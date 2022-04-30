This upcoming season, all but four JMU sports are entering the Sun Belt Conference, meaning they’ll be playing against a whole new set of teams. For the school's old rivals, this means they’ll have to find someone else to pick on.
Virginia Tech is one of these rivals, a school that JMU has a long history with. The two schools are located just 138 miles away and have competed against each other since the 1970s. The most recent of these meetings occurred April 27 of this season, where Virginia Tech defeated JMU baseball 11-8. The Hokies currently aren’t scheduled to play JMU in any games across all sports, except for the regular football season until 2025, which gives plenty of time to look back on the schools’ many matchups throughout the years. In looking at matchups across multiple sports, it’ll be easier to see which side currently stands above the other.
Football: Virginia Tech (6-1)
From 1980 to 2003, JMU played Virginia Tech in football six times, losing every single game, with its worst loss coming Sep. 4, 1999, 47-0. But, the Dukes changed their losing ways on Sep. 11, 2010, when their matchup against the Hokies would end in a 21-16 victory, a game that’s now solidified in the memories of many JMU sports fans. The Dukes and Hokies haven’t met in football since, making JMU the last team to win. Throughout the team’s seven matchups, there have been a total of 326 points scored between the two sides, 261 coming from the Hokies. In addition, there hasn’t been a single game between the two sides in Harrisonburg. This has yet to change as the game scheduled for Sep. 20, 2025, is currently set to be an away game for the Dukes. In football, Virginia Tech is the winner.
Men's Basketball: Virginia Tech (10-4)
It’s been 16 years since the two schools met in men's basketball, but that doesn’t mean the competition is dormant. Throughout the 1980s, JMU and Virginia Tech faced off nine times, with the Hokies coming out on top with a 6-3 record. The most recent Dukes win occurred on Dec. 29, 1990, winning a neutral game in Richmond 73-58. Although Virginia Tech has the greater record, the Dukes have only scored 35 points less than their opponents throughout the series. Men’s Basketball goes to Virginia Tech.
Women’s Basketball: Virginia Tech (24-18)
Throughout the ’70s, ’80's and ’90s, the two women’s basketball teams battled back and forth, with neither team winning more than three games in a row. Although the Dukes have taken the last two matchups against the opposition, the Hokies remained undefeated against the Dukes in a nine-game winning streak from 1998-2008. The Dukes have scored 2,488 points throughout their 40 games, and average 62.2 points a game, this time only being outscored by 17 points. Another series taken by Virginia Tech.
Baseball: JMU (34-26)
JMU and Virginia Tech haven’t played each other more in any other sport than baseball, with the two schools facing each other 60 times in the past 44 years, the most recent this March. In those 44 years, JMU scored 466 runs, averaging 7.77 runs per game. JMU’s largest margin of victory came on April 3, 2002, when it defeated the Hokies 26-12, and their longest win streak spanned seven games between 1998 and 2003. With the Dukes having more wins and runs than the Hokies, baseball marks the first series with JMU coming out on top.
Softball: JMU (12-10)
In the 22 softball games the two schools have played, Virginia Tech has outscored the Dukes by 26 runs, its largest margin of victory 12-0. The two teams launched their softball matchups in April 2002 but haven’t played each other in three seasons. Although Virginia Tech has the better record, JMU has a 6-2 home record, meaning they have lost 83% of their games away. In Softball, the winner is Virginia Tech
Women's Lacrosse: JMU (18-1)
When it comes to lacrosse, JMU seemingly dominates their rivals, winning 18 of the 19 times the opponents have met. JMU earned a win in all 18 games between 2001 and 2020 until it was finally defeated in February this season. Throughout these games, the Dukes have scored 98 more goals than Virginia Tech and also score on average 5.16 more goals a game. JMU is the clear winner on the lacrosse field.
In a closer look, Virginia Tech seems to be the better side, taking four of the six. However, in sports not often covered as much by the media, such as Field Hockey, JMU has defeated Virginia Tech 75% of the time — when taking all sports into account, the two schools are relatively equal. With more matchups sure to take place in the future, there’s no doubt a plethora of history to be added to the contest. However, as far as football goes, fans will have to wait and see.
