It’s June 7, 2021. JMU softball faces elimination against No.1 Oklahoma in the Women’s College World Series. With two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, JMU head coach Lauren LaPorte pulls standout super-senior pitcher Odicci Alexander.
On comes freshman pitcher Alissa Humphrey in her WCWS debut. After a rocky fifth inning, Humphrey settles in and strikes out Oklahoma redshirt senior catcher Lynnsie Elam to end the sixth inning. Humphrey finished the game with one strikeout and one earned run in 1.1 innings pitched as the Dukes fell to the Sooners 7-1.
“Her composure was amazing all-around,” JMU sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett said. “No matter what situation she was thrown in, she was always able to keep her cool”.
Humphrey was no stranger to getting JMU out of jams in 2021. The first time Humphrey took the field for the purple and gold was against George Washington on Feb. 27. She relieved Alexander in the fifth inning with the bases loaded and no outs. After walking the first batter, she retired the next three batters — two via strikeout — and stranded all three runners on base.
“It wasn’t like [pitching against Oklahoma] was anything new to me,” Humphrey said. “I just had to take it one pitch at a time and try not to make the moment bigger than it was”.
Humphrey, from Micanopy, Florida, was the No. 73 recruit in the 2020 class according to Softball America. As a freshman in 2021, Humphrey made an impressive tandem with with Alexander, combining for a record of 32-3 and 345 strikeouts. Humphrey said Alexander taught her how to be a winner.
“[Alexander] was the perfect example of how to get it done,” Humphrey said. “Even when she didn’t have her best stuff, we still relied on her and she still just got it done — no matter what”.
Humphrey had a historic freshman campaign with 141 strikeouts, a perfect 14-0 record and a 1.56 earned run average — the third lowest in program history. She earned CAA Pitcher of the Week honors three times and was named the 2021 CAA Rookie of the Year. Humphrey also set new program records for no-hitters in a season with four and 10.49 strikeouts per 7 innings. In JMU’s 1-0 win against Longwood on March 21, 2021, Humphrey struck out a career-high 15 batters. Performances like this landed Humphrey on the Schutt Sports/NFCA DI National Freshman of the Year Top 15 List.
“I’m proud of Alyssa; she’s kind of coming out of her shell a little bit,” LaPorte said. “I think just with [Humphrey and redshirt senior pitcher Alexis Bermudez]’s experience and what they were able to do last year on carrying the load and the circle until Odicci got back is going to be important.”
Following the 2021 season, Humphrey was named an alternate for the USA U-18 Junior National Team for the Junior Pan American Games and the WBSC U-18 World Cup — taking home the gold medal for both. During the World Cup, Humphrey threw a seven-strikeout perfect game against the Czech Republic and a four-strikeout perfect game against the Netherlands.
“I got to play with some of the best athletes I’ve ever been around,” Humphrey said. “It was such an amazing experience to represent my country and come out with two gold medals at the end of the trip”.
Following JMU’s trip to Oklahoma City last summer, Humphrey said she and the entire JMU pitching staff have made significant strides.
“We’re really busting it in the weight room, in our conditioning and in our individual bullpens,” Humphrey said. “I think we’re working really well as a staff, and if we keep working well as a staff, we’re going to be successful this year.”
Of the returning pitchers for the 2022 season, Humphrey has the most innings pitched in the previous season with 94.1 — Bermudez was next with 56 innings pitched. Since Alexander graduated after last season, Humphrey will have a larger role to play on the JMU pitching staff.
“[Humphrey]’s gotten a lot stronger,” Bernett said. “We’re working on a couple of things in bullpens that I’m excited to see in games, but overall [she’s] just getting stronger mentally and physically.”
In the first-ever Extra Elite 100 College Player Rankings, extrainnings.com ranked Humphrey as the No. 87 best college softball player for the 2022 season.
“My goal personally is to compete,” Humphrey said. “I want my team to have enough confidence in me to have my back every single inning, every single out, every single pitch.”
JMU softball opens its season against The University of Connecticut on Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. in Charlotte, North Carolina.
