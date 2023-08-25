While the renovated Convo will be a new change for JMU this year, one change from last year will remain — the Dukes Do Better campaign. Bourne said at JMU's Sun Belt-mandated annual meeting on sporting behavior and ethical conduct that fan behavior was better last year, but now, the challenge is making sure the message sticks long term.
“Last year, I felt good. I really did,” he said. “I felt like it resonated, and I’m hoping that one more year of it even helps permeate more into the student body and our general fans.”
This year will present a few unique challenges for the department. JMU football sold a record 8,718 season tickets for this season and will no longer require wristbands for alcohol purchases. Bourne said the key will be to monitor the environment around the stadium, and said that members of his department may even walk around the stands to see how fans are acting.
“That’s something that we want to do and keep our finger on the pulse of where the tone is on that,” he said. “It’s a big picture, right? And we’re sort of a living fluid type of environment, so we definitely plan on doing that.”
Alger said he talked to Bourne about changes like these “constantly,” and that when the athletic department make changes like the one it made to alcohol policy, it thinks about fan experience, and specifically the quality of that experience.
“We know that there’s increased attention on us now that we’re in the Sun Belt. We know more people are watching the games. We know more people are coming to the events that we have on campus,” Alger said. “You look at this wonderful new facility in the Convocation Center. What a great opportunity, right? So I want when people set foot … to come away saying ‘that was a good experience.’”