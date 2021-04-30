Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Virginia, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page and Eastern Highland Counties. In West Virginia, Hardy, Eastern Grant and Eastern Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.