With runners on first and second, redshirt junior center fielder Travis Reifsnider comes up to the plate. The 2-1 pitch comes and is slammed out to right field, hits off the right-field wall and brings home junior second baseman Nick Zona.
A walk-off double from Reifsnider saw the Dukes take this one 5-4 in 10 innings over William & Mary.
The Tribe came into this matchup on a four-game losing streak, with the Dukes coming in 1-1 on the week with a loss to Richmond and a road win against George Mason. A win in game one of the series has head coach Marlin Ikenberry feeling good heading into the last two games of the series.
“They used their best guys out of the pen tonight,” Ikenberry said. “Obviously the goal is to win the weekend, and winning tonight was huge.”
JMU’s senior right-handed pitcher Justin Showalter matched up against the Tribe’s senior right-hander Jack Cone. Showalter entered with a 3-5 record and a 4.67 ERA, while Cone boasted a 3-2 record and 3.07 ERA.
The scoreboard didn’t show it, but it was a slow evening for both starters. Showalter had two strikeouts, walked three batters and hit three more. Coming off an 11-strikeout game his last time out, he said his arm still felt good.
“I was a little disappointed with my command. I think I was a little more wild than I was most of the season,” Showalter said, “but overall I was happy. We put up a lot of zeros and put our guys in a good position to win.”
Showalter pitched 6 1/3 innings before being replaced by redshirt sophomore right-hander Sean Culkin. For the Tribe, Cone had no strikeouts, walked four batters and allowed two runs before being pulled for junior left-hander Matt Howat.
JMU scored first in the second inning. Zona reached first on an error by senior third baseman Cole Ragone, which subsequently brought home junior right fielder Carson Bell. A third inning lead-off double from junior first baseman Kyle Novak set up another score, with Bell bringing him in on an RBI single.
With that double, Novak reached base for the 35th consecutive game, the longest recorded streak in program history.
“I guess it's cool,” Novak said, “Getting on base 35 times in a row, that's a huge accomplishment, but, I mean, I don’t really care about the streak. If we are winning, I'm more happy about that than just getting on base.”
A solo shot from junior centerfielder Joe Delossantos in the fourth inning put the Tribe on the board and made the score 2-1. An RBI single from senior right fielder Matt Thomas in the seventh brought home junior catcher Max Winters. William & Mary continued a strong seventh inning with a two-score RBI single by Ragone making the score 4-2 Tribe.
The Dukes answered in the eighth — a sacrifice bunt from freshman catcher Jason Schiavone brought home redshirt sophomore shortstop Mason Dunaway and moved freshman designated hitter Ryan Dooley into scoring position. With the bases loaded, freshman right-hander Carter Lovasz struck out Reifsnider, ending the chance for a JMU rally.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Joe Vogatsky replaced Culkin in the ninth and made his presence felt immediately. Vogatsky struck out two batters and allowed no runs, giving the Dukes a chance to seize the game in the bottom of the ninth. A sacrifice fly to center field by Dooley brought home freshman pinch runner Bryce Suters and tied the game at 4, sending it into extra innings.
The Dukes held the Tribe scoreless in the top of the 10th, giving themselves a chance to win it.
And, win it they did: A walk-off double from Reifsnider brought Zona home and gave the Dukes the win. The whole team left the dugout and met him at second base. They surrounded him in cheers, and the team made it all the way to the outfield. Reifsnider was excited and could not get enough of that moment.
“[I’m] pretty pumped up,” Reifsnider said. “I love this team, I love doing anything I can to help this team. So, I mean, to come up in a big spot like that, I felt like it was a really, really important at bat for the weekend.”
The Dukes showed great resolve in this one and it’s the reason they were able to come out on top, Ikenberry said.
“We are tough,” Ikenberry said. “I was proud of how we fought. We just kept fighting, and that’s why we kept having good at bats late in the game.”
The Dukes (21-17, 7-6 CAA) and the Tribe (17-17, 7-6 CAA) meet again Saturday at 4 p.m. to continue their weekend series.
Scoring Summary
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
W&M (4 R 6 H 1 E) 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 0
JMU (5 R 12 H 0 E) 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 1
