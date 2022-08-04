The JMU football team is back at Bridgeforth Stadium to start training camp, the beginning of the Dukes’ first tenure as an FBS program.
After talking to head coach Curt Cignetti following the first practice, here are some storylines to watch for over the next month.
The quarterback battle
There’s no answer yet as to who the starting quarterback will be for this years team. There are three currently fighting for the starting role, trying to lead the team in the move into the Sun Belt Conference.
Returning redshirt freshman Billy Atkins was able to earn enough trust to get the backup quarterback job as a true freshman last year. There’s also graduate transfer Todd Centeio, who previously started at Colorado State. Alonza Barnett III, who enrolled in JMU early during the spring, has already entered his name into the quarterback competition, Cignetti said in the spring.
After day one, there’s still no definite answer as to who the starting QB will be for the Dukes. Centeio took first team reps on both day one and two of practice, but fall camp is a marathon, not a sprint.
“We completed some passes, we missed some passes,” Cignetti said. “Didn’t see many interceptions; didn’t see the ball on the ground much.”
With no QB1, it also means no QB2. Because the backup quarterback can’t be filled until the starter's chosen, this three-way quarterback battle will still leave two battling to be backup.
Scheme installation will take some time
Cignetti said the team had “about 15%” of the playbook installed already. With that, he was adamant that this wasn’t the practice JMU had necessarily hoped for. The team wanted to get walkthroughs done the night before the first day but due to the administrative day, a team meeting that doesn't include on-field activities — an NCAA-mandated rule — they couldn’t.
Instead, the team did their walkthrough early in the morning before flex, or dynamic stretching before practice, causing them to cut out a few periods of practice.
“This wasn’t a true first practice because we didn’t get everything we’d normally get in a first practice,” Cignetti said.
Cignetti said the team should have most of the offense installed about nine days through.
With temperatures approaching the 90s over the next couple of days and the heat index into the 100s, practices may not run as scheduled.
Young players stepping up
“[We’ve] got to figure out who we’re going to throw the ball to. We got to figure out who can cover on defense. We got to stay healthy at linebacker,” Cignetti said.
These concerns from Cignetti are in large part due to the transfer portal and players leaving JMU. FCS All-American wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. transferred to South Carolina at the end of the 2021 season, and FCS All-American linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey left shortly after spring ball for Texas, leaving starting roles that need to be filled.
The fix for these concerns, Cignetti said, JMU will have to develop players down the depth chart as fall camp progresses.
Dukes on injury report
The team dealt with many injuries during spring ball, including starting redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu. Now that fall camp has started, the Dukes appear to be much healthier, and Cignetti confirmed so.
Just like any team, injuries will be something to keep an eye out for. While there are some positions like offensive line and defensive line that Cignetti said he feels comfortable with the depth, there are other positions, like at wide receiver and in the secondary, that if injury struck, it could cause major concern.
This story was updated at 2:28 p.m., Aug. 4
