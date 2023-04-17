Episode 6 of “The Mandalorian” has a detective experience that’s a similar atmosphere to “The Clone Wars” and a overall a fun filler episode.
One noticeable detail of this episode is the diverse range of species present. When a member of the Quarren and Mon Calamarian were seen together in the opening, it’s really hard to differentiate whether CGI or prosthetics were used due to how natural the characters moved around with realistic attention to detail.
As Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) fly into the independent world of Plazir-15, they’re greeted by a beautiful, luscious green planet with urban structures encased in glass domes reminiscent of the Epcot Center in Disney World.
This episode also has cameos from well-known actors and celebrities. Jack Black plays Captain Bombardier who was a former Imperial officer while Lizzo plays his wife, The Duchess, who rules over Plazir-15. The couple commission the two Mandalorians to oversee a citywide issue where droids are malfunctioning and being violent towards the citizens in exchange for a meeting with Mandalorian mercenaries. Christopher Lloyd, best known for his role as Emmet Brown from “Back to the Future,” makes an appearance as Commissioner Helgait who oversees the citie’s security footage. These three appearances aren’t just surprising, but also make this side quest more enjoyable to watch.
Interestingly enough, whether intentional or not, the integrity of Plazir-15’s society can be compared to the city’s large glass domes as its citizens’ reliance on droids could just easily be their own downfall if the droids ceased to exist.
One interesting aspect of Din’s character is his ability to accept and adapt to other specie’s cultures. In past seasons, Din was able to communicate with the Tusken Raiders, who until this point, many casual viewers thought were savages; however, through Din’s interaction and understanding of how these nomads functioned as a tribe, viewers were able to emphasize and learn a new side to them. Similarly, Din uses his experience with Kuiil to get the attention and communicate with the city’s Ugnaughts to get more information about the droid problem. It’s great the writers keep Din’s character consistent throughout the three seasons.
Although another city like Coruscant, the cityscape of Plazir-15 is unique with its structures having neon lights and a cyberpunk motif. Not only do these structures contrast the earthly green environments outside of the dome, but also separate themselves from those of Coruscant without the two planets’ sceneries feeling repetitive or overlapping.
Later on, viewers get to see another familiar actor in a less obvious cameo. Matthew Wood reprises his role as the voice for the battle droids since “The Clone Wars.” Wood brings back the humor with this brief interaction that’ll make viewers smile as they reminisce about the animated series.
One unexpected aspect of this droid mystery was the origin of the problem. Some might expect the outcome of this plot to be very cliché and think the droids were tired of serving the humans and be another generic story about an A.I. revolt. Surprisingly, the droids were sympathetic and thankful to humans, but were worried this malfunctioning problem might have them replaced and decommissioned. It’s not every day viewers feel sympathy for robots, with the exception of Wall-E and R2-D2, so this was a small, yet unexpected twist that made a great episode for storytelling.
By the end of the episode, the two Mandalorians are finally able to meet up with Bo-Katan’s former covert which is now led by Axe Woves (Simon Kassianides), who was first seen in season 2 with Bo-Katan, but is now challenged by Bo-Katan in a duel in order to reclaim her covert.
It really is a joy to see the two Mandalorians make use of all their skills and arsenals in fighting one another seriously because at times, viewers would critique certain situations where characters aren’t using the best of their abilities and end up with regretful and unsatisfying outcomes. This fight choreography, however, isn’t only eye candy, but also satisfies all expectations.
The episode ends with Din willingly giving up the Darksaber to Bo-Katan who wields it proudly as she reclaims her covert and is now left with uniting the two Mandalorian coverts.
While this episode was an enjoyable tale very reminiscent of “The Clone Wars” format, it’s a little bit disappointing how the main plot’s moving very sluggishly, especially since there are only two episodes left. The brief cameos of both new and returning actors were welcome surprises which made this episode more humorous and consistently captivating. One detail this season seems it will have in the future is that Din isn’t the titular character, as characters like Bo-Katan seem to have the bigger role. Does that mean the end to Din’s character is coming to a conclusion?