Fall CAA play has arrived.
No. 3 JMU defeated Morehead State in a dominant 68-10 win to kick off the regular season, and now, the Dukes turn their attention to Maine. The Black Bears come to Bridgeforth Stadium 0-1 after a late loss against No. 6 Delaware, but that won’t change the importance of this week’s game.
While JMU held the lead for the entire game against Morehead State, Maine can't say the same. Scoring 24 unanswered points in the second quarter, the Black Bears lost their lead when Delaware shut out Maine and scored 17 straight points to win the game 34-24.
“[Maine] has come a long way since the spring season,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said. “They’re a much different team than they were in the spring and look like the typical Maine team.”
When taking a look at the biggest factors of this week’s game, the Dukes have the chance to improve flaws, fill holes and continue the positives from Week One.
1. Adjusting to the Black Bears: previewing Maine
It’s been four years since JMU's seen Maine, and while the Dukes are a different team, there’s no denying the eerily similar styles the two teams share. The Black Bears have fought their way to becoming a competitive CAA team —including a 2018 FCS semifinals appearance — featuring many of JMU's common themes.
The most noticeable similarity between the two teams? The defense. JMU defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman coached the Black Bear defense until 2018, and his philosophy is still used. Hetherman and the Maine defense led the CAA in six categories — including FCS rushing defense with 79.2 yards — in the 2018 season.
JMU defense, in comparison, led the FCS in total defense (270.2) and was third in rushing defense (74.8) — all in Hetherman’s first season. Cignetti said he knows Maine has the ability to challenge his Dukes, but he has confidence in what his offense is able to do.
“The base structure of the defense is very similar to ours,” Maine head coach Nick Charlton said. “Corey is a phenomenal coach, and [JMU’s] one of the better fronts of what to play and they do a really good job of creating a scheme even with a similar base.”
Although the Black Bear defense is similar to JMU, the offense is where differences arise. Last week, Maine quarterback Joe Fagnano threw for 305 yards, two interceptions and had a 58.5% pass efficiency. Fagnano and the Black Bears pass the ball more than they run, which in turn could force the JMU secondary to play a more spread-out defense.
“They’ve got a good scheme going,” Cignetti said. “They know how to free guys up … Their front is really athletic and can move well.”
Maine could also be seeing a complete and rested lineup this weekend. The Black Bears intentionally created a schedule that allowed them to have two extra days between facing Delaware and JMU.
“We wanted to have adequate preparation on both ends,” Charlton said. “We watched the game the day after and then gave the team physically the next day off, and it gave the players another recovery day before getting a full 'JMU prep' practice in.”
2. Coaches’ Corner: Control the momentum
Cignetti wasn’t afraid to criticize his team's first half performance against Morehead State, and while the Dukes improved in the second half, the initial lack of energy was a point of frustration.
“We’re going to have to be on our A-game, no doubt about it,” Cignetti said. “We need to play and practice with a sense of urgency to come out of the locker room ready to go.”
Looking ahead to this weekend, JMU looks to keep the game momentum in its favor. The game can change in an instant — Maine witnessed it in Week One — and keeping the momentum in the Dukes’ favor will be a key element to defeating the Black Bears.
“Special teams will definitely be a big factor,” Cignetti said. “[It] can change the momentum of the game, and you have critical situations like third downs where things can change as well.”
Redshirt senior kicker Ethan Ratke is onpace to break the all-time FCS kicker pointsrecord in the coming weeks, and having a strong offensive performance can help bring Ratke closer to the record while also forcing Maine to work harder to get on the scoreboard.
Working the punt and kick return, reading the offense to block a kick and forcing the Black Bears back are all part of the details that keep the game’s momentum on JMU’s side. Cignetti said he has faith in his team and what they're capable of — even if JMU's missing a few players.
3. Players’ Perspective: Forget the past, focus on the now
JMU lost redshirt senior offensive lineman Liam Fornadel in Week One due to a knee injury early in the first half. With an already young offensive line, the Dukes utilized the next man up on the depth chart to bring in redshirt freshman Tyler Stephens, and he'll earn his first start Saturday.
It’s not easy to replace Fornadel, but the Dukes need to keep their minds on Maine and focus on playing their game. Stephens will cover redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson’s blindside — a crucial part of protecting the quarterback.
“We know most of their defense because it’s the same style, so I think we know what to do,” redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Nick Kidwell said. “We have the utmost confidence in [Stephens] and what he can bring to our line.”
Kidwell is one of the more experienced members of the offensive line this season, having played through the spring and 2019 seasons.
For the defense, the Dukes know the secondary needs to clean up early mistakes. The cornerbacks are deep, athletic and powerful players that understand what they need to adjust to man any open receivers — particularly since Maine uses its passing to control the tempo and move downfield.
Redshirt sophomore safety Chris Chukwuneke saw action against Morehead State, working alongside team captain and redshirt senior safety Wayne Davis to cover Morehead State’s wide receivers. The defense took multiple penalties early in the game, and preventing that during the matchup against Maine has been a point of emphasis in practice.
“Communication and staying on our p's and q's, and staying vocal has been the vibe, really,” Chukwuneke said. “Maine does a lotof motioning to get their players into space, so knowing when that happens is really going to be key for us.”
It all becomes a game of focusing on the present — mistakes from last week can’t be changed but only improved upon this week. Both the offense and defense want to improve multiple aspects of their game, and harping on the past isn’t part of the plan to defeat Maine.
“The storyline is there, but we don’t talk about [the past] because we know what we need to do,” Chukwuneke said. “We’re viewing this just like any other opponent since we want to go out there and just put the best out for coach Hetherman.”
4. Editor’s Input: Dial up the energy
Was it great seeing JMU back in action with fans? Yes. Does JMU have things to work on? Also, yes.
The Dukes didn’t have the start they wanted against Morehead State. Leading 17-3 at halftime was a concern in the locker room, and although adjustments were made, JMU can’t make the same mistake against Maine this weekend.
Maine will come out with the intention of upsetting the No. 3 team in the country, and JMU needs to defend home turf for a 2-0 record before heading on the road for two games. Cignetti said the Dukes must “play a full four quarters,” and Maine is on the same page. There needs to be full intensity both offensively and defensively for JMU, and it needs to overpower any intensity the Black Bears bring out.
Now that JMU knows and remembers what Bridgeforth is like in its truest form, any nerves or shock should be turned into confidence and consistency. It was emotional and exciting for everyone involved to see what a normal football game looks like, and having that back without feeling overwhelmed can be an advantage to JMU.
The Dukes have everything in their arsenal to defeat Maine — if they keep their eyes on the ball and taking early control of the energy, it should be another Bridgeforth win on Saturday afternoon. If JMU can remember that, the Dukes should win 34-17.
