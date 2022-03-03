A college campus is a special place. Most offer everything a student needs: food, stores and study spaces all just a short walk away. It’s welcoming, specialized and inviting to students and visitors. A college campus is the perfect iteration of how easy life can be when everything you need is within walking distance. With the environment taking a turn for the worse and our mental and physical health following suit, a short walk could be exactly what we need.
I grew up in a small, rural town in Northern Virginia called Marshall that requires a car to reasonably get anywhere. I lived far away from the main town because, at the time, Marshall had no residential areas within the town itself. I needed a car to get to town. Now, Marshall is beginning to expand, building new townhomes right outside of the main town and installing new sidewalks everywhere. It costs the residents money, but this revamp is exactly what needs to happen across the country.
In this case, I’m using the term “walkability” in the sense that everything you need in day-to-day life can be reached simply by walking to it. Currently, cities are built especially for vehicle traffic, with streets and roads dominating the ground. There needs to be more infrastructure created for foot traffic, like sidewalks and common areas.
Marshall is beginning its journey toward walkability, which will help the physical health of its residents. Physical activity is as low as ever, with only one in four adults and one in five high school students meeting the physical activity guidelines, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This trend has persisted and only gotten worse during modern times with resources like video games and streaming services. “Many Americans live in communities that are not designed for physical activity,” per the CDC.
If possible, a stroll to work or the grocery store could save people from health problems like heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and even cancer. In addition, physical activity has been shown to improve mental health and reduce stress and anxiety In a walkable community, people can more easily improve their physical health while inadvertently helping their mental health as well.
While the health benefits brought about by physical activity are a huge plus, there’s more to walkable communities than simply walking.
Living in a walkable city offers a sense of belonging that’s hard to find anywhere else. For many, seeing and talking to people on a daily basis can help with their mental well-being, according to the National Institutes of Health. For others, working on a laptop alone at the local coffee shop feels more welcoming than their own home. In either case, walkable communities benefit our mental health tremendously.
On a broader scale, global warming could be reduced by implementing more walkable towns and cities. Obviously, the problem can’t be solved overnight, but beginning the transition from car- to walking-oriented infrastructure could greatly subdue the negative impact on the environment. Car emissions are one of the worst pollutants in the world, yet due to the necessity of travel, driving has become a necessity in today’s productivity-driven society.
In a world built for fast cars and being punctual, we’ve been distracted from the ailments of vehicle dependency. Physical, emotional and environmental problems have all been created as a byproduct of our supposed “need” to arrive at places quickly and effortlessly. If we are to truly grow closer as a society, as well as humans on the Earth, we need to remember what it’s like to take a walk.
