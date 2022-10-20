Content warning: This article discusses gun violence. Readers should proceed carefully with that in mind.
Five hundred thirty-one.
That’s the number of mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year, as of mid-October.
The Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit organization that tracks this statistic and gun violence across the country, defines a mass shooting as a shooting in which four or more people are injured or killed.
Gun control is a sensitive topic in our country as politicians debate over how, and whether, to solve it. Meanwhile, mass shootings continue to happen in our country with seemingly no solution in sight. At some point we just have to wonder, when did this become the new normal?
On Sunday, another one was added to the tally. Eight people were injured Oct. 16 when a gunman opened fire on a gathering on Devon Lane.
We’re surrounded by tragedy. Every other day, there’s another shooting, another death, another crisis in news or on social media.
By and large, we’re numb to it — and understandably so. It’s a coping mechanism, a shield from the constant barrage.
We live in a world of information and overstimulation to the events happening not just in our neighborhood, but around the world as well. To see wars, protests and violence happening in different countries, you can’t help but have a doomed mindset. The only way to move forward with your day is to push that news to the back of your head, until you learn about the next tragedy facing our world.
But it’s different when it happens so close. A mass shooting in the town you call home: It’s the type of news that makes you search for any information you can find. Who was involved? Where did it happen? Are your friends OK? The panic sets in and you’re glued to your phone, trying to find everything you can while texting your loved ones.
As journalists, those worlds collide. Sometimes, we have to push our feelings to the side as we do our best to report what we know and update the community as the story develops. We can’t let the panic set in or let all the horrific possibilities slow us down. But the worry still creeps in, ready and waiting at the back of our minds.
We’re ingrained in our community, it’s the job. We are its reflection, its voice. So, when a tragedy such as this occurs in our community, we hurt too.
But in this situation, the best way we know how to help is to be a beacon that people look to for the information they’re desperately searching for, to make sure you get the right information and answer the questions that race through your minds in those moments. It’s our duty as journalists and what we vowed to do for our community. We care about our home. That’s why sometimes, we put our emotions on the back burner. You take precedent.
JMU and Harrisonburg have been through a lot. We’ve come together in the darkest moments. And as we begin to heal from this tragedy, know that we're hurting with you. We see you, and we're here for you.
If you're struggling after the shooting or with mental health, please check out these resources.
Sincerely,
Charlotte Matherly
Editor-in-Chief
Shirin Zia Faqiri
Executive Editor