JMU women's basketball head coach Sean O'Regan gazes on to the court during the late stages of the Dukes' 89-87 win over Troy on Jan. 21. JMU is 1-3 in its last four outings — O'Regan said the Dukes' defense, rebounding and off-the-court connectivity need to improve in order for JMU to get back to the winning ways it experienced on its 13-game win streak earlier in the season.