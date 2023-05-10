The Dukes’ first season in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) was a memorable one.
After losing the season opener 14-9 to defending national champion North Carolina, JMU won 17 consecutive games en route to a regular season conference championship and a 17-2 (7-1 AAC) record. JMU flexed its muscles in wins over powerhouses like No. 5 Maryland, No. 12 Virginia and in-conference foe No. 8 Florida, but fell to the Gators 9-8 in the AAC Championship.
On Sunday, the Dukes were selected as the No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host a first-round matchup against Army on Friday; Sentara Park will also be the venue for the Maryland vs. Drexel first-round matchup and the second round matchup between the winner of JMU-Army and Maryland-Drexel.
But for JMU, a team that saw so much success in 2023 — and that was ranked as high as No. 4 this season and spent six weeks in the top five — why the No. 7 seeding?
The selection committee uses two main methods to seed the NCAA tournament: RPI and the eye test, or how competitive a team looked playing throughout the season. The RPI, or ratings power index, is a series of calculations made up of three components: A team's winning percentage, average opponents' winning percentage and average opponent's opponents winning percentage.
The committee’s selection was chalk — every seed 1-8 was the same as the RPI rankings, except for JMU and Florida. According to lacrossereference.com, the Dukes hold a slight advantage with the sixth-highest RPI while the Gators are the seventh. However, with the selection coming just a day after Florida's win over JMU, the switch made sense.
Florida opened a few of JMU’s wounds Saturday, especially in the midfield and in crunch time as the Dukes lost the draw battle 12-7 and 3-0 in the fourth quarter, and forced three costly turnovers in the last eight minutes of the game.
By building off their positives throughout this season and improving on the missteps from Saturday’s loss, here's a four-step process that could open a pathway for the Dukes to return to the Final Four.
1. Contain Army's fast-paced model
Army is an unfamiliar opponent to JMU. They’ve never faced each other, and this is the first time Army has been selected to the NCAA Tournament. Both teams are coming off losses in their respective conference championships — No. 8 Loyola (Md.) won the Patriot League with a 13-8 win over the Black Knights — so expect that to add more fuel to the fire in the matchup.
JMU head coach Shelley Klaes said Sunday at the team’s NCAA Tournament selection show watch party that Army runs a “Syracuse-style” offense featuring “flashy” stick play. Even so, Army runs a much more fast-paced style than the Orange, a model that JMU has perfected over the years and matches up well against. Army has the 18th highest offensive pacing score in D1 with an average pace of 30.8 seconds, meaning, on average, it takes them 30.8 seconds to shoot their first shot of the possession when Syracuse ranks 62nd in the country with a pace of 34.2 seconds.
Army lives and dies by this play style, so if the Dukes can hold onto possession — similar to what Florida did to them — and not let the Black Knights run ’n’ gun, they'll scramble. A name to keep an eye out for is Patriot League Rookie of the Year and Army’s scoring leader midfielder Brigid Duffy, who brings a unique presence to the midfield with a play share of 17.2% and an EGA/gm of 4.92. For those unfamiliar, EGA stands for expected goals added, the metric combines all of the players stats and puts them into one number. Expect the Dukes to match her up with all-AAC redshirt senior defender Rachel Matey and senior midfielder Lily Boswell.
2. Emphasize Quality Possessions
In most of the games that JMU has struggled in this season, it started in the draw circle.
In four out of the six games that the Dukes either won by two or lost the game, they won less than 50% of the draws, with the outliers being their loss to North Carolina and their 10-8 victory versus U.Va. on March 22. In JMU’s 8-6 win over Virginia Tech on Feb. 15, it had a draw win percentage of 44.6%. In its 10-8 win versus Temple on March 25, it was 44.4%. And in the Dukes’ 8-7 win versus Maryland on March 1, it was 27.8%, and most recently, in their loss to Florida, it was 36.8%.
Looking at it through a wider lens, the Dukes have been successful from the draw this season with the 10th highest success percentage in Division I, but when the game is on the line, they’ve struggled.
In the Florida, Maryland and Temple matchups, JMU lost the fourth quarter draw battle 14-1. It’s clear they can win at the draw, but it's when they combine the lack of draw wins with poor possessions, JMU gets into trouble. That was the case versus Florida, when redshirt junior attacker Isabella Peterson had two costly turnovers late in the game directly after JMU’s defense awarded its offense those possessions.
3. Spread the ball around
In the Dukes’ loss to Florida, sophomore Maggie Clark scored two first half goals as JMU’s third or fourth option. But in the second half, only Peterson and senior two-way midfielder Lizzy Fox scored.
Peterson finished the Florida game taking 37.5% of JMU’s shots, 10.9% higher than her season average. Junior attacker Katelyn Morgan lived up to the bill as the team's leading assister, assisting Peterson twice, but JMU will need her to produce in a higher volume and diversification if it wants to improve.
Throwing high-point passes to Peterson in the middle of the hole has worked at times, but if the Dukes are to advance into the tournament, their opponents are only going to improve. Peterson will still command attention off-ball, even if she isn't the focal point of every play.
Next is senior attacker Tai Jankowski, who's enjoyed a highly productive 70-point season so far. In the conference championship, Florida held Jankowski goalless for the first time this season and, in return, JMU’s offense looked static and timid. Jankowski has been at her best this year working a two-man game with freshman attacker Maddie Epke. Both players have the ability to score from “X,” behind the goal, as well as at their traditional right-wing spots, so look for JMU to build on their complementary skill sets.
Lastly, the Dukes need to use their depth more. Give two-way midfielders like Boswell and Fox an extra rest on offense and make room for midfielders like sophomore Savannah Derry and freshman Briana Mennella, who’ve collectively scored 33 points coming off the bench this season.
4. Rely on Defense
Led by Matey and All-American senior defender Mairead Durkin, who surpassed former defender Emma Johnson (2017-21) as JMU’s career leader in caused turnovers this season, this unit has been as good as advertised, bolstering the second highest defensive efficiency rate in the country.
This year also welcomed a familiar face in an unfamiliar position — JMU redshirt senior goalie Kat Buchanan, who’s established herself as a brick wall in the cage with a 48.2% save percentage in her first season as the starter. Buchanan was perhaps the only question mark on this side of the field for the Dukes going into the season, and she continues to answer the bell with inspiring play and an even more inspiring attitude. At least statistically, JMU’s defense can match up with any offense in the country. As long as it keeps its form, this defense can lead the Dukes back to the Final Four.
It’s been five years since JMU made its championship run, and there are certainly a lot of similarities from the championship squad to this team. But these four factors could be just the formula the Dukes need to win it all again.