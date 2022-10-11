JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne waited nearly an entire decade to move JMU to the FBS after receiving interest to jump in 2014. Now, the wait is proving to be worth it.
After No. 25 JMU received its first-ever AP Top 25 ranking Sunday afternoon, the Dukes’ national spotlight has grown into one of the top stories in college football so far this season. Bourne held media availability Monday to discuss football’s 5-0 start and the implications of such across JMU Athletics.
Bowl game waiver still happening, but probably won’t affect this season
The Dukes are one game away from the minimum required wins — six — to reach a bowl game. It’d be great news for fans and players, except NCAA bylaws require JMU to sit out of a conference championship and bowl game for two seasons. Bourne has said previously he’s working to cut the wait to 2023; he added the chance of the Dukes getting a bowl game this year is fairly slim.
Where a small chance could favor JMU is that storylines, like the Dukes being the first-ever transitioning team to start 5-0 since 1978, and help from the conference or syndicators looking for ratings can have an impact on bowl placement, enough for Bourne to acknowledge it. He said his goal is to continue vying for opportunities for the Dukes.
JMU football was safe from last year’s conference postseason ban the CAA placed on the other athletics programs because the CAA had separate bylaws for football. It hasn’t changed Bourne’s outlook on vouching for the student-athletes’ experience, and not having it harmed by conference nor national rules.
Didn't initially expect ranking this soon
Bourne said he was with his dog in his backyard when the news broke that JMU became ranked. In what Bourne described as “no better scenario,” being in the top 25 surprised him.
Even so, Bourne said he still believes there’s still work to be done for the program. The Dukes have only played about half their season, and Bourne said he’s well aware that this ranking only lasts as long as JMU plays the way it has.
Success imminent in other upcoming JMU sports
While football carried conversation, Bourne also spoke on other JMU programs’ early Sun Belt successes. Between football, both soccer teams and volleyball, JMU stands at 12-3-3 in conference play.
Bourne, similar to how Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill described it, said the success of JMU football is proving why the move last November was the right choice.
Bourne also hit on men’s and women’s basketball, saying he expects both teams to be competitive in conference play. And, maybe even the coveted tournament after it.
“I love March Madness,” Bourne added with a small smile.
This story was updated at 1:20 a.m., Oct. 12