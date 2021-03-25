National Eating Disorder Awareness (NEDA) Week is celebrated at the end of February every year. For the past few decades, social media has given the public a myriad of helpful resources related to health and psychological wellness, but media’s a double-edged sword: It can have harmful drawbacks, especially when it comes to users’ mental health.
Social media gives anyone with internet access a platform. While this worldwide accessibility is revolutionary, it’s also contributed to users sharing harmful images, videos and words often without meaning to. Unfortunately, social media contributes to the perpetuation of mental health issues, especially in those who’ve already been diagnosed with a mental illness. NEDA Week can be a vulnerable time for anyone who has an eating disorder, but when social media becomes involved, it can be triggering.
One of the largest problems in the media is that it inadvertently hurts users with eating disorders. It’s imperative that this dangerous lack of sensitivity comes to an end.
Triggers for those with eating disorders lurk in every crevice of social media. One of the oldest eating disorder-promoting social media trends is “thinspiration.” Under #thinspo, users on different social media platforms post quotes that promote being underweight, pictures that show unrealistic body types and other unhealthy messages.
According to the Sydney Morning Herald, “the number of pro anorexia and pro bulimia — or ‘pro mia’ — sites increased 470 per cent between 2006 and 2008.” All social media sites should’ve banned these types of posts years ago. Today, they’re still on the rise and are only regulated by trigger warnings, which often provide a single-sentence warning that the post may cause discomfort for some viewers.
Beyond “hashtagging” triggering content, “progress posts” are also a common occurrence. These posts of “what I eat in a day” or “before and after journey” may be triggering for those who currently have eating disorders, especially because they can be a competitive form of mental illness. When someone posts that they only eat a certain amount of food a day, others may see this as a challenge to do the same, possibly causing harm to those with eating disorders.
Many younger social media users, or those who’ve never been diagnosed, frequently post content like this without understanding the consequences. It’s become common to issue a trigger warning in the caption or hashtags of a post that may cause distress, but it isn’t enough.
Perhaps the worst culprits of romanticizing eating disorders are film producers and streaming networks. Movies like Netflix’s 2017 release “To the Bone,” which follows the journey of a young woman with anorexia, romanticize mental illness to a large audience. The film follows a generically beautiful woman who gets swept up in a romance while in treatment. This unrealistic portrayal of mental illness and recovery not only harms those who have eating disorders, but it also provides a false picture to those who are unfamiliar.
Social media trends and movies constantly romanticize the effects of mental illness — particularly the symptoms of anorexia — and through doing this, they invalidate the struggles of those with other eating disorders like bulimia. Shining attention on anorexia and portraying its symptoms in the media as quasi-desirable inherently shows those with different symptoms that their struggles aren’t meant to be seen or felt.
Romanticizing mental illness has harmful effects not only on those with mental health struggles but also on those who interact with the content without understanding its negative impacts. Media companies need to act immediately to stop perpetuating the symptoms and triggers of mental illness, in addition to making their sites and content a safe space for users.
Liz Riccio is a media arts and design and psychology major. Contact Liz at riccioem@dukes.jmu.edu.