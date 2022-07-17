On June 24, the Supreme Court issued its ruling on the controversial Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning decades of legal precedent on abortion. The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey was met with demonstrations from both sides on the fight over abortion rights. Outside the Supreme Court the day the opinion was made public, masses of anti-abortion supporters celebrated the coming of the post-Roe era, while abortion rights supporters mourned and stood up against the Supreme Court’s shocking ruling.
The Supreme Court states that its duty is to protect and ensure “equal justice under the law” while interpreting and applying the U.S. Constitution to cases brought before the court. It protects the fundamental rights granted to U.S. citizens in the Constitution. This gives the Supreme Court a wide range of political and legal power; it sets a legal precedent for all of the state and federal courts below it and is considered the supreme law of the land.
The final decision in Dobbs struck down the Constitutional right to an abortion, one established by the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe in 1973. Rather than protecting a Constitutional right, the Court now chose the exact opposite and stripped women of the right to an abortion. The decision is a massive blow to the fight for women’s rights throughout the country and has significantly eroded public trust in the Court, which dropped to 25% this year — a historically low confidence rate.
Several states had enacted trigger bans on abortion, meaning they have laws that were set to go into effect immediately or soon after Roe was overturned, including Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming. States without trigger bans, such as Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina, West Virginia and Wisconsin, have already banned, or plan banning or severely restricting access to the procedure within the coming weeks and months. So far, 10 states have banned the procedure — South Dakota, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi and West Virginia. Overall, 25 states are expected to ban abortion or severely restrict it now that the issue has been left in the states’ hands.
While the decision will have little to no effect in states where abortion is a protected right — such as Washington, Oregon, Minnesota, California, New York, New Mexico, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland and Delaware — it will have a tragic effect on people in states that don’t guarantee the right to an abortion.
The decision will severely affect people of color and people from low-income socioeconomic backgrounds. While wealthier populations have the opportunity to travel to other states to receive an abortion that is illegal in their home state, those who are impoverished will not have the same privilege.
People around the country will face the repercussions of the Supreme Court’s decision — and college students are no exception. Not only will it negatively impact students’ abilities to attend college, but it also affects students' pick of schools. High school students may question applying to schools in states with abortion bans and ones that plan on enacting severe restrictions in the near future.
In an article by Nell Gluckman from The Chronicle of Higher Education, one rising high school senior explained how her college search has been narrowed down due to the recent ruling.
“As a woman, but also a woman of color, I think it's really important that the schools that I’m looking at are schools that are in states that give me the opportunities to access abortion if I need to, and also just general access to reproductive health care,” she told the Chronicle.
Since the ruling, many may have questioned attending their dream schools because they're located in states with little to no access to abortion and reproductive health care. It’s not just female students who are questioning their top choices, but male students as well. In Gluckman's article, a high school boy mentions how he took Texas A&M off his list partially due to Texas’ laws on abortion, saying “it’s just not who I am.”
Certain factions of college students will be disproportionately affected as well — namely, students who are expecting a child or already have young children. Some refer to this as the “motherhood penalty.”
In her article on the future of reproductive rights and medical training in schools, author Katherine Mangan explains that students with children or those expecting kids are more likely to drop out of school or skip college altogether. Further restrictions on the procedure could cause women with unexpected pregnancies to stay home rather than attend school.
University faculty expect to be affected as well. In Gluckman’s article, one female professor explained her hesitation in returning to Texas for work.
“There’s the philosophical question of living in a regime that doesn’t believe I am a fully autonomous human with the power to make decisions about myself,” the professor told the Chronicle.
The Supreme Court’s decision on the Dobbs abortion case and the overturning of Roe and Planned Parenthood will undoubtedly severely affect not only young parents and low-income students but also university faculty and rising college students. Large swathes of the U.S. population oppose the court’s decision and have come to resent the Supreme Court — for valid reasons — and are terrified of the insurmountable effect this decision will have on not just women but the country as a whole.
The ruling led to concerns over the slow erosion of U.S. democracy. The Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection was the beginning of a potential democratic backslide in the land of the free. In fact, the International IDEA released a Global State of Democracy Report in 2021, which reported that the U.S. displayed anti-democratic tendencies and was listed as a backsliding democracy.
Backsliding is more likely in countries like the U.S. with deep political and cultural divides throughout the country and in the government, according to the report. It also stated that Trump’s attempts to undermine the 2020 election and his spreading of misinformation on election fraud led to the Jan. 6 insurrection. While the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision is not mentioned in the report, which was released last year, political scientists and journalists have their own concerns.
The Supreme Court removing the right to an abortion also contributes to this erosion. Sophia Jordán Wallace, an associate professor at the University of Washington states that “rolling back abortion rights is rare in democracies and is a sign of democratic backsliding.” She cites two other countries following a similar path, Poland and Brazil. The peeling back of a fundamental right for women goes against democratic morals, with the abortion opposition often basing their beliefs on religion.
The religious right has secured its grasp on the Supreme Court and its future decisions — a major cause for concern in a country that prides itself on the separation of church and state. America is already standing on fragile ground, and with raging culture wars and an increasingly unstable political climate, the glass floor beneath our feet is beginning to crack.
