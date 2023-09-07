News of wildfires have been exploding in the media throughout the summer, with massive flames flashing across screens displaying significant damage. While the recent wildfires have been detrimental to surrounding towns, people often forget that fires are essential to nature's growth, as they replenish the soil and wildlife. Though, because of climate change and the lack of controlled fires, they have been causing more destruction than rehabilitation.
Major changes are needed to stop the fires from reaching even more monstrous sizes. The narrative that fires are “bad” is what’s creating cataclysmic burns.
JMU integrated science and technology and geography professor Wayne Teel said wildfires are important for the health an forest, sentiments discussed in the book “Firestorm" which addresses the issue of wildfires.
“We have had, both in the United States and Canada, a long history of antagonism to fires,” Teel said. “And because of that ‘Smokey Bear’ kind of image, we have allowed the fuel of these forests to build up to a point when they do catch fire, they become catastrophic. The conditions promoted by climate change enable these conditions to occur more frequently.”
The wildfires this summer are an example of this phenomena. The Canadian wildfires started in late April as lightning strikes sparked several that spread across Canada; 5,700 fires accumulated, stretching from one end of the country to the other. The smoke from the fires covered parts of 28 U.S. states in ashy, orange hazes. Cities on the East Coast such as New York and Washington, D.C., were heavily affected by this, with the air quality index reaching 413 in Brooklyn, approximately eight times the average index of 50. This level of air quality causes respiratory issues if inhaled for too long, according to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.
Off the U.S. mainland, wildfires erupted Aug. 8 on the Hawaiian island of Maui. These fires have been the deadliest in the U.S. has seen in centuries, with a death toll of 114 and over 1,000 people missing. Three thousand homes and buildings have been destroyed as of Aug. 21 per CNN.
The first report was of a brush fire seen in Kula, located in the Upcountry region of Maui. This fire burned through 700 acres of land, leading to a mass evacuation. Once the fires broke out, the dangerous winds caused by Hurricane Dora escalated the fires immensely. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green told CNN on Aug. 11 that he believes it was an unfortunate mixture of weather conditions that led to this disaster.
“It is a product, in my estimation, of certainly global warming combined with drought, combined with a super storm, where we had a hurricane offshore several hundred miles, still generating large winds,” Green told CNN.
While there’s no way to prevent all wildfires from occurring, there are measures that should be implemented to prevent the severity and strength of them. Controlled fires are an excellent way to manage forest build-up and return nutrients back to the plants. According to National Geographic, controlled fires reduce the chance of fires becoming destructive by getting rid of dead leaves, branches and other debris that typically feed fires’ strength. They’ve especially become more important as recent fire suppression efforts have increased, which has led to an accumulation of flammable materials, insect infestation, underbrush and invasive plant species.
The Shenandoah National Park in Virginia has annual prescribed fires to maintain healthy forest life. Fire professionals burned about 50 acres of Big Meadows in Shenandoah National Park over 24 days in 2021. Prior to their burns, park staff notifies all neighboring communities to minimize concern. During the burns, there’s typically no disruption to surrounding towns and minimal complaints according to the National Park Service.
While forest cleanup is a great preventative to wildfires, global warming is a large factor in creating them. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, climate change has created an overall warmer and drier environment, which fuels longer and stronger fires. There is a strong correlation between climate change and the amount of fossil fuels the U.S. burns. Teel said cars are the largest indirect contributor to wildfires.
“Car culture that dominates the U.S. is indirectly, but strongly, linked to those forest fires,” Teel said. “Us burning fossil fuels leads to burning forests.”
There are various factors that have led to the spike in uncontrollable wildfires. U.S. leaders need to be focusing on addressing climate change and implementing controlled fires to reduce fatalities. Teel said individuals can become politically involved to drive the change they want to see.
“The biggest single thing people can do is to make sure we have politicians in place who want to solve the problem,” Teel said. “People who recognize it as a legitimate concern, who are willing to work locally to solve the problem. It’s not going to be done by individuals.”
Climate change has become political, but it shouldn’t. People are dying and towns are being wiped away because there’s rarely a consensus on the matter. If there isn’t major improvement soon, irreversible damage will be inevitable.