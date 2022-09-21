Former JMU diving coach John Wolsh (2016-22) was added to the U.S. Center for SafeSport Centralized Disciplinary Database on Monday amid misconduct allegations, first reported by SwimSwam.
The database, not affiliated with the NCAA, keeps the “public informed when individuals connected with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Movements are either subject to certain temporary restrictions pending investigation by the Center or are subject to certain sanctions after an investigation found them in violation of the SafeSport Code,” according to the database website.
Wolsh, according to the database, is under “Temporary Restriction(s)” and has “Contact/Communication Limitation(s), No Contact Directive(s).” The misconduct was issued Monday, Sept. 19. The allegations didn't specify if they were related to happenings at JMU. Wolsh told SwimSwam "there were no official complaints filed in the JMU Title IX office."
The SafeSport code applies to all individuals in the U.S. and Paralympic umbrella. The code derives from the federal Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and SafeSport Authorization Act of 2017, which establishes policies and procedures to prevent the abuse of amateur athletes.
The U.S. Center for SafeSport is an independent nonprofit committed to fostering environments where athletes “can work and learn together free of emotional, physical and sexual abuse and misconduct.” SafeSport offers training and best practices for coaches, parents, players and youth sport organizations.
“We can confirm that John Wolsh was employed by JMU from 7/1/2016 to 5/6/2022,” a JMU spokesperson said in a statement via text Wednesday to The Breeze. “Any further information about his employment falls under personnel matters.”
Wolsh was the head diving coach for the Dukes for the last six seasons, earning the CAA Diving Coach of the Year four consecutive times, and was the 2020-21 Co-Diving Coach of the Year. He has also been selected as a USA National Diving coach 19 times.
Kongrong “KR” Li replaced Wolsh as diving coach on Aug. 10. In the press release introducing the new diving coach, a reason for Wolsh’s departure wasn’t mentioned.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more swim & dive coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.