8-3 — not too shabby for JMU football’s first year in the FBS.
It’s been a few weeks since the Dukes wrapped up their season, and with bowl games underway, it’s time to look back on what head coach Curt Cignetti has done for the football program in his first four years.
He took the Dukes to Frisco his first year on the program in 2019, after suffering only one regular season loss against West Virginia — a game a few JMU fans still believe the Dukes were only one or two passes away from winning. That first impression was eye-opening in a sense, showing off Cignetti’s fearlessness to take on Power 5 opponents and that he wasn’t afraid to deploy an aggressive gameplan.
That came in handy later on.
What made the remaining two seasons in the FCS difficult for Cignetti was the level of distractions he had to coach through. First, the pandemic, then, the realignment rumors. Every practice brought a new challenge from outside the 120 yards of Zane Showker Field, on top of the day-to-day responsibilities he had to do to put JMU in its best position to win.
But that’s where his competitiveness and expectations came into play. Cignetti hasn’t been afraid to go to bat for his players, or to say he wants his best 11 players on the field at any given time. He’s made it clear that it doesn't matter where a player comes from: If they’re good enough, he’ll give them their shot.
On top of it all, he’s been collaborative with his coaching staff. When announcing he promoted wide receivers coach Mike Shannahan as the new offensive coordinator in June 2021, Cignetti made it clear that Shannahan would call the plays, with the head coach’s insight here and there. He’s bought into JMU’s deep-rooted culture, using former JMU running back John Miller as the Dukes’ running back coach, and has said multiple times how much he learns about the team’s developing identity through working with his position coaches.
Then, there’s the quarterbacks. Cignetti has primarily worked with three at JMU: Ben DiNucci (2018-19), Cole Johnson (2020-21) and, most recently, Todd Centeio. Cignetti hasn’t been afraid to praise all three, and has compared them to high-profile NFL players, like Johnson to Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady.
While the three quarterbacks came into starting roles with more experience than a “project quarterback” would, Cignetti showed he can guide these players toward the next level. DiNucci became the first-ever JMU quarterback to be drafted and started one game for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. Johnson broke multiple program records in a mere two seasons as the starting quarterback at JMU, and while he didn’t end in the NFL, he had back-to-back FCS Semifinals appearances. Centeio helped lead JMU to its first-ever AP Top 25 ranking and was one of the most crucial pieces to the Dukes’ 8-3 season.
The head coach still continues to praise his quarterbacks every chance he gets. He was adamant about his players, advocated for them and clearly showed he wanted every win for the team. And while the quarterbacks do receive a lot of the attention — Cignetti does the same for every one of his players. Sophomore linebacker Jailin Walker, graduate running back Percy Agyei-Obese, redshirt freshman running back Kaelon Black, redshirt senior wide receiver Kris Thornton and sophomore tight end Zach Horton are all players Cignetti spoke highly of throughout the 2022 season at one point or another, once again, bolstering his belief in the talent his team has.
It’s been an all-around successful four years for Cignetti at the helm of the program. And while one position doesn’t make or break a team, his ability to give these quarterbacks their moments in the sun has continually made his program attractive — particularly while JMU Athletics continues to fight for a 2023 bowl eligibility waiver.
Cignetti said following the season-ending victory over Coastal Carolina that he feels he could coach for another decade if he wanted to. And he’s proven his capability to lead a premier Group of 5 program right out of the gate. He’s never lacked confidence in his team, even during a three-game losing streak that frustrated the fans and players alike.
But he’s kept steady. Cignetti said it himself — he knows what it takes to win, and he knows how to make it happen. It’s a matter of continuing that success he’s built, continuing to show off his players to the world and continue making statements as a young FBS program.
Cignetti’s next big test is to tackle the NCAA transfer portal this offseason. As a former Alabama football recruiting coordinator (2007-10), among other gigs, and now as JMU’s head coach, he’s proved he knows how to recruit players to Harrisonburg, continuing the motto that “the Dukes don’t rebuild, they reload."
But with how dynamic and controversial the transfer portal has become in the last two years, on top of the ever-changing dynamics of NIL, there’s a lot to be done in the 45-day window before spring practice. The Dukes lost a few players to the transfer portal going into the 2022 season, and could lose more throughout the spring and through the summer before the 2023 season. It’s going to continue putting his recruiting skills to the test, because JMU’s already proven to be a winning program in season, it’s now a matter of attracting the right players to continue that cycle.
Then, we’ll reevaluate once August rolls around again.