Baseball is back, and The Diamond Dukes are heading South for some warmer weather to take on Florida State on NCAA Opening Day. JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry has made some changes to the Dukes’ lineup and strategy, and the Seminoles will be the first team to see it.
What are these new changes, and what makes JMU standout in this three-game series? Here are three things to watch for during JMU’s season opener.
1: JMU starting pitching rotation
The Dukes have two new starting pitchers for the 2022 season on Saturday’s and Sunday’s game. Graduate right-handed pitcher Justin Showalter will be the Friday starter, redshirt sophomore left-hander Donovan Burke is the Saturday starter and sophomore right-hander Joe Vagosky is the Sunday starter.
What makes the lineup different than in previous years is that Ikenberry only plans to have these three pitch through to the fifth inning. Then, the bullpen’s string of “B starters,” as Ikenberry describes, steps in with the intention of “peaking at the right time.”
Ikenberry said the Dukes’ “B starters” can change depending on which player’s skill set is needed against the Seminoles.
The Seminoles — particularly their upperclassmen — are fully capable of hitting the ball into the outfield. If the pitching rotation can keep the ball in the infield, Ikenberry knows what his new strategy can do.
2: Outfields’ versatility
Redshirt junior left fielder Trevon Dabney, redshirt sophomore center fielder Chase DeLauter and redshirt junior right fielder Carson Bell make up the Dukes’ outfield this season. The three are experienced players, with DeLauter being one of the top prospects in the country and Dabney dubbed as one of the most versatile players on JMU’s roster.
DeLauter has received multiple preseason accolades, both regionally and nationally. Although Bell or Dabney didn’t reach the same heights, Ikenberry said he relies on both players for their ability to shift around depending on the situation.
Offensively, the three are some of the most consistent batters in the lineup this season. Dabney will be leading off, followed by DeLauter. Bell will remain in his position as last season or likely shift to fourth or fifth depending on what Ikenberry sees in his opponents.
Communication and trust are key to the outfield’s success against Florida State. Dabney, DeLauter and Bell all are fast base runners and will likely earn the Dukes a few RBIs with the right pitch. But if these three leaders can man the outfield and send the ball back infield quickly to eliminate doubles and triples, JMU will have a solid outfield with only an upward trend ahead of them.
3: Who’s on third?
The biggest question mark for Ikenberry this offseason is who starts at third base. The head coach said he hasn’t made a decision on which player will get the starting nod and hinted that some freshman might have that opportunity. With Dabney behind them at left field and redshirt sophomore shortstop Nick Zona on the right, whoever earns that lucky spot has support from all angles to man one of the hardest positions on the field.
Ikenberry said the third baseman will likely be rotating over the first few games this season until he finds his pick and that the position could be open until conference play begins on March 25.
Fans won’t know who Ikenberry is looking at until the season is underway, but third base could become a weak spot for the Diamond Dukes throughout the first few serieses. Florida State’s scouting report is likely based on DeLauter and Showalter for the series opener, but an open hole in the infield could put extra pressure on Dabney and Zona to cover any errors.
The first pitch for the Dukes for game one Friday evening at 6 p.m. at Tallahassee, Florida, game two is Saturday at 2 p.m. and the series closer is Sunday at 1 p.m.
