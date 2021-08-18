The environment and sustainability hold great importance on the lives of younger generations. According to the website GreenBiz, “Gen Z is the most likely to desire to change their lifestyles to be more healthy, environmentally friendly and helpful to others, followed by millennials.” This could be because both generations widely hold a desire to strive toward creating a better world not only for themselves but for those who come after them. While sustainability in fashion may seem insignificant, it’s actually critical in helping improve the environment.
As each new season begins, fashion trends inevitably change. Clothing pieces that were “in style” last month seemingly hold no true importance the next. Many individuals love to buy what celebrities, influencers and now, even TikTok stars, promote. However, what consumers may not realize is that following fashion trends can be highly unsustainable. As trends come and go, waste is needlessly produced and accumulates during the mass production of these goods.
An entire garbage truck of textile waste is dumped at a landfill or burnt every second, according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. This can be largely attributed to a practice called “fast fashion,” which revolves around pumping out products to meet the newest trends at alarmingly fast rates. These fast fashion brands like Shein, Nasty Gal, Zara and Forever 21 are able to mass-produce the latest trends with a cheap price tag. While these brands are able to sell their new items for less, it ultimately affects the environment more. Items this cheap are often poor quality and not made to last, but because they’re trendy and highly accessible, they sell.
The promotion of fast fashion is heavily seen on the social media platform TikTok. Many people post what they’ve found “for less” and, as a result of that, other people buy the same items. A great example of this is people trying to find the same items as celebrities. In a TikTok by user jaybaby07, the user tries to find the same dress as Hailey Bieber. However, the dress they find is from Amazon, which isn't the most environmentally friendly company to buy from. If these influencers promoted products that were better for the environment, their influence wouldn't be as damaging to the environment. However, they're encouraging the act of buying items that won’t last. This holds significance because so many people support fast fashion brands due to the praise they receive on social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.
Grace Feuchter, a writer for JMU’s fashion magazine HerCampus, spoke on the subject of TikTok’s effect on fashion, stating: “With TikTok, I feel like trends are cycling through faster than ever, but basic outfits always look good and are much easier on the environment.”
Of course, not everything that individuals buy is sustainable. However, taking the right steps in order to become as sustainable as possible is imperative. Some clothing brands that take initiative in sustainable fashion are Everlane and Reformation. Everlane’s slogan is “Designed to last.” They create high-quality clothing pieces that individuals can hold onto for a long time. The quality of their clothes is focused through “ethical factories and with radical transparency,” according to Everlane. They also disclose the cost of their goods, what amount of money is going where and why.
Reformation, much like Everlane, stands for sustainability. The core of its brand is sustainability, which is unlike many other clothing brands. They use a RefScale to measure, which is an internal lifecycle tool that tracks their environmental impact. They also produce a sustainability report each year.
While it’s hard to be 100% sustainable, there are always ways to reduce one’s footprint. If brands like Everlane and Reformation are out of the price range for college students, thrifting and second-hand shopping are also sustainable. In Harrisonburg alone, there are plenty of thrift stores like Goodwill, Gift and Thrift, Mercy House Gift Store and Tried and True Thrift.
Grace Feutcher spoke on the topic of thrifting, stating, “It’s so much fun to thrift, and you can find trendy pieces as well as basics.”
She also talked about some pieces she’s been able to find at these thrift stores, specifically: “In Harrisonburg, I’ve found Levi’s 501s, a Saks Fifth Avenue blazer and some other super fun pieces.” These are all items that are trending, but they’re found in a sustainable way. She went on to say, “Thrifting is also such a fun adventure. Go in with an open mind.”
There are always ways to be sustainable. Consumers and producers must go the extra step to find out why that matters.
