For the first time since 2014, the Diamond Dukes face Virginia Tech on Tuesday. The game starts at 4 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park — the first time JMU hosts Virginia Tech in 10 years.
The last time these teams met was on April. 1, 2014, when the Hokies beat the Dukes 11-5 in Blacksburg. JMU has lost the last three meetings with Virginia Tech.
Both teams are on losing streaks going into this game. The Dukes dropped two games to Tennessee and two to Morehead State — all on the road. The Hokies were swept in a three-game series this past weekend against Georgia Tech.
JMU is 8-8 this season and 7-1 at home — the one home loss was to Quinnipiac on March 4. Virginia Tech is 10-4 this season and 0-3 on the road.
The Dukes have to watch out for Virginia Tech sophomore outfielder Jack Hurley, who’s batting .474 with 27 hits and five home runs. Sophomore catcher Cade Hunter is batting .383 with 18 hits and four home runs — both have better batting averages than any JMU player.
Another player who’s put up solid stats for the Hokies is sophomore outfielder Gavin Cross. Cross has at least one hit in every game this season, batting .358 with 19 hits and 10 RBIs.
JMU redshirt junior utility player Trevon Dabney has the best batting average for the Dukes at .364, but he’s gone three straight games without a hit. He’ll need to put the bat to the ball to help JMU match up with Tech’s heavy hitters.
Dabney leads the Dukes in hits, RBIs, runs scored, home runs, walks and stolen bases.
JMU freshman infielder Fenwick Trimble has put up impressive stats in his first season. He’s batting .339 with 19 hits and 14 RBIs in 15 games. Redshirt sophomore pitcher Jacob Steinberg has also put up good batting numbers with a .333 batting average, 13 hits and eight RBIs.
On the pitching side, the Hokies’ combined ERA is 4.18 — slightly better than JMU’s 5.48. JMU’s pitchers have thrown 145 total strikeouts, 13 more than Virginia Tech. JMU redshirt senior pitcher Liam McDonnell and Hokies freshman pitcher Drue Hackenberg are both 3-0 this season.
The stats at the plate are almost identical between the teams. JMU has 133 runs this season compared to Tech’s 130. The Hokies have 166 hits to the Dukes’ 164.
One stat that stands out is strikeouts. JMU batters have been struck out 144 times this season compared to Tech’s 105.
Something the Dukes should focus on Tuesday is avoiding making mistakes. JMU has racked up 13 errors this season, while Virginia Tech has only five. The Dukes have had at least one error in six of their last seven games.
The Hokies may have better stats, but the Dukes have protected their home field well. In their seven wins at home, they scored more than 10 runs five times. The Hokies have also yet to win on the road — with all three of their road losses coming at Georgia Tech.
In five of the 10 games the Hokies have won this season, they’ve scored more than 10 runs. Both teams have proven they can score significant amounts of runs and that they can put the game away in the matter of one half inning at the plate.
The Diamond Dukes will look to beat the Hokies for the first time since May 7, 2011, and the first time at home since March 27, 2007. It would be a big win for JMU to get back on track after a four-game losing skid.
It would also be a big win for bragging rights. Any win over an in-state rival is significant, especially considering the history of JMU vs Virginia Tech. The Dukes are 33-26 against the Hokies, with the first game between them dating back to April 1, 1978.
This is one of the hardest challenges for the Dukes this season. They’ll need everyone to contribute in order to send Tech home with a loss. If JMU makes errors on the field and can’t get anything going at the plate like they have in previous games, it could be a long day at the ballpark.
The losing team Tuesday has a chance to redeem themselves April 26 when they rematch at Virginia Tech. Both teams have a chance to get their seasons back on track, but the Dukes need it more because another loss would be their fifth straight and drop them to a below-.500 record.
