical
Although JMU has a perfect away record, its home statistics are about the same in nearly every category. JMU barely produces more points and assists at home, averaging 0.125 more points per game at home, and 0.75 more assists at home. The Dukes also average 1.25 less turnovers at home. They’ve committed one more foul at home than away, with 146 road fouls and 147 at home, and have made two more free throws away — 161 on the road and 159 at home. The biggest statistical difference is just below 3%, with JMU shooting 44.1% on the road, while shooting 41.7% at home.
Part of the difference in shooting has come from the team’s depth, particularly from JMU’s juniors. Junior guards Jamia Hazell and Peyton McDaniel and forward Kseniia Kozlova have all become consistent shooters for the Dukes, with Kozlova having a seven-game point streak of 10-plus points.
Riding the wave
In their 2015-16 season, the last time the Dukes had a home or away streak as long, they finished with a home record of 14-0. That same season, the team ended with a 20-game win streak after starting 7-6. The Dukes also won their final 13 games of the 2018-19 season and completed a 12-game win streak the year prior. As the Dukes started the season 3-2 and haven’t lost since, the team is on track for the longest win streak in team history.
Head coach Sean O’Regan instilled a motto of “1% better everyday,” which the Dukes have used throughout the season. McDaniel said the motto helps remind the team that the only way to get better and continue their streak is by remembering there’s more work to be done after every game, regardless of the outcome.
Beginner’s luck
In its first season in the Sun Belt Conference, JMU sits first place in its division and overall in its conference and is the only team remaining without a conference loss. The Dukes are currently a first-place team and were predicted to finish sixth in the 2022-23 Sun Belt preseason coaches poll. The team’s performance equals efforts of other JMU teams such as football and women’s soccer in finding above-average success in its first year in the Sun Belt. JMU women’s basketball only need one more win to solidify themselves as the fifth JMU team in the 2022-23 athletics year to earn an overall winning record in its first season in the Sun Belt.
O’Regan added two Sun Belt coaches to his staff over the summer — Neil Harrow and Lexie Barrier. He said he’s relied on them both through the entire season, not just Sun Belt play, to understand what the new conference looks like. O’Regan also said both assistant coaches’ knowledge of the Sun Belt scouting report has made it easier to set up drills and analyze film before games, but he can rely on the two to take over and guide the Dukes.
Second-half drama
The biggest situation for the Dukes that could harm their road win streak is the third and fourth quarters. Most of JMU’s opponents go into comeback-mode, and it’s caused some games to go from a 20-point lead, to a one-point or even a back-and-forth affair. However, where the Dukes have found a way to prevail consistently is their poise — particularly at the free throws line.
JMU has depth on its bench to help keep its starting five rested and able to play, including junior guards Claire Neff and Steph Ouderkirk. And while the two occasionally crack the starting lineup, particularly Ouderkirk, they often give JMU a chance to catch its breath before having to face the free throw line late in the game. Jefferson, for one, is who O’Regan regards as the Dukes’ most consistent free-throw shooter and is often sent to the line multiple times in the second half, including going 8-for-9 against Southern Miss on Jan. 7. Having Jefferson on the line is an asset for JMU in those final minutes of the game and has become part of creating the game-winning moments that bode well for the Dukes on the road.
Who remains?
Of the team’s seven remaining road games, all of its opponents are in the Sun Belt. Three of its future road opponents hold winning or .500 records in Georgia Southern (11-2, 3-1 Sun Belt), Texas State (11-5, 3-2 Sun Belt) and Old Dominion (10-7, 2-2 Sun Belt). Meanwhile, the other four have losing records: Coastal Carolina (6-9, 1-3 Sun Belt), Georgia State (8-10, 2-3 Sun Belt), South Alabama (4-11, 0-4 Sun Belt) and App State (6-10, 2-3 Sun Belt). The Dukes have only played two of their future road opponents this season, Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion; both matchups resulted in home victories.
The Dukes continue to hold first place in the Sun Belt and have the longest away streak in all of women’s college basketball this season. The record will be intact for a while, as the team doesn’t play another away game for two weeks, but it’ll be on the line to defend again.
Madison Hricik contributed to this report.