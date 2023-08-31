The Supreme Court continued its slew of unpopular rulings when in June it repealed the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan. Students and borrowers alike across the country will be negatively impacted by Biden, President of the United States v. Nebraska — yet another monumental Supreme Court ruling.
In early June, prior to the court’s decision, Congress set in motion a bill preventing the extension of student loan payment pauses, which started and continued throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, borrowers are set to resume payments this October.
The bill, S.506, known as the Stop Reckless Student Loan Actions Act of 2023, was introduced to the Senate in February. It was referred to the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, and has not yet passed through the Senate and House.
Under Biden and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona’s plan, borrowers had the ability to apply to have up to $20,000 in loans canceled. The case originated in a U.S. district court and was brought before Judge Thomas Ludington of the Eastern District of Michigan. The case was dismissed because it had no sufficient legal standing, Ludington said in August.
Biden v. Nebraska moved to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals when six Republican states — Nebraska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and South Carolina — challenged the administration's student loan forgiveness plan. The case moved its way up the U.S. federal court food chain, eventually arriving at the Supreme Court’s doorstep.
The decision was 6-3, split along party lines. Chief Justice John Roberts delivered the court’s majority opinion, supported by his fellow conservative justices — Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh — with Justice Barrett submitting a separate concurring opinion.
The dissenting opinion was delivered by liberal Justice Elena Kagan, joined by justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson. The liberal justices were ultimately beaten by the court’s conservative supermajority; however, this turnout is expected given the Supreme Court’s recent partisan track record.
The question of the case was whether Cardona had the statutory or regulatory authority to cancel or reduce such a significant number of student loans under Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965. The act was established to provide prospective students with more opportunities in higher education; this includes financial assistance for student loans. The act authorizes the secretary to cancel or reduce loans, but only in certain limited circumstances and to a particular extent.
However, the 2001 HEROES Act was introduced after 9/11 in response to the terrorist attacks, which eventually led to the 2003 HEROES Act. The 2003 act awarded the secretary of state with certain discretion in such national emergencies, including wars and, more recently, pandemics.
Missouri’s argument rested with the Higher Education Loan Authority of the State of Missouri (MOHELA), which is a state-created corporation dealing with student loans. In its lawsuit, the state claims MOHELA would’ve been personally injured by the secretary’s forgiveness program. Hence, the state of Missouri would also be harmed by the legislation. Yet neither Missouri nor the Supreme Court’s majority “claims that MOHELA’s revenue loss gets passed through to the state,” Kagan’s dissenting opinion said.
In fact, the state’s treasury would in no way be harmed by the debt cancellation plan that Kagan suggested. Any potential revenue loss would burden MOHELA alone. The case was brought by Missouri, not MOHELA, therefore the state’s personal injury argument is invalid. However, if the suit was brought by MOHELA alone, the argument and outcome of the case would’ve been valid.
The Biden administration’s defense centered on the 2003 HEROES Act, which former President Donald Trump invoked in 2020 to pause student loan payments and the accumulation of interest. When Biden moved into the White House after the 2020 election, he fell in line with Trump’s decision and continued the pause. Along with Trump’s suspension of these loans, the former president executed a $1.4 trillion spending bill and a $900 billion relief package, including stimulus checks, to aid citizens and small businesses.
These pieces of legislation originated amid the COVID-19 crisis, as economies around the world crumbled before our eyes. The U.S. was no exception, and to provide economic relief to student loan borrowers and other low-income citizens, the Trump and Biden administrations enacted multiple pieces of legislation. One of which was the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which passed through Congress and was signed by Trump in March 2020.
The conservative court invalidated Biden’s HEROES Act defense, regardless of Trump’s use of the legislation to pause student loan payments and his administration spending trillions of dollars in much-needed emergency aid.
The court’s biases and politically motivated decisions clouded the justices’ ability to produce a fair ruling. Rather than viewing the case through an objective lens, the court instead chose to strike down a policy they simply disagreed with. So, it's no wonder why the conservative majority struggled to issue an opinion with a valid argument.
Despite the long-standing constitutionality of the use of executive orders, especially in national and international emergencies, the Supreme Court questioned Cardona’s authority to pass such significant legislation without Congress’s approval.
What does this mean for undergraduate and graduate student loan borrowers?
Tens of millions of students in the U.S. continue to drown in thousands of dollars in student loans, averaging $28,950 per borrower. Biden’s plan would have canceled over $400 billion in these loans. If passed, it would’ve been among the most expensive executive actions in history and reduced the $1.75 trillion that Americans owe in federal and state student loans.
The legislation, including the pausing of student loan payments, provided a brief relief from the suffocating amount of student loans, but it merely applied a bandaid to a much more serious, deep-rooted issue.
So, how will this decision affect borrowers?
Besides the unbearable fact that payments will resume in October, the ruling will disproportionately impact lower-income people. In reality, forgiveness is extremely costly, and wealthy students benefit more than disadvantaged ones.
According to a study by the Brookings Institution, measured appropriately student debt is concentrated among high-wealth households, and loan forgiveness is “regressive, whether measured by income, education attainment or wealth.”
In a Breeze Instagram poll, 38% of the respondents said they applied to get their loans erased or reduced, compared to the 62% who noted they didn’t. When asked if users were hurt financially, 43% said “Yes,” and 57% said it had no effect.
However, the results varied significantly when respondents were asked whether or not they believe the Supreme Court was biased in its loan forgiveness decision, with 72% agreeing it was and 28% disagreeing. It’s no surprise the majority of respondents hold little trust for the court and its justices, considering the role that the court’s personal opinions and unethical behavior play in its rulings.
The repeal of the Biden’s administration’s student loan forgiveness plan will no doubt affect borrowers and prevent future significant student loan cancellation or reduction policies, narrowing the scope of the secretary’s authority to aid borrowers.
Despite the court’s unsavory ruling, Biden has persisted in his search to reduce student loans across the country. In July, Biden said his alternative income-driven repayment plan, known as SAVE, would be “the most effective repayment.” The plan will lower monthly payments for millions of borrowers struggling with debt, but it will probably face opposition as well.
College students are the next generation to hit the job market, and overwhelming loan payments can drag us further into the dark unknown. With the rapidly approaching 2024 presidential election, another battle on student loans is on the horizon, and the country’s partisan divide only continues to widen.