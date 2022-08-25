No matter a student’s major, there’s one essential skill that improves understanding and memory: writing.
According to a 2020 study, writing in all subjects enhances learning by improving the ability to recall information, make connections between concepts and analyze information. In the study, leader Steve Graham and his colleagues define the retrieval effect — how writing consolidates information into long-term memory — explaining why information can be quickly forgotten if not written down.
In college, academic writing is most often taught in a series of introductory classes in order to enhance students’ critical thinking. JMU offers a series of General Education courses such as Rhetorical Reading and Writing and Human Communications, which teach students the general skills used for critical thinking and writing formats. While it’s crucial that these classes are being taught, the importance of them is often glanced over, as some students ride out the course with minimal effort. Junior Josh Kuesters, expressed his experience with college writing and how major-focused writing has helped him.
“I think that it is beneficial to know the structure of the basic paper, especially research papers, but papers for English class haven’t really helped me all that much in comparison to my computer science-based papers,” Kuesters said. “I think different types of writing classes should be used based on your major.”
On the other hand, Adrien Ponce, a senior, said writing can be hit or miss, depending on the class. He also said that the class he found to be the most beneficial, was his freshman year writing class, which allowed him to write topics he was passionate about.
“The most helpful writing class I have taken was my freshman writing class because I was able to write about things that I cared about,” Ponce said. “One of these papers allowed me to write about a friend of mine that passed away a couple years back. With that, I don’t think that writing should be implemented across all majors because, in the case of being a CS major, it just seems that it’s more work and unnecessary.”
Analysis and writing skills can make a student more likely to be more proficient on a topic over someone who relies solely on memorization, according to Arkansas State University — in addition, if a student uses writing in a math class and sees improvement in that field, they may be more motivated to bring that skill to other subjects.
Benefits of physical note taking
There are many ways to include writing across all subjects, such as incorporating handwritten notes into one’s notetaking method. While many believe technology is the most efficient way to work, handwritten notes allow people to retain information better. This is due to several factors, including speed, incorporating personal style, an increase in brain activity, and stronger encoding and memory retrieval.
One study at the University of Tokyo found that the volunteers who completed paper notes were 25% quicker at completing their notetaking than those who used digital devices, neuroscientist and professor Kuniyoshi L. Sakai said.
“Actually, paper is more advanced and useful compared to electronic documents because paper contains more one-of-a-kind information for stronger memory recall,” Sakai said.
Paper itself allows for the writer to incorporate personal queues for writers to remember the crucial information, whether it’s a fold on the paper or an indentation. Handwritten notes are also tangible while digital notes disappear with one click. Ponce added that typing doesn’t produce that same desired effect.
“I always use handwritten notes because I found that typing my notes does not help me remember information as well as writing it down would, and it’s more satisfying, in my opinion,” Ponce said.
While learning the proper writing techniques helps students excel in their own field of study, it can also help with verbal communication skills. Writing stimulates the brain, boosts imagination and speeds up brain function, which fosters the ability to refine and explain ideas to others. Perfecting one’s writing format makes it easier to explain ideas to others in a professional, concise and understandable manner.
