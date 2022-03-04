It’s not the first time that the U.S populace has seen politicians taking aim at the future of our country, nor is it the first time that it’s seen the same tactics being employed to harm individuals from baseless claims. Similar to communist scare tactics of the early Cold War-era, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.) has employed McCarthy-esque devices to limit the amount of racial and social issues taught in schools. Through additional language on his website and actions already taken by the administration, like an email tip line to report teachers educating children about race, Youngkin is allowing Virginia to teach the bare minimum to its students by limiting the information taught in the classroom.
Early into Youngkin’s campaign, he decided to attack critical race theory as an emotional charger for more hard-leaning Republican voters, according to The Guardian. This attack came to be one of the most vital aspects to gaining voters within the Republican coalition and Youngkin was even hailed as a “racial dog whistle” to those against the idea of teaching students about race-related issues.
Unfortunately, it’s safe to say that Youngkin wasn’t lying about delivering his day-one promises.
As soon as he was sworn into office, Youngkin issued an anonymous tip line for individuals to file complaints against teachers who were teaching “divisive” materials — primarily regarding race. Youngkin has always made his stance on critical race theory clear, but many were unprepared for the immediate action he took once sworn into office. His efforts didn’t go unscathed, and the newly created email tip line was met with heavy backlash from parents, students and teachers alike, per Richmond Free Press.
Youngkin was recently asked by ABC 7News about the tip line and he responded with a staunch defense of his policy. He pushed that the email is confidential and doesn’t report on anything received from the tip line. If reports aren’t being looked at, then what’s the point? Why go through the trouble of upsetting so many people?
Clearly, Youngkin is trying to appeal to his anti-critical race theory constituency with a policy void of taking any action. Even if his claims about action not being taken are true, it’s still troubling that an administration could set up a policy so divisive.
Teaching about race and historically accurate depictions of the past are vital to the academic standard that students should have in their access to education. By censoring the past, students aren’t going to get an accurate representation of the problems that have historically plagued the U.S. and even those that persist today. By making critical race theory a martyr for cheap political points, the administration has effectively caused all teaching regarding race to come under fire by uninformed parents.
The policy implemented by the governor and his administration was called out in a joint document by a large number of Virginia educational associations earlier this month. Associations like the Virginia Education Association, Virginia Parent Teacher Association, Virginia Association of School Superintendents and others collaboratively released their statement detailing the pervasive nature of the email tip line and the other planned Youngkin administration educational policies. In their document, the groups note how the language and planning for future educational policy from the governor are circumventing the curriculum that the Virginia Department of Education has worked hard to curate.
“[The state curriculum] already meets the Executive Order’s definition of non-divisive,” the organizations said. “No existing Standard of Learning is intended to teach children that one race is superior or inferior to another.”
The organizations then go on to flip the table on the framing of the issue.
“Recognizing difficult moments in our nation’s past is not in itself divisive. Restricting age-appropriate and factually accurate discussion led by well-trained teachers is divisive.”
Dr. Nick Swayne, Chair of the Harrisonburg City School Board, agrees while also commenting on the implications of the email tip-line for Harrisonburg City Schools and other schools facing attacks on racial issues.
“Consider the plethora of potentially divisive topics,” Swayne said. “If there are 20 students in a class and one parent thinks suffrage is divisive, do we take that off the table for everyone?”
“Is being inclusive and anti-racist divisive? I don’t think so.”
When asked about the effect it will have on HCPS, Dr. Swayne was confident that it would not affect the teachers who are educating students about the past and, “won’t have a major impact on HCPS.” He was primarily concerned with the impact it will have on teacher retention in a time where teachers are in shortage — in Virginia and nationally.
“I don’t think it will help us recruit teachers into the profession or retain the ones we have — which are some of our more critical needs right now,” Swayne said.
Some students have taken a positive spin on the tip line and used it to write positive messages about teachers who they feel deserve recognition. If the email tip line continues to be used in this positive way by the community, there could no longer be a need for its original, divisive intent.
Youngkin is ultimately trying to meet the promises he made on the campaign trail, and it’s causing massive waves in the community. Regardless of the benefits that the administration sees, the plan to limit learning in Virginia shouldn’t be boiled down to gain political points for one side. We need to continue to teach children about the past without censoring it at the same time. We need to stop damaging the educational standard our children in Virginia need.
Until the email tip line is completely removed, our state can’t teach important materials without being worried about false accusations from parents looking to play into Youngkin’s game.
