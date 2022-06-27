In June 1972, President Richard Nixon passed a law that forever changed higher education across the country.
That law was Title IX. Its goal was to eliminate sex discrimination in public colleges and universities across the board. The law states in it’s first section that, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation, in be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”
Through the dozens of regulations outlined within Title IX is section 10, which pertains to collegiate athletics. The section’s introduction states: “No person shall on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, be treated differently from another person, or otherwise be discriminated against in any interscholastic, intercollegiate, club or intramural athletics offered by a recipient, and no recipient shall provide such athletics separately on such basis.”
These regulations, added to the original law two years later in 1974, have rippled through athletics programs across the U.S., including at JMU. There, the law’s impact lives through the legacy of past faculty who helped bring equality to collegiate female athletics, widely criticized regulations leading to cuts in the athletic department and through female JMU student-athletes, who hope to see further change in all levels of their respective sports.
Doing things ‘the right way’
Jennifer Phillips is the senior associate athletic director for student-athlete development for JMU Athletics, meaning she works with the Title IX office at JMU as a Title IX officer to ensure that the athletic programs comply with the federal law. She’s also JMU’s senior woman administrator — the highest-ranking female in the department, a designation made by the NCAA to provide representation for women in athletics.
JMU Athletics conducts an annual external Title IX review to ensure it’s Title IX compliant. This extra precaution is something that doesn’t always happen at other schools, Phillips said, citing interactions with colleagues. She explained that other institutions have external reviews, but many opt to do them every five years or sometimes further apart, rather than doing them annually.
“We here at JMU always wanna do things the right way,” Phillips said, “and I feel like having that outside consultant come in and have that conversation with our staff and with our students-athletes, it just helps us to have another set of eyes and ears to make sure we do things the right way.”
Phillips said she believes the external Title IX review, among other annual reviews like roster management, informs an annual conversation she has with coaches, athletes and administration helps her ensure that JMU isn’t getting complacent in regulation adherence. These regulations confirm that the number of opportunities, scholarships and benefits for athletes are proportional between both genders, and that those opportunities represent the interests and abilities of student-athletes.
Title IX is applied differently at different institutions. One of the biggest components, Phillips said, is making sure the number of opportunities for student-athletes is proportional to the student population. Because JMU’s student population is approximately 60% female and 40% male, one of Title IX’s three compliance prongs says, in the current state of JMU’s student population, that 60% of the opportunities available to student-athletes have to be for females. She said this is how “equity” is applied in college athletics and is part of student-athlete success and satisfaction.
“The reason why I think the equity piece is so important is that it’s important for each one of our student-athletes,” Phillips said. “If we say, ‘The backbone of our foundation is the student-athlete experience,’ every single person has to come through thinking they were treated equally.”
While JMU Athletics has complied with this proportional requirement in recent years, it was only after changes in 2007 helped bring the school to its current compliance.
2007 was the year that the university cut 10 sports — seven of them male — in order to reach that crucial 61% proportion. As reported by The New York Times, the decision faced backlash from fans and athletes alike, many taking aim at Title IX despite there being numerous funding problems keeping the canned sports afloat.
Before 2007, Kevin Warner, assistant athletic director of JMU Athletics, said that JMU met Title IX compliance through a different prong than matching female-male-athlete proportion to its student body. Because JMU added women’s soccer in 1990 and softball in 2002, it showed historical precedent of trying to represent the underrepresented gender, one of the other Title IX compliance prongs. Females were considered underrepresented, Warner said, because there was a smaller percentage of females on scholarship compared to men when accounting for the student body.
But it came to a headway in 2007 because there were people calling on the university to add even more sport programs to its at-the-time 28, Warner said, and JMU wasn’t in the position to support more financially. So, to remain compliant, Warner said, JMU thought its best option was to cut 10 programs and shift its compliance prong to meet the student-body population numbers.
Despite the funding problems, some wonder whether the proportion rule is still necessary. JMU lacrosse redshirt junior attacker Kacey Knoblach said she values the treatment of athletes over proportionality, directly referring to JMU having never sponsored a men’s lacrosse team.
“I think it’s unfair that there isn’t a men’s team because I think they would be a very successful program,” Knoblach said. “I don’t think it needs to be about how many teams there are; it’s more about the people and how the athletes are being treated. As long as the athletes are being treated equally, I don’t see an issue with that proportionality being changed.”
While cutting men’s sports has been a reality of Title IX, the law also led to noticeable gender equality across JMU Athletics.
Lee Morrison and the beginning of Title IX at JMU
Phillips attributed much of the success of female athletics at JMU to a past faculty member who helped fight for equality in sports across the country — Lee Morrison.
Morrison arrived at then-Madison College in 1954 due to her interest in the blossoming opportunities for Virginian women in athletics, according to the Morrison Bruce Center. She taught physical education classes and coached the Madison women’s basketball team for a few years before taking over the field hockey team for 17 years and serving as associate athletic director until her retirement in 1989.
During her time at JMU, Morrison played a key role in the fight for women’s athletics equality nationwide. She was also on the committee in Washington, D.C., that eventually led to the passing of Title IX, according to the JMU Athletics website.
“We were all extremely lucky to have a pioneer in women’s athletics with the [late] Dr. Morrison,” Phillips said, “who really paved the way for women in sports with everything she had done on a national level and specifically here at JMU.”
She also helped found and served as president of the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) in 1971, which sponsored female intercollegiate athletics before the NCAA started its own women’s championships in 1982, leading to the end of the association.
Why the organization failed is a complicated question, one that Janet Wigglesworth, head of JMU’s Department of Kinesiology and former AIAW athlete at the University of Wisconsin La Crosse, said she doesn’t know for certain.
Wigglesworth said the AIAW was created to avoid what the founders considered “the evils” of the NCAA, specifically the association’s greediness. In response to these “unethical practices,” the AIAW originally didn’t offer scholarships or TV revenue to women or their universities in order to keep financial incentives low. After the AIAW gained popularity and TV dollars with its women’s basketball tournament, the NCAA created its own championships in 1981, using incentives like paying for travel to dilute the AIAW.
“[The NCAA] specifically started with basketball because they knew that championship was bringing in television dollars,” Wigglesworth said. “They got Tennessee, Louisiana Tech and Old Dominion to participate in the NCAA, and by diluting the AIAW tournament, that wasn’t as popular.”
The NCAA not only opposed the AIAW but also Title IX itself, and its stance was popular. Multiple amendments proposed in Congress attempted to diminish Title IX’s power, primarily from senators whose states were home to some of the biggest names in college football: Texas, Michigan, Oklahoma and Nebraska, among others.
This opposition stemmed from a fear that the rise of female sports would hurt men’s sports, Wigglesworth said, a narrative she added would continue to follow Title IX throughout its history.
Athlete and coach experiences at JMU amid Title IX
Growing up surrounded by sports, JMU women’s basketball forward Claire Neff said she’s been aware of Title IX for a while. She said she’s never had an issue with Title IX at JMU.
JMU volleyball junior right-side hitter Elizabeth Helmich described her family as being full of “competitive women” and recalls her grandmother recounting stories about what it was like to be a high school athlete before the implementation of Title IX, which helped her appreciate the law and doors it’s opened for her.
“As a JMU student-athlete, there are so many little girls who come to our games and look up to us,” Helmich said. “It’s important that we tell them that being a girl and being in sports is important and it can do a lot for you.”
Helmich, like Neff, said she’s felt JMU has provided her with plenty of equal opportunities when it comes to how she wants to train and prepare for games.
In many cases, the growth of female athletics on all levels — levels below and above college sports — can be attributed to Title IX. JMU women’s soccer head coach Joshua Walters Sr. credits the growth of collegiate women’s soccer to Title IX for the U.S.'s domination over women’s soccer globally.
“In women’s soccer, there’s almost like a pretty cool line graph of what’s happened,” Walters said.
In the ’70s, when Title IX was passed, few colleges had women’s soccer teams, and most of the programs that exist today started in the ’90s and 2000s.
“You fast forward to this age,” Walters said, “and some of the highest attendances ever [in women’s soccer] have been in the U.S., and the U.S. women have driven soccer in the world … I think the reason that happened was because of Title IX and college soccer.”
With Title IX at JMU specifically, Knoblach said that in her four years at the university, she’s never felt any less of an athlete because of her sex. She says that between both students and staff members, she’s only been treated with kindness and respect.
The work isn’t done yet
Citing the sex discrimination claims from last year’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, Philips said there’s still much work to be done.
“We can’t be complacent, we can’t say, ‘We’ve done enough,’” Phillips said. “If we are not continually trying to learn and grow, we are moving backwards.”
Title IX is an ever-changing law. On its 50th Anniversary, June 23, 2022, President Joe Biden amended Title IX, clarifying that discrimination against LGBTQ students is against Title IX regulations, and upholding a ban on disciplining students who’ve been accused of sexual misconduct but haven’t yet been tried.
However, while Biden’s amendments did provide some relevant additions to the law, the White House didn’t address whether transgender athletes should be allowed to compete in intercollegiate events, with the proposed amendments stating, “The [Education] Department will engage in a separate rulemaking to address Title IX’s application to the context of athletics and, in particular, what criteria recipients may be permitted to use to establish students’ eligibility to participate on a particular male or female athletic team.”
After UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas became the first openly transgender athlete to win a Division I National Championship in March, she was banned three months later by International Swimming Federation (FINA) from its world championships.
“Every president has had their hand in this and how it is interpreted,” Wigglesworth said. “For equality to happen … [it] just needs to be in everybody’s minds. In every year, you can find a lawsuit on the high school or college level [that has to happen] to remind everybody that, ‘We can’t do that.’”
Neff said she’s felt discouraged that in basketball, NBA players are paid millions of dollars while a WNBA player like Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird was paid only $221,450 in 2021 after she led the team to its fourth straight championship.
“I feel like oftentimes female sports are not [considered] at that high level,” Neff said. “People often say men’s sports are way faster and stronger and more entertaining than women’s sports. Obviously, some men are faster than some women but I don’t think that’s true in all cases. I feel like that category of the situation makes that discriminatory factor way bigger than it needs to be.”
Walters shared a similar example from his career as a soccer coach. He’s coached over 20 female players who are currently playing professionally in the U.S., and he said each one “to a player” has said they were given more resources and funding on the college level than in the pros.
While Title IX has helped bring support for women college athletes, that same level of support is now needed for professional female athletics, Walters said. He cited examples like the 1999 Women’s World Cup filling the Rose Bowl with 90,185 attendees, the most for a women’s soccer game ever until Barcelona’s women’s team broke it twice in one month earlier this year. Therefore, Walters said, women's soccer has shown its ability to profit in the spotlight if it's given more support from major TV channels.
“I think there’s more opportunity there than TV executives give credit to,” Walters said. “You can make it a resource and turn it into something that can actually make money.”
With the recent prevalence of NIL, Helmich said it’s been hard for her and other females to find companies that market female athletes well. She added that she believes the marketing around female athletes should focus less on the idea of gender equality, and more on what women can do in their own right.
“I think it’s important to recognize that I obviously am built differently than a male,” Helmich said, “but also my body can do these incredible things regardless of my gender. I think that’s the part that needs to be praised and looked at. Some of the best athletes in the world are female, regardless of their gender.”
In Knoblach’s sport, lacrosse, she expressed concerns similar to that of Walters and Helmich, arguing that women’s lacrosse doesn’t make as much money as it should compared to the men, so, she said, more publicity is crucial.
“I’ve never seen a women’s [lacrosse] game on TV,” Knoblach said.
To turn the tide, Neff said, there needs to be more female athletics supporters. And, she said, it should come from not just companies but fans.
“These young girls need to be constantly reminded of how amazing of young women they are, the potential they have and that even though there are discrepancies, they are being worked on,” Neff said.
