After 40 years of waiting and four-and-a-half hours after kickoff, JMU football made history on Saturday.
In their first matchup since 1983, the Dukes defeated U.Va. 36-35 in dramatic comeback fashion. JMU trailed by 11 points when weather delayed the game for 70 minutes with 12:06 left in the fourth quarter. When play resumed, JMU scored two touchdowns and made a pair of crucial defensive stops to secure the win.
It was a monumental win for JMU, but it’s now in the rearview mirror. As the Dukes prepare to face Troy, the reigning Sun Belt champions, on Saturday, it’s time to move forward.
Here are the biggest takeaways from the Dukes’ Week 2 win:
JMU is still resilient
Before JMU faced the Cavaliers, head coach Curt Cignetti talked about how he wanted his players to not get “too emotional” during the game. He said the Dukes did a good job of that when they traveled down to play Appalachian State last season, when the Mountaineers took a 28-3 lead in the second quarter before JMU stormed back to win 32-28.
“I never saw anyone doubt or show frustration in that game,” Cignetti said about the App State contest after practice last Tuesday.
One year later, and this year's JMU team, which returns 13 starters on offense and defense, passed its big early-season test — just like the crew that came before it. Cignetti praised his team’s composure after the U.Va. win.
“That was sort of what we talked about going into this game: No matter what they throw at us, they can't throw anything at us that we can't overcome and that we won't overcome,” Cignetti said.
The secondary needs to improve
Yes, JMU beating U.Va., an in-state, Power 5 opponent, is impressive, but it wasn’t a perfect performance.
“We really didn’t play our A game,” Cignetti said during the weekly Sun Belt Coaches’ Call on Monday. “Pass defense was awful. We’ve got to tighten that up.”
Cignetti said pass defense wasn’t the only area that needs correcting, but it’s definitely a noticeable one. The Dukes allowed U.Va., led by freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea, to pass for 377 yards, the most JMU has allowed since it gave up 578 in its 45-38 loss to Georgia Southern last October.
Cignetti mentioned that game in Statesboro, Georgia, on Monday, saying the excitement — “hoopla,” as he put it — that had surrounded the Dukes going into the matchup off its first-ever ranking in the AP Top 25 and 5-0 start needs to be channeled better this time around after Saturday’s emotional win.
“This week cannot be a repeat of the Georgia Southern week, and we control that,” Cignetti said, “and we have to take control of the things that we can control.”
JMU’s slate only gets harder
JMU may have conquered its Power 5 opponent on the schedule, but the Hoos finished 3-7 last season. The Dukes’ next opponent, Troy, finished 12-2 and won a Sun Belt title.
The Trojans are coming off a 42-13 loss to No. 15 Kansas State, last year’s Big 12 champions. While the Trojans fell to the Wildcats, their roster features 19 returning starters from last year’s team that went 7-1 in conference play.
Cignetti said that he watched Troy’s game against Kansas State, saying that while the Trojans couldn’t get momentum back in the second half — with the Wildcats outscoring them 21-3 — he was still impressed with Troy.
“They flew around, they’re impressive, they’ve got a lot of good players in all three phases of the game,” Cignetti said.
In the coaches’ call, Troy head coach Jon Sumrall called last week tough for the Trojans but looked forward to facing another “really quality opponent.” He praised Cignetti and his 43-8 record as head coach of JMU, as well as the Dukes’ nine straight winning seasons.
“We’re in for a really tough football game,” he said, “[I’m] excited about the opportunity, and our guys have got to bounce back.”