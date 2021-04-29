JMU fans woke up on Sunday morning, made breakfast, opened their phones to read the news and prepared the TV room for the most important FCS show of the year — the selection show. Their football Dukes had been No. 1 in the STATS Top 25 poll since Feb. 29 and two weeks prior they saw the selection committee named the Dukes the No. 1 seed in the FCS playoffs if they had started that day.
JMU, coming off a 23-6 victory over No. 12 Richmond, cemented a CAA South Division crown and an undefeated regular season. While the CAA gave Delaware the 2020 spring CAA title, Dukes fans were less worried than ever after coming off a bad game against Elon on March 6. JMU upped their game and looked like a playoff team.
Then, the FCS playoff committee named South Dakota State No. 1, Sam Houston State No. 2 and JMU No. 3.
What changed between the earlier rankings and the selection show? What did JMU do wrong? Some blamed the selection committee, and others questioned why the Dukes were number one in the polls all year, yet now they’re the three seed in the playoffs.
“They’re a really, really good football team,” FCS Playoff Committee Chairman Kyle Moats said on the selection show. “The committee respected and likes JMU a lot … We looked at the whole body of work throughout the entire season. We felt like some of those teams that were ahead of JMU had a better overall resume in terms of who they played.”
Jamie Williams, a 2002 JMU alumnus, was caught in the middle of this debate. While loyal to his alma mater, Williams became a full STATS Top 25 voter this past season. So, while he voices his concerns for the Dukes, he doesn’t stay locked in on them as one team but knows how to look beyond Harrisonburg.
“I became one of the 40 who votes this year,” Williams said. “I don’t favor JMU. I watch them and take note of them, but I won’t put them high up if I think they didn’t earn it.”
Rankings are a big indicator throughout the season of what people across the U.S. think about the teams in the FCS; if a team’s high up, there’s a good chance they make the playoffs. Williams takes pride in his rankings and even though it’s impossible to watch and take notes of every single game that’s happening, he said he does his best to evaluate every team fairly and evenly.
“I read a lot of articles,” Williams said. “I personally rank the entire FCS, 1-27… I make a spreadsheet all the way through the season, week to week, to rank everybody.”
A common thing people do when it comes time for the playoff selection show is correlate rankings and Top 25 polls with what the FCS committee decides. The FCS selection committee is made up of athletic directors across the nation from FCS schools who look at resumes and then determine what team is seeded where. Williams said the committee does know about rankings from the big name polls, like STATS, the polls have little influence to where they seed teams.
“People do connect both us and the committee,” Williams said. “We aren’t connected to the committee and we look at different things. The committee talks everything through, but there are so many different personalities that vote in STATS from different places and backgrounds.”
This year was challening for both STATS and the FCS selection committee. In a regular season, evaluating teams is easier, no doubt. Teams start the year playing FBS schools, then usually nonconference FCS games before everyone’s in action in conference play.
In an unusual spring season though, just like everything else, voting was harder. Most teams only saw conference action and some were limited in divisions, such as JMU in the CAA South Division, making it hard to accurately tell how good or bad a team was.
This season in the FCS playoffs, the bracket includes only 16 teams, now down to eight after the first round, rather than the usual 24. Spots were more limited than ever, especially considering over half of the spots went to automatic qualifiers, including a Holy Cross team that only played three games. Williams explained how he was able to evenly rank all the teams and what he was looking for in a team: something he says “most voters don’t look at.”
“While some guys only look at stats, you know I’m not like that,” Williams said. “I do the eyeball test, [you] know, I watch as much as I can to see what a team is like beyond the statistics.”
Figuring out which team to put on top isn’t easy; neither are the considerations that need to be made for teams. This year, the committee had to take in how many games were played and the strength of schedule. Usually a three-game team wouldn’t have gotten a second look, but in spring 2021, everything’s possible.
It’s not easy to come up with rankings every week while keeping up with the constant postponements, let alone make the playoff bracket this past season. Some have expressed their opinions, such as JMU head coach Curt Cignetti mentioning on the selection show, “I’d like to thank the committee for providing us with extra inspiration.” Others in JMU are grateful the Dukes even have a shot.
Voting each week takes time, preparation and a lot of research Williams said. Yes, he votes every week, but it’s not as easy as casually casting a ballot. It takes preparation to make the rankings the most accurate they can be, and even though the FCS committee is on a different field, it doesn’t make STATS any less important.
Contact Savannah Reger breezesports@gmail.com. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.