Any time you match up with a No. 1-ranked team on the road, it’ll almost certainly be an uphill battle. JMU men’s basketball’s 80-64 loss against North Carolina on Sunday afternoon was no different.
But for parts of the game, the Dukes were more competitive than the final score lets on.
In any game the Dukes play the rest of the season, it’ll be tough for them to overcome as poor of a shooting day as they had against the Tar Heels, when they shot just under 35%, 24-of-69, as a team. Going 9-for-17 at the foul line also creates a significant disadvantage. Going into Sunday, JMU ranked No. 2 in the country in effective field goal percentage at 66.1%, according to kenpom.com, a website that disseminates college basketball analytics.
This poor shooting display, JMU head coach Mark Byington said, wasn’t just because of stifling defense from North Carolina. Throughout the game, especially in the first half, Byington said the offense was creating shots they wanted to take — they just couldn’t find a way into the basket.
“I thought we settled in offensively to the shots we wanted to get,” Byington said. “Then it’s finishing the shot, finishing the layup, finishing at the free-throw line. Those things weren’t there.”
The first major drought for JMU began after the 13:39 mark in the first half after a 3-pointer from Dukes graduate forward Alonzo Sule brought the score to 17-12 North Carolina. For the next 3:58 of game time, the Dukes went scoreless, going 0-for-5 as a team with two other possessions ending in turnovers.
That almost four-minute drought allowed the Tar Heels to create a 27-12 cushion. The Dukes remained behind at least double digits for the rest of the half, with a dunk from JMU redshirt sophomore forward Justin Amadi in the final seconds of the half that made the score 45-26 Tar Heels at halftime.
After 20 minutes, the Dukes had shot 10-for-34 from the field, including a combined 1-for-12 from guards redshirt senior Vado Morse and redshirt junior transfer Noah Freidel. This type of shooting from the backcourt tandem was uncharacteristic compared to previous games this season.
In the 95-69 win against Howard on Nov. 15, Freidel and Morse combined for 40 points and a 62.5% clip from 3-point range. Morse led the way with 22 points in the Dukes’ 97-62 thrashing of Buffalo on Nov. 12.
Despite the rough first half, the Dukes didn’t quit. They blitzed the Tar Heels to start the second half and worked back to a 47-38 deficit with plenty of time, 16:14, left.
Part of what helped the Dukes get back in the game, UNC head coach Hubert Davis said, was the halfcourt trap defense JMU used. Davis said while it may not show up in the box score, the defense gave the Tar Heels trouble.
“In the second half, they played that 1-2-2 [defense],” Davis said. “They didn’t get any steals from it, but it kind of takes you out of rhythm. And it did take us out of rhythm.”
After getting another stop on defense, Amadi drew a foul and went to the line for two free throws. He missed both. After a couple back-and-forth buckets, the Tar Heels again grew the lead to 57-42 at the 10:43 mark.
While this was another opportunity for JMU to check out, it once again fought back into the contest — going on a 7-0 run. Morse got fouled on a floater that dropped, and he converted the 3-point play to bring the Dukes within eight at 57-49 with still 9:18 left.
Another stop on defense offered the Dukes an opportunity to get within two possessions for the first time since 12:43 in the first half. On the ensuing possession, graduate guard Takal Molson couldn’t get his tough shot in the paint to fall. He kept JMU in the game throughout, but a make there could’ve pushed the Dukes even further toward a historic comeback.
Molson said that this wasn’t the be-all end-all to JMU’s comeback effort. There were plenty of chances on both sides of the floor to get a stop and a score to continue to chip away at the lead.
“That shot was one thing that could’ve helped us out,” Molson said about his missed layup from with 8:47 left. “Even if it doesn’t go, just going down on the other end and getting stops and things like that will ignite us. So you can’t just bank on shots falling.”
North Carolina jumped back out to a double-digit lead with 8:17 left and staved off JMU by at least that margin the rest of the game. A 3-pointer from junior guard Donovan “Puff” Johnson put the Tar Heels up 69-54 with 4:43 left — effectively the game’s dagger.
Although a frustrating 16-point loss for the Dukes, the performance showed open looks are getting created consistently, and it came down to players missing shots they wouldn’t usually miss.
Of course, the other side of the coin is that JMU played the No. 1 team in the country. Just by that metric alone, the Dukes won’t play a tougher team in the regular season or in a tougher environment than the Dean Dome.
“We weren’t ourselves,” Byington said. “We didn’t shoot the ball well. I didn’t think we rebounded like we’re supposed to. So, it’s a learning experience for us. It’s a game in November and you want to keep building up and keep getting better and I think we will.”