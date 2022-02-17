Newly elected Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R-Va.) first policies in office are making Virginia’s COVID-19 policies weaker and putting students at a higher risk of contraction.
Youngkin released his first executive orders Jan. 15, which dictate that public university staffers are allowed to not disclose their vaccination status. This is a huge setback for those who want the pandemic to end.
Rockingham County has a 60% vaccination rate, per Knox News. With this slim majority of the population and the mix of local residents and students in public spaces like football games, downtown nightlife and in the university spheres, it leaves the population extremely vulnerable to the virus.
Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) was the first Virginia university to put this order in effect, ending the vaccine disclosure at its institution. In a Jan. 18 press release, VCU stated:
“Employees are not required to be vaccinated, receive a booster or to report their vaccination status to the university. COVID-19 surveillance testing and daily health checks are also no longer required for VCU employees.”
JMU soon followed, as seen on its employee COVID-19 requirements FAQs. Staff members at JMU are no longer required to disclose if they’re vaccinated or have gotten the booster shot.
JMU has 19,550 undergraduate students as of fall 2021, most of whom now have in-person classes. Considering Youngkin’s executive order, this leaves the possibility of contracting COVID-19 in classrooms, even though JMU’s faculty vaccination rate is 90.6%, as of Jan. 6.
It’s also unfair to the employees of JMU, as they have no idea if the people they’re closely working with are vaccinated or not.
Sophomore Caitlin McGeehan has concerns about having mask and vaccine mandates lifted on the university scale.
“It is not necessarily a direction that our state should be going in,” McGeehan said. “Mandatory vaccines have existed for quite a while now and, for the most part, have been accepted by the general public as beneficial. Now that COVID-19 vaccines are getting full FDA approval, I do not see why they shouldn’t be mandatory.”
I personally don’t feel comfortable having in-person classes in the first place, so the idea of being in a room with someone who purposely chooses not to get vaccinated is extremely discouraging, especially if they turn out to be theinstructor or the person handling my food in the dining halls.
“The vaccine has been proven to be the most effective at preventing severe illness, and if we ever want this pandemic to end, we should not be shying away from making a stronger push for vaccination,” McGeehan said.
At this point, it’s not a question of whether or not you get COVID-19 — it’s when. Youngkin’s signing of this executive order is only deterring people from getting the vaccine, which will only extend the pandemic. His strictly conservative views aren’t doing Virginia communities justice. Instead, they’re harming them by purposely hiding important information. This pandemic isn’t an individual problem but a collective one.
Thankfully, JMU encourages the vaccines for all employees, but the fact of the matter is that it doesn’t matter if the institution encourages them or not if action isn’t taken.
Youngkin’s first executive order was a disappointing start to his time as Virginia governor, as he’s pushing back the health of the Commonwealth.
Annie McGowan is a sophomore media arts and design major. Contact Annie at mcgow3ca@dukes.jmu.edu. For more editorials regarding the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the opinion desk on Instagram and Twitter @Breeze_Opinion.