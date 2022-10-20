JMU football is halfway through its first season as a member of the Sun Belt Conference, bearing a 5-1 record. On top of that, the team snagged its first-ever Associated Press ranking at No. 25 a little less than two weeks ago.
Since the last season ended in heartbreak at North Dakota State, JMU’s reached some monumental highs, and there’s a lot to take away from this season. Here are three things we’ve learned from the Dukes thus far:
Proving the Sun Belt move right
With the 2022 season being JMU’s first in the Sun Belt, the team was prepared for new challenges. Coming off a 12-2 record in its final season in the FCS and CAA last year and winning games by as many as 50 points, JMU wasn’t expected to have the same ease in scoring this season.
But so far, the Dukes have made the Sun Belt look easier than expected, with a 3-1 conference record and a point differential of plus-46. After defeating Appalachian State 32-28, scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter in a remarkable second half performance, the Dukes proved they belong in this new conference.
They continued to do so with wins over Texas State and Arkansas State, both by over 20 points. Boasting the No. 1 rush defense on the other side of the ball, the Dukes will have to continue their form if they want to continue to perform well in the Sun Belt.
Centeio’s been a perfect fit
Before becoming a Duke, graduate quarterback Todd Centeio appeared in 39 games between his three seasons at Temple and two seasons at Colorado State. With 17 touchdowns in six games at JMU, he’s already thrown more than in his 13 games at Colorado State (16). Centeio has added 333 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
If tying former JMU quarterback Cole Johnson’s (2016-21) single-game record of six touchdowns in his debut for the Dukes wasn’t enough, Centeio has thrown for 1,780 yards this season with a 64.5% completion rate. That’s already more than his 1,000 yards thrown in 24 games at Temple.
Although this is his first season at JMU, Centeio has prior experience connecting with a Dukes’ receiver. While playing quarterback as a freshman in high school, he played alongside JMU All-American cornerback Jimmy Moreland (2014-18).
Centeio has also tallied more wins than his time with Colorado State and Temple combined, being able to establish himself as a winning quarterback here at JMU.
The Dukes are beatable
If there was one game JMU was sure to lose, it was early in the season against Appalachian State. But their win streak extended 5-0 until falling to 3-3 Georgia Southern on Oct. 15.
When Centeio threw an interception in the last minute of the game, the reality of defeat set in for the first time this season. It’s unclear whether or how JMU will bounce back, as we have yet to see them play after a loss this year, but with the team currently averaging 43.2 points per game and only giving up 20 points per game, the Dukes appear to remain in good shape moving forward.
But no matter how they finish the season, they aren’t eligible to qualify for the Sun Belt Championship or a bowl game in their first year transitioning from the FCS. However, that doesn’t mean there’s not still time to impress their future Sun Belt opponents even more.
With four of the five remaining games against Sun Belt opponents and one against a Power 5, Louisville, the Dukes have a chance to prove themselves for good.