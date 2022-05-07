JMU baseball is currently 24-20 (9-6 CAA) with nine games left. The underlying difference in its record comes when looking at the team’s home and away records.
JMU appears to be dominant at home, having a 16-5 record when playing in Harrisonburg, but the same can’t be said on the road: It’s 8-15.
So, two-thirds of JMU’s wins come at home, while 75% of its losses come on the road. The team is currently in the midst of an 11-game road trip, traveling to Virginia Tech, Presbyterian, Towson and Hofstra.
The team most recently wrapped up its first-ever series against Presbytarian, going 1-2. In that series, graduate student pitcher Justin Showalter earned an ERA of 5.80 in game one, while his fellow starter redshirt senior Liam McDonnell pitched a 2.95 ERA in the game two defeat.
On the road, JMU has been outscored 148-122, losing by as much as 13-2 against Florida State in February, its first series this season.
While the Dukes have been a bit shaky on the road, their home statistics outline the team at its best. A 28-4 victory over VMI in March showed what JMU can do at home; it averages 3.13 more runs per game at home. The Dukes also pitch better, with an average ERA of 2.39 less when playing at home.
Why are these statistical differences important now? Of the 10 games JMU has remaining in the regular season, only three are at home. And with the team's record standing at just four games above .500, it could make all the difference in how this team ends the season.
The two remaining away series are against Towson and Hofstra. JMU currently holds a 19-25 away record against Towson and a 17-7 away record against Hofstra.
Throughout the four games that have already occurred in this away stretch, JMU has gone 1-3, pitching a 4.06 ERA throughout, and batting a 2.46 batting average.
Here’s a look at some more statistics that may factor into JMU’s performance on the road.
Batting Average
JMU hits this benchmark at home with a batting average of .304, however, it's a turn for the worse in road games. Batting average is how often per ten at bats a batter gets on base. JMU has a batting average of .238 away from Veterans Memorial Park. Adding to that, JMU has 37 more hits at home than away, 226 versus 189, even with two less home games played. Even though hitting may not be seen as the most significant stat in the game, it’s clear to see that it’s affecting JMU’s ability to win on the road.
Strikeouts
One of the most key pitching stats is strikeouts, as good pitching backs up the outfield. Strikeouts may never be a majority of the outs earned but are still important to factor in when looking at home and away differences. On the road, JMU averages 9.35 strikeouts per game, while averaging 7.19 at home. Although their batting may be poorer on the road, the Dukes pitchers seem to thrive when they’re away.
ERA
Although this stat has been mentioned before, it has yet to be analyzed as another important pitching stat. ERA stands for earned run average and represents the amount of runs given up by a pitcher per nine innings. The Dukes’ pitchers average an ERA of 5.78 on the road, while at home a 3.39 ERA. What this means for the Dukes is that they are allowing 2.39 more runs per game on the road.
Fielding
There are multiple statistics and categories regarding fielding that can be tracked. JMU recorded a season-high 16 assists and tied a season-high 33 putouts in their home game against Longwood last March. The Dukes’ away record for putouts also stands at 33, achieving the accolade away against Winthrop last March. JMU has also recorded 12 more errors in the field when on the road.
What does this mean for the future?
Looking at the above stats, it’s clear that JMU baseball performs better at home than when on the road. Averaging 2.54 more hits at home allows runners to get on base more often, leading to more scoring at the mound. While away, this ability appears to be lacking.
Besides earning on average 2.16 more strikeouts on the road than at home, pitching does give up more runs on the road, averaging an ERA of 2.39 less at home. These 2.39 runs could’ve made the difference in the game multiple times, as JMU has lost eight road games by two or less runs. If JMU was putting up more hits on the road as well, the number of games possibly won on the road would increase as well.
One possible takeaway is that JMU has blown many chances to win and could have a better record, as the score difference on the road has only been one or two runs on multiple occasions. But, it’s important to carry these statistics into the future to know what JMU needs to improve when on the road.
If the Dukes win all of their remaining road games, that could put them above 30 wins for the first time since 2019 and would also even their away record to 15-15. With improvements in key areas such as batting average, earned run average and fielding errors, JMU can turn its away record around just before the end of the season and make it look like away games were never an issue.
