On Monday, Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne stood inside the renovated Convocation Center with a smile on his face.
It was the first time the building had been opened since March 2020, back when JMU was preparing to open the Atlantic Union Bank Center as a replacement for the outdated Convo. But early on in the planning for the AUBC, Bourne said his department knew they had a place for the 41-year old building.
“We wanted to keep it in part of the athletic family of facilities,” Bourne said. “We knew there was already an increased need for additional space and, in addition to that, some enhanced space that we had for practice as well as competition.”
Bourne said part of the goal was to unify more sports together in one facility, which coaches and players praised about the new convo on Monday. But Bourne said he’d like to see administration and more of JMU athletic programs in the building, which could potentially happen if an annex to it is built in the future.
Ultimately, Bourne said the goal is for JMU to move completely out of Godwin and give the space to academics. He said this is in line with the desire of the university to make main campus a space for academic offices and support areas.
Speaking to The Breeze on Wednesday at JMU's Sun Belt-mandated annual meeting on sporting behavior and ethical conduct, President Jonathan Alger said he appreciates how Bourne’s department has helped the university use the space it has effectively.
“Certainly we’re excited to get more space for academic uses,” Alger said. “We’re bursting at the seams in terms of the student body. We have over 22,000 students and the Hart School is right [next to Godwin], and they need more space … Anytime we can get that kind of space and make it useful for our students and our faculty in that way, I think that’s a win-win.”
Godwin is here to stay, and it won’t impact any potential expansion to Bridgeforth Stadium. Bourne said the department has only looked at early designs and there’s no definitive plan yet, but it has found that it is feasible to expand the stadium without tearing down Godwin.
“Bridgeforth expansion can really be looked at almost independently as a separate element,” Bourne said.
As for the future, Bourne said the department is back in the planning stages in terms of construction, and is starting to look at what facilities need renovations most.