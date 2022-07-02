For nearly a decade, there have been circulating rumors about whether JMU would make the jump to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). Once the Dukes made the announcement Nov. 6, there were many steps along the way that shaped the Sun Belt’s new look.
But with so much time passed, how did JMU get here?
Here’s a look back at the realignment waves from a decade ago, how it differs from this year’s shifts and a guide to better understanding how and why JMU officially joined the Sun Belt Conference on July 1.
Oct. 21, 2021: Sun Belt and C-USA extend formal interest in JMU
Rumors ran wild throughout JMU when reports surfaced that the Sun Belt and C-USA were extending invitations to JMU. Bourne addressed the comments during JMU basketball’s media day, saying he’d spoken with a few conferences but wouldn’t name them. At the time, C-USA was searching for new members after losing six in just over a week to the American Athletic Conference (AAC), which lost four members to the Big 12 following Texas’ and Oklahoma’s departure.
Oct. 29, 2021: JMU BoV approves FBS jump
JMU Athletics presented its financial plan for realignment to the JMU Board of Visitors (BoV) on Oct. 29 and was approved unanimously. The vote allowed the Dukes to check the first box in their Sun Belt transition.
Nov. 3, 2021: CAA bans JMU from conference postseason play
Two days before JMU presented its financial plan to the Virginia General Assembly’s Intercollegiate Review Commission, the CAA announced that it would disqualify all JMU sports from competing in conference postseason play — should the Dukes make the jump.
Coaches and athletics administration shared the news with JMU’s student-athletes Wednesday evening, and many immediately took to social media to share thoughts, emotions and calls to action. Three hashtags surfaced on Twitter to promote the issues: #LetUsPlayCAA, #CAALetThemPlay and #AthletesUnite.
Nov. 5, 2021: General Assembly approves JMU’s FBS financial plan
The Virginia General Assembly’s Intercollegiate Review Commission met Nov. 5 for the first time to discuss the Dukes’ financial plan to move from the FCS to the FBS — JMU’s final step in the realignment process.
The committee unanimously approved the move, asking a few questions to Bourne, JMU President Jonathan Alger and then-Vice President of Administration and Finance Charlie King.
Nov. 6, 2021: JMU formally accepts Sun Belt invitation & student-athletes protest CAA ban
JMU issued a press release regarding the future of JMU Athletics, mid-afternoon Nov. 5, a mere three hours after receiving state approval. The following morning, Bourne, Alger and Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill publicly announced the Dukes’ formal acceptance of the Sun Belt’s invitation to join the conference.
The three also announced at the press conference that the Sun Belt plans to reinstate men’s soccer as a sponsored sport and that JMU is still finalizing where field hockey, lacrosse and swim & dive will compete since the Sun Belt doesn’t sponsor those three sports.
Just before JMU football’s homecoming game against Campbell, approximately 200 student-athletes protested the CAA’s postseason ban on the sideline of JMU’s Zane Showker Field, chanting “Let us play” to the 23,000 fans in attendance. Once the football team ran out onto the field, they joined the banned athletes.
JMU swim & dive senior Felicity Ryan, men’s basketball redshirt sophomore guard Terrell Strickland, track & field senior Sinead Sargaent and former women’s tennis player Amanda Nord later shared an online petition with student-athletes across the country, asking for support to stand up against the ruling.
Nov. 7, 2021: JMU men’s basketball removes nationally broadcast logos from conference games
JMU Athletics removes CBS Sports Network logos from men’s basketball games originally scheduled to broadcast nationally, with the exception of JMU vs. U.Va.
Nov. 10, 2021: CAA Board of Directors (BoD) rejects student-athlete petition to request a waiver for postseason play
Ryan, Strickland, Sargent and Nord submitted the petition — with over 1,200 signatures — to all nine CAA schools’ presidents, athletics directors and CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio on Nov. 9. Hours after the petition was sent, the CAA presidents called a meeting for that afternoon.
The Breeze attempted to contact the presidents and athletic directors — all either declined to comment or didn’t respond before publication. D’Antonio told The Breeze he couldn’t comment on the topic of the meeting but that there would be public information released shortly.
Around 6 p.m., the CAA released a statement denying JMU the waiver request, citing four specific reasons:
“The CAA wishes JMU well and respects its decision to change subdivisions and join the Sun Belt Conference.”
“JMU alone set the timeline for its withdrawal from the CAA, having full knowledge of the consequences of its decision. The university could have chosen to announce its withdrawal from the CAA at the end of the Fall 2021 semester, allowing its men’s soccer and volleyball teams to compete in their respective CAA Championships. Additionally, if JMU had chosen to defer a withdrawal announcement to an even later date most, if not all, of its qualifying teams would have been permitted to participate in CAA Championships. JMU chose a timeline that fit its needs.”
“The CAA is following a process that is well established and that JMU leadership supported in several prior conference realignment scenarios. “
“This is not a decision that the CAA took lightly, and it agrees with JMU that caring for the health and wellness of student-athletes is of paramount importance. With that in mind, the CAA has made decisions that it feels are best for the member institutions and student-athletes that will remain in the CAA. The opportunity to compete for a Conference championship should be reserved for institutions and student-athletes that are committed to being part of the Conference.”
Bourne and Alger released a joint statement in response to the conference’s decision.
Feb. 2, 2022: JMU and the SBC announce full membership by July 2022
Months after the CAA denied the student-athlete waiver request, Bourne, Gill and head JMU football coach Curt Cignetti announced at a joint press conference that all JMU sports will join the SBC on July 1, 2022.
The news came after an announcement that the Dukes will host Middle Tennessee on Sept. 3 for its inaugural FBS season, reaching six guaranteed home games — four Sun Belt matchups, and two nonconference. The conference’s full schedule wasn’t released until March 1, 2022.
Feb. 11, 2022: JMU lacrosse announces affiliate membership with AAC
Bourne shared during both Sun Belt press conferences that news regarding the three unsponsored sports would break “very soon.” We learned that meant 48 hours after the second press conference.
JMU lacrosse announced it will become an affiliate member of the Atlantic Athletic Conference (AAC) on July 1, 2022, joining Cincinnati, East Carolina, ODU, Temple, Florida and Vanderbilt.
“We are pleased to add James Madison’s highly successful women’s lacrosse program to the American Athletic Conference,” AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco said to JMU Athletics. “JMU is firmly established as one of the nation’s top programs with sustained success that aligns with our conference’s objective of competing for championships at the highest level.”
Feb. 11, 2022: Marshall, ODU and Southern Mississippi move to terminate C-USA membership on June 30
In hopes of joining the Sun Belt with JMU in July, the other three newest additions, Marshall, ODU and Southern Miss, released statements on behalf of their athletic departments Feb. 11 that they’re terminating membership with C-USA, effective June 30.
The news prompted C-USA officials to release a statement sharing the expectancy of all 14 members to participate in the 2022-23 athletic season, and that they “will exhaust all necessary legal actions” to ensure so.
Feb. 15, 2022: C-USA includes Marshall, ODU and Southern Mississippi in conference football schedule announcement
During C-USA’s football schedule announcement, all three exiting members were listed as participants for the 2022-23 season. Commissioner Judy MacLeod released a public statement the same day:
“Conference USA intends to conduct the 2022-23 athletic year with the full 14 institution membership intact. The C-USA Board of Directors will exhaust all necessary legal actions to ensure all members meet their contractual obligations as defined by laws and agreed to in the Conference USA Bylaws.”
Feb. 16, 2022: NCAA Division I SAAC releases urgent request to reinstate postseason play for JMU and Stony Brook
The NCAA Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Council released an “urgent request” for the CAA and American East Conference to allow JMU and Stony Brook to compete in their respective conference tournaments.
The request was created with the intention of allowing both programs to compete in their conference’s postseason basketball tournaments. Both student representatives from the CAA and American East signed the request.
JMU, Stony Brook and UIC Athletics released a joint statement, echoing the request three days later in support of reinstatement. The CAA and American East didn’t release a statement in response to the request or athletics administration request.
Feb. 22, 2022: Marshall’s Board of Governors files a lawsuit against C-USA for arbitration
Marshall’s Board of Governors filed a civil lawsuit with the Cabell County Circuit Court against C-USA after months of negotiations to leave the conference and SBC.
“For more than two months, Marshall University has attempted to reach a resolution with Conference USA regarding our decision not to participate in the league after this academic year; however, no progress has been made,” Marshall Athletics said in a statement. “The action we brought yesterday is the beginning of litigation intended to protect our rights, help us reach an agreement in a timely manner and clear the way to shift our conference affiliation.”
March 30, 2022: C-USA, Marshall, Southern Miss, ODU reach a legal settlement
The Thundering Herd made their journey to the Sun Belt official, after announcing there was a legal settlement made between the three schools and C-USA. The three schools began as Sun Belt members with JMU on July 1, 2022.
According to a report from the Herd-Dispatch, settlement details weren’t disclosed. The article indicates that all three universities were paying the same as the conference — less than $2 million per school.
At the time, all three schools had football schedules for C-USA and for the Sun Belt, with multiple direct conflicts with JMU’s scheduled games. C-USA now moves forward with 11 schools for the 2022-23 athletic year, before losing six to the AAC and adding another four.
April 7, 2022: SBC Commissioner Keith Gill formally announces reinstatement of men’s soccer
Once JMU, Marshall and ODU announced their moves to the SBC, men’s soccer’s reinstatement was increasingly likely. It was made official with Gill announcing a nine-team league composing six full SBC members, and now four affiliates from the SEC and Big 12 after UCF announced it’ll join the Sun Belt for men’s soccer in 2023 on June 21.
The league begins in fall 2022 with hopes of becoming a multi-bid College Cup conference right away. JMU is one of six members in the conference with an RPI in the nation’s top 70 and will face 2020 national champion and now-conference foe Marshall.
“A rising tide lifts all boats,” Gill said during the press conference. “Having a great big soccer conference and accomplished soccer programs, I think, shines a light on that will help everyone.”
June 6, 2022: SBC announces beach volleyball, swim & dive and field hockey as sponsored sports in upcoming years
During the conference’s presidents and chancellors spring meeting, it was announced that the SBC plans to sponsor beach volleyball and swim & dive no later than 2023-24 and will begin looking into sponsoring field hockey sponsorship starting that same year.
JMU field hockey has previously announced it will remain independent in fall 2022 and, at the time of announcement, JMU swim & dive hasn’t announced whether the team will compete as an affiliate or with the ECAC Open as it did in 2021-22.
July 1, 2022: JMU, ODU, Southern Mississippi and Marshall join the Sun Belt
Counting down until midnight, JMU, ODU, Southern Miss and Marshall officially joined the Sun Belt as full members on July 1, 2022.
"We are excited to officially welcome James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss as members of the Sun Belt Conference," Gill said in a statement. "This expansion to 14 members — and the regional rivalries it produces — makes the 2022-23 academic year of the most anticipated in Sun Belt history and signals the bright future that lies ahead for the conference."
Contact Madison Hricik at breezesports@gmail.com. For more realignment coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.