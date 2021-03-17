Most Dukes can probably picture the quote that adorns the walls of the Forbes tunnel, which runs under South Main Street from the Forbes Center to the Quad. Some walk past it every day.
“Knowledge will forever govern ignorance.”
This quote from James Madison encourages students to pursue excellence, but as conspiracy theories and misinformation campaigns have become more prominent, is this adage still accurate?
Political science professors Marty Cohen and Howard Lubert aren’t so sure.
Lubert, who teaches POSC 334: Political Thought of James Madison, said the quote in the Forbes tunnel comes from a letter Madison wrote to William Barry in August 1822. Barry was a member of the Kentucky Legislature at the time and was looking to create and fund a system of public education for the relatively new state.
Barry had written to Madison, inquiring about the formation of an education system. Madison responded, lauding the Kentucky Legislature for its efforts and lamenting the would-be tragedy of a popular democracy without education.
But what we see in the Forbes tunnel isn’t the whole quote.
Madison writes: “Knowledge will forever govern ignorance: and a people who mean to be their own Governours, must arm themselves with the power which knowledge gives.”
He contends that self-governance requires that the public be educated and justice be bolstered by knowledge. In modern American society, after a long string of conspiracy theories and misinformation, it’s understandable to question that idea.
So, does Madison’s statement hold true?
Barely, Cohen said. Lubert questions if it’s ever been true.
Cohen pointed to media bubbles — when one’s exposure to news and information represents only one perspective, usually their own — as a primary cause of the problem. He also attributed society’s falling short of this ideal to corporate ownership and profitization of the media.
“[Media are] looking for an audience and tailoring their news to particular audiences,” Cohen said. “People can search out what they already believe, and they’re given what they want to hear instead of what they need to hear.”
Fake news spreads six times faster than accurate facts on Twitter, according to a 2018 MIT study. Amid the growing dilemma of the relationship between social media and the stability of democracy, Cohen said, Trump’s perpetuation and encouragement of conspiracy theories gave those “fringe beliefs” a moment on the main stage. Although it’s been a long time in the making, both media conglomerates and the Trump administration brought America’s misinformation problem to a head.
“You had, sort of, the president and the person with the bully pulpit, the one with, sort of, the ability to change and shape minds … embrace the misinformation, the conspiracy theories,” Cohen said. “Certain things that otherwise would be … dismissed as crazy [get] credibility for many individuals.”
While Lubert questions whether knowledge was ever able to govern ignorance, he agreed that social media and technology have been steady impetuses for misinformation.
“There are lots of benefits that technology brings, but that said … it brings its own challenges,” Lubert said. “Unless people are really willing to look at various, and sometimes competing, sources and think for themselves, it is simply all too easy, you know, to simply digest information which is perhaps inaccurate or entirely fabricated.”
Cohen remarked on the dissonance of the public in how it views political leaders. He said people would usually want someone trained and experienced to do a job, but that’s not always the case in politics. He likened wanting an inexperienced politician to hiring a businessman as a plumber.
“With politicians, that’s kind of the only profession where we say, ‘Oh, we want someone who’s never done this before,’” Cohen said. “That doesn’t make a lot of sense considering all the other professions that we value experience in.”
Lubert contends that we may never be able to arrive at a point where knowledge truly governs ignorance. However, it remains an ideal that our democracy can continue to strive toward.
The power to bring our society closer to Madison’s vision of popular government lies in the hands of the people. To recover from decades of gradual decay, the public must recommit itself to seeking out truth — even when it doesn’t align with one’s political beliefs.
Media, on the other hand, has a responsibility to turn away from partisanship and pundits for the sake of the American public. It must value reliability over ratings, service over sensationalism.
It’s important to remember that politics didn’t suddenly stray from Madison’s ideal. It was a long time in the making, and it’s going to prove difficult to guide the country back to a place where knowledge truly does govern ignorance. Cohen said he still has hope for the future.
“It’s not like we’re inexorably on this path to, you know, to forever more and more ignorance,” Cohen said. “We could turn it around, but it hasn’t happened overnight, and it won’t turn back overnight.”
