In a usual season, FCS teams have months before the thought of kickoff in the fall. The national champions live in their glory, and teams slowly integrate freshmen while focusing on spring training.
2020 was nothing like this.
It’s been three months since JMU lost the FCS semifinals to Sam Houston, so the loss is still fresh. There’s not much time to regroup, and the Dukes are halfway done with training camp.
Last season, JMU had its ups and downs, and tough tests composed of resiliency and determination. Getting back to the FCS playoffs is the expectation, and the Dukes have the tools to go even further — the national championship. With almost the entire roster returning and one season as a team under their belt, this year’s team has what it takes to be better, even with a strong schedule.
3 weeks, 3 different conferences
The Dukes face three teams from three different conferences to open up the season — Morehead State, Maine and Weber State.
Morehead State is known to JMU Nation, and when the Dukes play them, it means football is back. JMU and Morehead State faced off to start the spring season, and it was the Dukes’ first game since the national championship loss to North Dakota State. JMU made quick work of the Eagles, defeating them 52-0 in Bridgeforth Stadium.
After the loss, Morehead State finished the season strong. The Eagles went 4-3 (4-2 Pioneer League), including a three-game win streak to end the season. Morehead State is young, and while the Dukes should handle business, the Eagles could strike on any given day.
JMU stays in Harrisonburg for week two against its first CAA foe of the year — Maine. The Black Bears and the Dukes didn’t meet in the spring. This is a dangerous matchup for the Dukes — every team in the CAA North Division was strong last season, and the early contest is a serious risk for JMU — if it’s not at the top of its game right out the gate.
“The Maine game at home will help set the tone,” JMU play-by-play announcer Curt Dudley said. “It’s a conference game. One of the unique things I like about the CAA is that no matter what the preseason polls predict, there’s always somebody out there.”
Maine showed potential in the spring. Junior quarterback Joe Fagnano returns after another strong season surrounded by senior talent. The Black Bears’ defensive line stays intact heading into the fall and will pressure JMU quickly. The Dukes can win this game, but they can’t start slow. JMU needs to be strong out of the gates, unlike the slow start in the spring.
Closing out the first three weeks is the first half of a home-and-home with playoff rival Weber State. Anytime JMU plays the Wildcats, it’s high flying, intense and, for the first time, the Dukes meet Weber State in Utah.
“Going to Ogden is a different animal,” FCS STATS voter and JMU alumna Jamie Williams said. “Weber has only lost four times on its home field in the last five years — the elevation in Ogden tends to wear down the opponents. It will be a tough and true test for JMU.”
In JMU’s recent matchups with Weber State, it’s been electric. Whether it’s redshirt senior kicker Ethan Ratke nailing a last-second field goal to send the Dukes to the semifinals or JMU clinching a home-field victory in 2019 to head to Frisco, Texas — a date with the Wildcats means high intensity.
Weber State fell in the first round to Southern Illinois in the FCS playoffs in a close game, 34-31. The Dukes come into Ogden, Utah, as the Wildcats’ home opener, and with a veteran lineup returning, expect this game to be hard-hitting and tough. JMU has a time zone change and is playing a team that has a grudge. This is one of JMU’s most important matchups of the year, and it comes early.
“Up to this point, I believe we’ve never played west of Frisco, Texas, and Fargo, North Dakota,” JMU Assistant Director for Communications Kevin Warner said. “To head into the western half of this country and to play in the state of Utah [brings] only good things to the visibility of our program.”
The CAA stretch
Unlike years past, JMU doesn’t have a long road trip or a long home stretch. The schedule is deceiving when it lists two road games against Weber State and New Hampshire, but with the bye week in between the two games, it’s not back-to-back.
However, as Warner said, no week in the CAA is easy, and JMU’s stretch of opponents are some of the best in the country.
“There’s no off week in the CAA,” Warner said. “You can throw that out in the conference, meaning in this league anybody can truly beat anybody home or away.”
The Dukes next play New Hampshire, a team that only had one game in the spring and has a lot of potential behind an experienced coach and a core of youth on both sides of the ball. The Wildcats have the most wins out of anyone in the CAA and are a hard team to beat at home.
JMU returns home for Villanova the next week and will face one of the top teams in the CAA. While it was a down season for the Wildcats in the spring, experienced players return to Villanova, including redshirt senior quarterback Daniel Smith and graduate running back Justin Covington. The Wildcats are a playoff-caliber team, and this game won’t be easy — even at home.
Something to note about the Dukes’ schedule is the road matchups. JMU, along with New Hampshire, plays Richmond, William & Mary and Delaware away from Bridgeforth Stadium, not including its matchup in Utah.
“The Dukes will face a tough stretch from Sept. 18 to Oct. 23, with four tough road games in five weeks,” Williams said. “If the Dukes can get through that stretch with zero or one [loss], they will most likely earn a seed in the playoffs.”
The Dukes face Richmond following the Villanova game for the second time in 2021. The Spiders, while missing the FCS playoffs in 2021, showed promise throughout the spring and are one of the underdogs in the CAA. Whenever JMU plays Richmond, though, the Spiders and Dukes clash, and no game between the two is easy despite the talent discrepancy.
On Oct. 23, the biggest CAA match of the year is in Delaware, when the Dukes travel to meet the Blue Hens. Both JMU and Delaware made the FCS semifinals and are returning relatively the same teams as in the spring. The Blue Hens broke out last year, dominating the CAA North Division through its running game to make it to the final four and the No. 1 in the CAA power rankings.
The Dukes play Elon to end October and the CAA stretch, returning home to Harrisonburg. Although on paper it’s a matchup JMU should win, the Phoenix are never an easy opponent and are the Dukes’ only loss at home since 2018. Elon returns starting redshirt senior quarterback Davis Cheek, injured during the spring season, and while experiencing a down season in the spring, the Phoenix is a sleeper team — after the Delaware matchup, this is a trap game for JMU.
Homecoming and the playoff push
JMU faces Campbell for its first homecoming in two years to start November. The game falls on Homecoming weekend Nov. 6, and the Camels come out of the Big South. While finishing in the middle of the pack, Campbell faces Liberty and Elon in the first two weeks of the season. Both are important matchups, and since they face each other early, the Dukes have time to use that game to measure Campbell.
“It’s nice to be able to play on family weekend or on Homecoming,” Warner said. “There is a lot going on, it’s going to be a busy fall, but busy is a welcome thing after what we just experienced this past year.”
In the last regular-season game of the year, the Dukes face William & Mary on the road for the third year in a row. Facing possibly the youngest team yet, JMU plays another in-state rival on the road, where it’s beaten the Tribe 38-0 in two consecutive years.
This late-season matchup can’t be slept on, and depending on how the CAA slate goes, it could be a make-or-break game. William & Mary head coach Mike London has turned the Tribe around in the right direction, and the Dukes need to finish the road games strong.
The closer comes against Towson on Nov. 20, and JMU plays a team it hasn’t faced since 2019. The Tigers opted out of the spring 2020 season, so heading into the fall, the team is a mystery. Head coach Rob Ambrose has improved the team every year, and with two classes of freshman ready to play and seniors wanting their final chance, Towson will be hungry — JMU won’t be able to slack off the final week.
The final verdict
The road games are going to be the ultimate test for the Dukes.
Adjusting to a full season again will be one thing, and doing most of it on the road will be another. This JMU team will have to play its best every week to keep top-dog status.
There’s no off week in the CAA, and JMU can’t afford to be sloppy or slow. CAA play starts week two — the bye week is early, and the Dukes head the furthest west they’ve ever been. This is a challenging schedule, but if JMU makes it through with only one loss, it’ll be set for another run at the National Championship.
Contact Savannah Reger at breezesports@gmail.com. For more football coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.