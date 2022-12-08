A new season brings a new schedule, and with JMU joining the Sun Belt Conference, this means a variety of new teams for the Diamond Dukes. There are still some familiar faces, such as Florida State, Virginia Tech and Virginia Military Institute (VMI), among others, but also some never-before-seen opponents like Arkansas State and USC Upstate.
JMU baseball released its schedule for the 2023 season Monday morning. The Breeze spoke with head coach Marlin Ikenberry about how the schedule came together and how he feels ahead of the program’s inaugural Sun Belt season.
Nonconference schedule
A major aspect of making the schedule, Ikenberry said, is that aside from a few tweaks that might need to be made due to last-minute scheduling conflicts, these schedules are made years in advance. The Diamond Dukes open at Florida State for the second consecutive season — a three-game series that’s been set in place since 2020.
“We schedule two or three years out on our nonconference schedule,” Ikenberry said. “So right now, I'm working on 2025 and 2026 schedules and finalizing the 2024 schedule.”
In a similar vein, the conference schedule is made ahead of time as well — not as far in advance, especially considering JMU’s recent move to the Sun Belt, but Ikenberry said the conference schedule has been finalized since May.
Part of Ikenberry’s reasoning behind selecting difficult nonconference opponents is to help prepare the Diamond Dukes for Sun Belt play and get them used to different playing styles they’ll see again later on. Plus, it allows the coaching staff to understand how the team gels together in these high-pressure situations.
“I think it’s really important that you prepare your guys for a long season," Ikenberry said. “And then you also got to prepare for them and what their roles will be when we get to conference play — [because] the roles will change a little bit.”
In-state opponents
In-state matchups with U.Va., Virginia Tech, VMI, Old Dominion and Radford also dot the Diamond Dukes’ schedule. A May 3 meeting with U.Va. means not only the first matchup versus the Cavaliers since 2019 but also the first meeting between JMU and former Dukes catcher Travis Reifsnider (2019-22). Reifsnider joined the Cavaliers following the 2022 season, when he led the Dukes in home runs, batting average and was second in on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS).
The Dukes and Hokies play a home-and-home series for the second consecutive year on April 25 and May 16. The two teams split the series one season ago with each team winning their home games.
VMI is on the schedule for the 15th season in a row. Ikenberry graduated from VMI in 1995 and coached there from 2004-14.
Old Dominion brings back a rivalry from the old CAA. The Dukes last played the Monarchs in 2017 but will be renewing a conference rivalry that saw the two teams play every year from 1988-2013 while both teams played in the CAA.
“Probably the most unique [matchup] is Old Dominion,” Ikenberry said. “The head coach at Old Dominion recruited and coached me in college for 3 1/2 years, and he just hired the new assistant coach for him who I coached, and he coached with me for close to five seasons, so their staff and I are really close.”
Another upcoming matchup with a former coach is Radford. The Dukes have a home-and-home series with the Highlanders on the schedule for the season, in large part due to their new head coach, Alex Guerra, who served as an assistant coach at JMU for seven years before accepting the Radford head coaching job this past summer.
Sun Belt play
The Diamond Dukes open conference play March 17 against Coastal Carolina. This is earlier than in the past; they started conference play April 2 and March 25 in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
Ikenberry has a history with Coastal Carolina from his days at VMI. He matched up against the Chanticleers while he was a player for the Keydets and coached against them while VMI was in the Big South Conference.
But one of the more adventurous aspects of the season presents Ikenberry with a challenge — flying. JMU plays four Sun Belt West Division programs this season, two of which are on the road. These matchups will require the Dukes to fly during conference play, which this team has never done before.
JMU has already started its preseason training but transitions to full-throttle training once the calendar turns to 2023. Since it’s a year of so many firsts, Ikenberry’s decision for a juggernaut schedule could be exactly what propels the Diamond Dukes through one of the top baseball conferences in the country.
“When you look at every team in the Sun Belt, everyone is competitive,” Ikenberry said. “It’s going to be a really high level of baseball.”