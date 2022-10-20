Did you hear what people are saying on Yik Yak? It's a question often heard on campus.
Yik Yak, a social media app where people can anonymously post messages to all those who have the app within a 5-mile radius, is especially popular on college campuses and in college towns.
Yik Yak has been extremely controversial since its launch in 2013. The app has gone through several scandals regarding bullying and harmful misinformation. In March 2014, there were two different school lockdowns in California — a direct result of unrelated posts on Yik Yak about a student being held at gunpoint and an anonymous bomb threat, which were both investigated and deemed hoaxes according to the LA Times. The app was even taken off of the app store in April 2017 due to a decrease in popularity and relaunched in 2021.
Yik Yak is a big part of social life on JMU’s campus. Many students use the app to ask questions, such as “How long is the Chick-Fil-A line?”, talk about parties or even spread news like “they are giving free t-shirts out on the Festival Lawn!” But, Yik Yak has also been used to spread more serious information — and misinformation.
During the week of Sept. 18, the app buzzed with rumors of human trafficking incidents on JMU’s campus. The rumors caused students to panic. Screenshots of Yik Yak posts were sent to dorm group chats, organization group chats and more. Although the posts could’ve been, and were, misinformed, students panicked and searched for more information regarding their safety. In fact, because of all the uproar and public concern, the JMU Police Department put out an official statement on Sept. 20.
“This situation has spread on a variety of social channels with many details of the actual incident changing and not being accurate,” the statement reads. “While suspicious in nature, there is no indication that these reports are connected to human trafficking.”
Yik Yak is harmful because students often consume inaccurate posts, then easily spread them. The commentary on Yik Yak isn’t based on facts. Because anyone can post anything anonymously, it’s impossible to debunk or verify information on the app without it reaching students first.
Fred Duque, a JMU senior, said it simply: “Yik Yak is bad.”
“The problem with it is it’s anonymous,” Duque said. “People can spread information that is not true, and it can really alarm others.”
Duque said students should look into trustworthy news sources before spreading information, especially if it could spark fear and anxiety in others.
Although Yik Yak spreads information fast, that doesn’t mean the information is accurate. It’s important to gather information from reliable sources before making a conclusion about something.
Yik Yak should remain a silly and harmless app for students to make jokes and find community instead of being a place of hatred and fabrication. Although Yik Yak is effective at spreading information quickly, that doesn’t mean it can’t be used in bad ways. Students should be mindful of what they believe to be true.
Ava Menoni is a freshman, Media Arts & Design major. Contact Ava at menoniap@dukes.jmu.edu. For more editorials regarding the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the opinion desk on Instagram and Twitter @Breeze_Opinion.