Charlotte Matherly - editor-in-chief
I’ve been writing this column in my head for the past two years.
When I came in as a baby freshman culture writer, you couldn’t have convinced me that I’d be where I am today. I applied to The Breeze on a whim my first week on campus, thinking it’d be fun to learn a new kind of writing.
But the more time I spent here, the more I knew this was something special for me. When I started as a culture editor in 2021, I couldn’t help but start drafting what I wanted to say when it finally came my time to leave. For so long, this seemed so far away, in the distant future. And somehow, as I write this, I’m still struggling to come up with the words.
It’s hard to sum up four years of inside jokes and kickass journalism. Four years of late nights, mistakes, laughter and tears. I’ve spent the last two years in our little office on South Main Street, probably more time than I’ve spent at my own house, and I’m so much better for it.
When I came here, I really didn’t know what I wanted to do. I was just kinda sorta sure I wanted to do journalism. I’m happy to report that I still don’t have it narrowed down — but, if anything, I got such a wide range of experience here that I’ve had the chance to do it all. And I’ve loved every part of it.
I’ve tried my hand at all different types of reporting, including but not limited to investigations and enterprise, local news, politics, features and business. I even did an interview on Breeze TV (scary!) and shot multiple galleries chronicling JMU sports (photo girlies, ily). And I pride myself on having a byline in every section of The Breeze — even sports, which if you know me at all, you know that’s a huge accomplishment for me.
I’ve had the time of my life here. But as fun as it’s been, leading this paper is the hardest thing I’ve ever done.
I’ve covered and led this staff through lots of tragedy and difficult reporting. We’ve had tough conversations about how we should cover topics like student deaths, mental health, gun violence and sexual assault — heartbreak and crises that as a journalist, a student and a member of this JMU and Harrisonburg community, I’d hoped we’d never have to go through.
Even so, I’m proud to say we covered these most difficult moments with care, sensitivity and respect. And none of that is possible without the careful attention and dedication of this staff.
This year and this organization are special because of every staff member and editor who’s given their all to make it special. I’m extremely proud of all the hard work we’ve done. You all are incredible journalists and people, and I consider all of you among my best friends.
To Zia Faqiri (first name: Zia, last name: Mia, occupation: your mom) — Sure, things went sideways as soon as you got back from London last year. But there’s no one I’d rather take to get a tetanus shot. Thanks for always pushing me out of my comfort zone and for being my ride or die. We truly went through the best and worst parts of this year together. I can’t wait to frolic with you and make the most of our last month of college together.
To Savannah Reger — Ah! Best friend, my other half, miss girl, I love you. Coming into this year, I had no idea how close we’d get. It’s a little scary how we always know exactly what the other’s thinking. I will always love our Dukes Dining dates and lying on my office floor with you and kicking the soccer ball down the hallways of the Breeze office. Savannah, you are so much more talented than you give yourself credit for. I’m so proud of you, and The Breeze is better because you were here. I can’t wait to live our city girl dream this summer.
To Ashlyn Campbell — Yelling about journalism with you is my favorite pastime. Thank you for everything this year. Thank you for always pushing me to take risks and to fight the good fight — the world needs more journalists like you. Thank you for tackling the hardest, scariest stories with me. There’s no one I’d rather have in my corner. And if you ever end up going to live in the woods and making a newspaper for bears, hit me up.
To Madie Hricik: Thank you for growing up with me. I remember our first French classes together and studying for SMAD 101 exams, and I’m amazed at how far we’ve come. We were section writers together and editors together, and honestly, it’s gonna be a little weird to do journalism without you sitting right across the room. I’m so proud of everything you’ve accomplished, and I can’t wait to see you thrive post-grad.
To Kailey Cheng, Traci Rasdorf and Amy Needham: You guys are my core Breeze memories. Kailey and Traci, thank you for taking a chance on a shy freshman who just really liked to write. Amy, you will forever be the best co-editor, and I miss you every day. I still listen to The Cure in your honor. We all need a culture girlies reunion soon!
To Michael Russo, Avery Goodstine and Grant Johnson: I know you’re ready for whatever next year throws at you. I’ve seen each of you grow into your own this year, and I couldn’t be more proud of you. Each of you care so much, and with your dedication and drive, I know I’m leaving this paper in capable hands. Take a deep breath, take it one day at a time and enjoy every moment. I’m always a text or a phone call away and I’m always rooting for you.
To Brad Jenkins, Blake Shepherd, Roger Soenksen, Gwyn Mellinger and Joe Hinshaw: The Breeze wouldn't exist without you, and everything we’ve done these past few years wouldn't have happened without your support and advice. Thanks for always taking my (sometimes panicky) phone calls at all hours of the day. You have always had our backs, and The Breeze is lucky to have you championing our journalism.
To Ryan Alessi — I can’t count the hours I’ve spent in your office. I’ve come to Harrison 0255 close to tears so many times this year, and every time, I leave with a renewed fire and hope. Thank you for being an incredible mentor, adviser and friend, and for teaching me that when it seems like something’s impossible, there’s always another way. Your advice, energy and encouragement have made me a better journalist and a better person. I hope I’m half as cool as you when I grow up.
To my family: Thank you for being my biggest cheerleaders. Thanks for letting me bounce ideas off you and cry on your shoulders, and thanks for being so understanding every time I’ve had to excuse myself from family plans to deal with whatever mishaps, shenanigans and fires I had to put out. I’d be nothing without you. I love you.
Because of The Breeze, I’m ready to move on to my next big thing. But this newspaper will always be my home and have a special place in my heart. This will always be my circus, and you will always be my monkeys.
It’s weird to say goodbye to something that’s so ingrained in your everyday life, something that’s a part of you. I joke that I’ve “sold my soul” to The Breeze, but it’s true: My friends are here, my passion is here, my life is here. So what do I do now that it’s my turn to leave?
After way too many consecutive 16-hour work days and the growing pains and the blood, sweat and tears I’ve put into this newspaper, I guess all I can do is hold on to everything I’ve learned and all the memories and friends I’ve made.
And when all is said and done, I’m proud to leave this beautiful thing better than when I found it.
So, last but not least, to the next staff — I’m so excited for you, and I’m confident that we’re leaving The Breeze in the best hands. My advice is simple: Give it your all. Take the time to do this right and enjoy it. Cherish every day you have here, every grueling hour spent in the office, because I promise you’re going to miss it someday. I can’t wait to watch you all grow. Go knock it out of the park.
And please, for the love of God, don’t forget to turn the lights off when you leave.
Shirin Zia Faqiri - executive editor
Life is so strange. I’m completely different from the me I was four years ago when I first came to JMU my freshman year. The first risk I ever took at JMU was going to a Breeze TV show early in the fall of my freshman year and I was TERRIFIED. The studio was so big and everyone else seemed larger than life running around, speaking in this code that I hadn’t quite deciphered yet with vernacular that was foreign to me. I was panicking and about to run out the door when the then news director, John Kelly, came to talk to me. He was my counselor for my yearbook camp in high school and we were co-counselors that previous summer. I was surprised to see him and even more surprised when he told the studio director, Julia Weaver, to put me on a camera because he knew I could “handle it.” I guess he was right because from that day forward I came to every show, and then eventually every pitch meeting, then every production night. For the next few years, my life was filled with Breeze TV and journalism. I was addicted to the energy that came from putting on a show. Being around these people I wanted to be more than who I was. I wanted to be the person I had only dreamed of being. For my last year here at JMU I had the incredible opportunity to oversee both the print and TV side of the organization. I’m proud to say that I have accomplished everything I had set out to do this year and more. I am so grateful to the people in my life who pushed me to be the best version of myself and believed in me.
To John Kelly: Thank you for trusting me my first day and believing in me. That was all I needed.
To Julia Weaver: I love you so much. You were like my big sister in this organization and you taught me to be confident in myself.
To Alli Baxter: I miss you endlessly. Thank you for being there for me during the good and the bad, I love you.
To Colby Johnson: We’ve run into each other a lot this year, but you probably won’t see much of me anymore from now on, take care and I wish you all the best.
To Charlotte Matherly: Besides you interviewing me a few times for the SMAD website, we didn’t know much of each other before this year but boy does a few months stuck in the office change that. This was a strange year and I wouldn’t have been able to get through it without you, you’re the best EiC I could have hoped for.
To Savannah Reger: We really stuck it out until our senior year, huh. I loved growing with you and exchanging print and broadcast stories with each other. Now I guess we have to grow away from each other, I can’t wait to see what you do on your path through the industry.
To Ashlyn Campbell: Whenever I was on a hard assignment, you were always the first one to ask if I was okay. In the world of news and deadlines, I always admired your kindness and consideration.
To Michael Russo, Kayla Brown and Grant Johnson: You’ll push this organization to new heights. I’m just sad I won’t be there to see it.
To Zoe Mowery and Maggie Rickerby: Watching you two grow has been one the greatest pleasures I’ve had in my few years here. You are both amazingly talented young women with the experience to back it up. Be the guiding light for your staffers that I know you can be.
To Ryan Alessi, Brad Jenkins and Ryan Parkhurst: Every year is different, and every year was more challenging than the last. Things came up that none of us could have predicted. Thank you for advising me and being some of the people I could trust.
To Jon Wenger and John Hodges: You keep this organization afloat and I am so grateful that you two were only a few steps away from the studio to help out with any bizarre complications.
To Dr. Mellinger and Dr. Soenksen: You both taught me valuable lessons in a way I will never forget and were always there to support us and answer any questions we had. That’s all any student journalist can hope for, so thank you.
To Dr. Joe Hinshaw: You were always honest with me and that is a quality I value, especially from those with more experience than me. Thank you.
To my lovely print and broadcast staffers: You all have the potential to be one of the greats in any field you choose. I've loved getting to know you all and work alongside you this year. One of my greatest pleasures in being executive editor was listening to you all and finding solutions to your problems. I’m always a DM or phone call away, and that applies to any staffer.
I had gotten close to so many seniors in my time here and it broke my heart every time to see them leave. Now it’s my turn.
When I walk into the Alison B. Parker studio now, everything looks so small, but the people are still larger than life. Even though they’re not the same people I knew my freshman year, The Breeze attracts the hungry and determined.
Savannah Reger - online managing editor
A girl stands in the basement of Roop Hall.
This freshman at JMU has her hair down and wears an overall dress. She has a black T-shirt on as the base and wears the Birkenstocks her grandma bought her for her 17th birthday. She’s just finished her first day at college but isn’t done for the day.
She walks into a room with her roommate. Side by side, the two squeeze in the doorway and see two couches. On one of the couches sits the only girl in the room, her legs crisscrossed, and a guy sits in a chair. The girl and her roommate who enter the room take a seat on the other couch.
The boy in the chair turns and looks at them. “You’re here for sports, right? Because video is in G18.”
“Yes” both respond. “We’re here for sports.”
“Cool,” the boy says. He has a Murray State sweatshirt on. “I’m Noah.”
“And I’m Catie,” The girl on the couch says, “We’re your sports editors.”
The girl, who entered the room, smiled. She watched them talk about JMU football in awe. She watched her editors get excited about how they’re going to practice. That’s what she wants, that’s what she’s always wanted.
The girl applied and got sports editor as a tiny freshman. She was so excited. But COVID-19 struck. The girl was sent home and didn’t return for five months.
From there, the girl learned about herself. She learned what it took to make a newspaper and learned how to train writers. A year later, she covered an unprecedented spring football season. She lived her dream by following JMU softball to the Women’s College World Series. She covered JMU’s move to the Sun Belt. She went to Fargo, North Dakota, and watched the Dukes compete in the FCS semifinals.
She rose to managing editor and got to watch people grow around her. She picked up photography and found out she was just as passionate about that. She grew the entire organization, the one constant in her life for four years.
Her name is Savannah.
To mom and dad: I love you guys so much. You have no idea. I wouldn’t be anywhere without you. No matter what’s happened and what life has thrown my way, you’ve been there. You guys are my rock. Thank you for reading every little story I’ve sent you and looking through my countless photos. Thank you for always supporting me and telling me when I was wrong — I needed to hear it. I love you, forever
To Catie Harper: I made it my own. I couldn’t have done it without you.
To Katelyn Foster, Ivan Jackson and Alexa Fitzpatrick: You took a chance on a tiny freshman who had idea what was in store for her. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream. I’m forever grateful to all of you.
To Noah Ziegler: Thank you for being the big brother I always needed. Noah, before the school year started, you told me you hoped sports editor would be me. You have no idea how much confidence that gave me. I always looked up to you and I’m so happy you were my first co-editor. You’re one of my best friends and I know no matter what, you’ll have my back. Thank you, endlessly.
To Jake Conley: You always hated my one-liners, so that’s what you get :)
To Moonball Nation: Thank you for being my best friends that I could tell anything too. Thank you for the memes and jokes that made us giggle at budget. You guys are the best friends I always needed. I love y’all.
To my 2022-23 staff: You guys were quiet at first. But you still light up the room. Never change. Never quit. Guess what, our analytics were better than last year for a reason. You impressed me each and every day. I love you guys.
To JMU softball: Thank you for being my absolute favorite sport to cover. Thank you for letting me in your life to tell the most important stories possible. Thank you for the trip to Oklahoma City and letting me watch something I’d only ever dreamed of. Fly high 22 <3
To Ah-be and Ryan: You’ve turned the photo section into everything I ever dreamed of. Abi, words can’t express how proud I am of you. You took over the photo section and handled it so well. Be proud of yourself, be confident. I’m always going to be rooting for you. Ryan, you are the best photographer to come through here in four years. Your drive can’t be matched. You are absolutely incredible and never fail to make me laugh. Never forget who you are.
To Michael Russo and Avery Goodstine: My two baby culture editors are now leadership. It never doesn’t make me smile. I am so, so proud of you guys. Your smiles light up the room and it resonates on the rest of the staff. Stay true to yourselves and trust your gut — you were born for this moment.
To Zia Faqiri: Look at us. We did it. We survived COVID-19 and we became leaders of the organization we grew up in. We became powerful and we became a force to be reckoned with. I’ve had you by my side through it all — my Breeze TV half. Thank you for everything. You’re one of my best friends through and through. By the way, we have to go to another Caps game.
To Ashlyn Campbell: Remember SMAD 210? Remember sitting outside and listening to you know who ramble about who knows what? Yet, I would hear your class exercise ledes. They were amazing. I knew you would be incredible and you are. I’m so proud of everything you’ve done and endured. You’re a champion and always come out on top. In a way, you saved me. Thank you, Ashlyn
To Grant Johnson: You will never know how proud I am of you. Grant, when your name appeared on the screen at Media Fest, I started crying. I cried on the phone with Noah afterward and I could tell whe had tears in his eyes too. We knew you would be exceptional from the start. And you were. I mean, the Washington Post? Absolutely incredible. But guess what? I’m not surprised because you’ve earned it. My little writer is now the Editor-in-Chief of The Breeze. I’m so proud. Don’t lose who you are kid, and I’ll always be rooting for you.
To Charlotte Matherly, Cha and Miss Girl: Look at us. Look at where we ended up. God, I can’t imagine you not being here with me. You are my rock and my absolute best friend. Like 100% one of my bridesmaids. I love you and you make leaving The Breeze so much harder. Charlotte I mean it when I say there’s nothing I wouldn’t do for you. You made everything worth it. I know this year hasn’t been easy for a lot of us. But even at my worst, you were there lifting me up. I’ll miss our escalator trips, mirror selfies and our Dukes dates. Babe, I’ll always save your seat.
To Madie Hricik: We knew we were destined to be roommates. We took SMAD 101 together and had our first staff meeting together. You and I both grew up at The Breeze but also with each other. We stood through the pouring rain at Valley Baseball League games, “girlbossed” in your car before football games and woke up at 2 a.m. to get on a plane to North Dakota. We lay off our beds in Chandler Hall giggling and talking about stories. We joked that JMU Athletics thinks we don’t leave each others sides and burst into each others rooms constantly. And yet, through it all, we’ve figured out who we are. When we left Chandler for COVID, I wrote you a note. I told you to never lose yourself and that you are the sister I’ve never had. I still mean that. It’s you and I homegirl, no matter where life takes us.
I have a wall in my room of every print story I’ve ever had. It starts with my first-ever print story, Decades of Success, about JMU volleyball head coach Lauren Steinbrecher and ends with a pitching piece for JMU softball. I read the stories from time to time and each time I’ve seen how much I and The Breeze have grown. I love it here. It’s brought me my best friends and the people I will always turn to. So thank you, and have a great week!!
Ashlyn Campbell - print managing editor
I really never thought I was going to be a journalist.
Actually, at one point I’m pretty sure I told my parents that I didn’t want to do journalism. But I joined The Breeze in the fall of my sophomore year because I had a miserable freshman year and had almost no friends and I needed to do something and have somewhere to go in the midst of COVID-19.
After writing for literally a semester, my news editors Connor Murphy and Carley Welch suggested that I apply for a news editor position, and honestly, I was scared shitless. I have crippling anxiety and felt completely out of my league, but I applied because they told me to.
It completely changed my life.
Covering anything and everything, from suing JMU to diversity initiatives to politics, I’ve gained so much experience and confidence. I’ve learned so much from other people and have been shown how important it is to have a community of student journalists to cover some of the most difficult topics in college life today.
I’m pretty sure when I first joined the staff my sophomore year, I didn’t talk to anyone. Now I can’t imagine going a day without talking to some of you. The Breeze and its staff has completely taken over my life and I can’t imagine a better way to make friends and impact our community.
Honestly, there are probably so many stories and jokes that I won’t be able to remember for this column. My brain is broken and my memory is terrible, and I’m sure when I go back to read this, I’ll kick myself for forgetting one thing or the other. To everyone at The Breeze, even if I don’t name you, know that I love and admire you, and I can’t wait to see the work you all accomplish, but now isn’t the time for a Jake Conley article. So, here we go:
To Connor and Carley: Thank you for asking me, and for some reason trusting me to apply for new editor. I probably wouldn’t have done it without y’all.
To Jake. Thanks for yelling “NEWS!” and making me run around Harrisonburg like every other day.
To Kamryn Koch: My former co-editor and my gay news sweaty :), I can’t imagine navigating being a news editor without your help. The constant freaking out about stories and dealing with *** was made so much more tolerable with you by my side.
To Kasey Trapuzzano, thank you so much for putting up with us. You reminded me a lot of myself, being a writer for a semester and getting thrown right into news editor. You’ve taken it all in stride, even when it was really frustrating (and I know it’s really frustrating).
To Madie Hricik: My (former) desk buddy, honestly watching you do kickass work in sports has been incredibly inspiring. I’m constantly astounded by all of the hard work you do. Watching you makes me tired.
To my family: Thanks for listening whenever I called to complain about the world or yell about journalism. I know it’s not always the most interesting thing but you listen anyway, and I can’t thank y’all enough.
To Zia Faqiri, I think I’ve told you this before, but thank God you’re executive editor. I can’t imagine anyone who would’ve done a better job, and I admire your ability to not take anyone’s shit. You make me want to be a better journalist.
To Savannah Reger: The second half of the managing editors, thank God we were together at the beginning of last spring. Thank you for talking with me when life was hard. You’re a phenomenal journalist and I ‘m jealous of your storytelling ability. Working with you as a managing editor has been the most fun.
To Charlotte Matherly: Thank you for fearlessly leading The Breeze. You’ve done an amazing job navigating so many weird and hard situations with so much grace. You’re thoughtful and kind and handle difficult topics and situations with so much nuance. Thank you for always genuinely listening and hearing me out, you make me feel seen.
To Grant Johnson, Michael Russo and Avery Goodstine: I knew the minute y’all were applying for leadership that The Breeze was in good hands. You all bring so many different strengths to the table, it’s one of the most exciting things I’ve seen. Be kind, listen, go into situations with an open mind and focus on nuance. But don’t be afraid to push for the truth, and push hard. And don’t make my mistake and not post the crossword answers.
To the new staff: I am so incredibly excited for you all to embark on the weirdest journey of being a student journalist. It’s weird and hard and a lot of fun, and I know every single one of you are going to do phenomenal work. Never stop asking the hard questions, even if it pisses people off. Especially if it pisses people off.
Mostly, thank you to everyone, both old staff and new, for putting up with me and my daily rants and my bad moods and my constant oversharing. And most of all, for making me feel like I finally had a home.
And that’s my narrative.
Madison Hricik - sports editor
There were two sayings I grew up on: Happiness is a choice and always finish strong.
The second was something my coaches always told me, but I think the saying applies here too.
I’ve been dreading writing this piece since I knew it was a thing my freshman year. Since day one, my college experience has been surrounded by nothing but The Breeze — and I won’t lie, it was the main reason I came to JMU.
But now as I look back on four years of Wednesday deadlines, endless tweets, Zoom and Blindr interviews, and way too many cups of coffee, I can sit here and say I made it.
It’s crazy to think that it all ends in just a blink of an eye. If I’m honest, I’m not sure how I should feel, since so much of my last four years have been dedicated to The Breeze. If you know me, you know I’ve always gotten excited for the littlest things. And for me, that was going to my first game as a reporter, my first story in print, the first time I broke JMU news, the day I got sports editor. I didn’t know the first thing about college sports coming to JMU — it was all new and exciting.
But I never did a single thing alone.
Even before I covered my first game, I had my best friend and roommate, Savannah Reger, right by my side. We stayed up until midnight on FaceTime writing our Breeze applications together, walked to meetings from Chandler Hall and eventually took on the world as co-editors. She’s been my girlboss everyday as we did the impossible together.
So, to Savannah: We did it. We made it to the other side. And by some miracle, we came out even better. Saying goodbye sucks, but just like how we started together, I’m seeking comfort in saying goodbye together.
I remember standing in line at the Ulta in Valley Mall after a mere four hours of sleep the night before, getting the call I got sports editor — and then I remember neither of my parents picking up the phone when I tried to tell them.
So I called the next two people who needed to know — Catie Harper and Noah Ziegler, my first editors.
To Catie and Noah: You both never gave up on me and you have no idea how much that meant to me. I hope I’ve lived up to your expectations and I hope to keep making you both proud every single day. P.S. We still need to do a reunion night.
To the sports staff: You guys truly made my college experience. Even when I questioned if I was good enough to do this, you all were always there to remind me why I’ve loved this job. Keep being a bunch of goofballs. It makes things so much more entertaining.
To the coaches and players who I’ve covered for the last four years: You all made these stories real. Thank you for trusting me. I hope you’ve enjoyed at least a few of the stories I’ve written about you all (even if you just liked the photos).
To mom and dad: I never felt unsupported by you both. You always told me to go the extra mile and stay true to myself. Mom, I know the last four months have been incredibly difficult for all of us, but thank you for not allowing me to give up on myself or waiver on my goals throughout it all. And dad, I hope I keep making you proud while you watch from Heaven.
To Kaiden Bridges and Jackson Hephner: It’s your section now. Don’t let anything or anyone stand in your way. You both have worked so hard to get to this moment, so savor it and buckle up.
To Grant Johnson: Take care of the paper, bud, it’s all your call now.
And finally, to the mentors, editors and bosses that have guided me along the way: Without your faith in me, I’d never be anywhere as confident, as hungry or as anything as I am now. I can’t ever thank you all enough, and I hope to keep making you all proud throughout these next steps.
I don’t think I could ever thank every single person enough for what they’ve meant and done to me — there’s too many. But I can say this: I’ve never felt more proud to leave an organization that’s better than I found it.
This world isn’t perfect. But in my four years here, The Breeze has always been perfect.
Kasey Trapuzzano - news editor
Coming into JMU, I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life. I began SMAD as a creative advertising concentrator and felt like an imposter sitting in those classes. I was uninterested and disengaged. Little did I know it was because The Breeze and the journalism world were calling my name.
While I’ve only been a part of The Breeze for a short 1.5 years, it’s since shaped my time at JMU. The Breeze has given me a passion and a purpose that I’ve never felt before in any aspect of my life. It’s given me the best guidance, friendships and real-life experiences that I couldn’t have ever imagined gaining during my four years in college.
To Professor Alessi: You’ve truly had the greatest impact on my time at JMU and changed the trajectory of my academic career and route after graduation. I don’t think I could ever thank you enough. Your enthusiasm in our SMAD 210 class single-handedly made me realize my love for journalism and want to switch into the journalism concentration. You pushed me out of my comfort zone by telling me I should write for The Breeze, and if it wasn’t for that, I probably never would’ve. As a somewhat quiet person, I never thought any of my professors at JMU would know my name, let alone become my mentor and friend. Thank you for always being so supportive, giving me advice and answering my many emails no matter the time of day. I’ll miss stopping by your office next year to chat, but I hope we keep in touch!
To Ashlyn Campbell and Kamryn Koch: Thank you for encouraging me to apply for news editor and seeing something in me that I didn’t yet see in myself. Thank you for pushing me. I quite literally wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for y’all and the 8 p.m. “Kasey, I have a proposition for you” text last spring. Ashlyn, my news bestie and my right-hand, I wouldn’t have made it through the year without your constant help and support. It was scary and intimidating beginning this role without a co-news editor, but I always knew you were in my corner. You’re a force to be reckoned with, and you’re going to do great things, whether it’s in journalism or something else. I’m happy our paths crossed. Please keep in touch! P.S.- I’m sorry I was bad at color checks.
To Emma Johnson and Madison Mills: Thank you for keeping me sane. Good luck next year. I’ll miss you both!
To Charlotte Matherly, Zia Faqiri and Savannah Reger: You three are absolute queens and I’m so happy I had the opportunity to work on your editorial staff. I can’t wait to see what y’all do after graduation. Please keep in touch! P.S. — Savannah, if I ever hear, “I need you to add five more keywords” again in my life, it’ll be too soon.
To my co-news editor: Oh, wait!
To my news writers: Thank you for being the best section of staff writers and for making my job easy. When I started last spring, I had a sad little section made up of three writers. Now, I have a group of 13 solid writers. Y’all have continued to impress me week after week and it’s been my pleasure leading you this year. Good luck and continue doing great things!
To Lizzie Stone and Eleanor Shaw: You two are an absolute dream team, and I couldn’t be more confident in handing you the reins of the news section. It’s made me so proud to watch you both grow as writers and journalists this year and I’m happy I had the opportunity to be a part of your journey at The Breeze. Remember me when you’re both famous journalists!
When I look back on my time at JMU, I’ll think of The Breeze and the place that quickly became my home. While I don’t know what life has in store for me after graduation, I know The Breeze equipped me to succeed in anything that comes my way. I’ll forever cherish my time as both a news writer and a news editor for The Breeze. Thank you. Goodbye!
Haley Thomas - copy editor
I debated doing an introduction for this column, then I was told, “People know who you are.”
How on earth do you sum up The Breeze in 500 words? The answer is simple: You can’t. I started working at The Breeze at the beginning of my junior year. I was the most introverted, self-judgmental person in the world. I knew I loved writing and I wanted it to be a part of my life forever, but I never dared to show my work to anyone else. Now, I’d give anything in the world to have joined this incredible team sooner.
I applied to write for The Breeze’s culture section on a whim and ended up falling in love with writing, with the people of JMU, and most importantly, with their stories. I owe it all to my culture editors, Michael Russo and Avery Goodstine, who encouraged me week after week to pursue the stories I was passionate about. Telling those stories brought me solace, contentment. It saved me. When I applied to be a copy editor for The Breeze, I thought it would be a good way to learn from others’ writing. It served that purpose, but it also brought me lifelong friends.
To The Breeze staff, you’ve made me fall even more in love with journalism and with the people in this world. I think I’ll spend the rest of my life searching for co-workers like you. I looked forward to every Wednesday, to every day I got to spend with you all. Never, ever change.
To the people who’ve told me their stories, thank you for sharing such formative parts of your life with me. It has been an honor to tell your stories, and you’re the reason I am where I am. Thank you for being so open and vulnerable. Keep making strides at JMU and in life as a whole. I adore you.
To Ryan Alessi, who encourages me to this day to write from my soul. I can’t thank you enough for sharing your passion with me. You’ve not only encouraged me to be a better journalist, but to be a better human. You made me believe that every person on this planet has a story and you’ve fueled my fire to find and tell them. I will live by “Ryan’s Rules” for the rest of my life, and I can’t thank you enough for being the first person who made me fully believe in myself. You’re the reason why I am where I am today, and I’d use my dying breath to tell you that.
To JMU, thank you. Thank you for giving me a voice, for supporting this newspaper. Thank you for your love and your support. The Breeze has made me so aware of my passion, and I plan to uphold its values for the rest of my career. Please never stop supporting student journalism, and more importantly, never stop supporting one another. I will cherish this experience for the rest of my life. I may be a writer, but I can’t put this experience into words. The Breeze has my heart for forever.