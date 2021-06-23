The Virginia legislation making marijuana legal on July 1 is purposefully incomplete. It’s part of a larger plan to slowly legalize the drug until retail sales and commercialization are expected to be allowed to commence in 2024. The language used for what is and isn’t permitted under the new law is vague, leaves many important details out and, in some areas, contradicts itself. Possibly the worst of these areas is with driving.
On April 7, 2021, the Virginia General Assembly agreed to legalize recreational marijuana. The legislation, effective July 1, will allow those 21 and over to possess less than an ounce of the drug, along with the ability to grow and smoke it in their own homes.
The legalization of marijuana, however one may view it, is rushed. The first states to legalize it were Colorado and Washington in 2012, and since then, 16 states including Virginia have followed suit. There hasn’t been enough time to fully examine the long-term effects of such a change, and available data shows that some of the problems aimed to be solved by the legalization are getting worse.
This isn’t without reason. The rush to legalize marijuana on a national scale is partly motivated by the idea of keeping people from arrests, incarcerations and convictions for possession of marijuana, which most Americans agree shouldn’t happen. Some people having their lives ruined for actions that will be legal in just a few years isn’t a pleasant thought, but this frenzy to change policy is where some lives are traded for others.
Driving under the influence of any intoxicating drug is still illegal in Virginia, but the new law makes it easy to do. Preventing marijuana users from diving under the influence was already a difficult task and one often handled with undeveloped solutions. Most of these solutions are now gone.
Marijuana influence can’t be proven with a breath or blood test, so officers have to identify stoned drivers through other means like smelling marijuana in the car, which was banned in November, or through the driver having the drug in the vehicle. With the new law, however, driving with marijuana in the vehicle is no longer completely illegal. The only way an officer can assume a driver is under the influence is by spotting an open container in the passenger area.
Not only could one now get high and get behind the wheel, but they could also bring the drug with them so long as it’s not in a visible open container, and there would be little to stop them from doing so. Furthermore, a person who’s fully under the influence of marijuana but isn’t breaking any rules of the road isn’t doing anything illegal.
With these facts in mind, it’s unsurprising that places where marijuana has been legalized have shown increases in impaired driving, sometimes by 300% to 400%. Innocent people in Virginia will almost certainly die due to this increase. They’ll die because the legalization of marijuana is happening faster than effective rules to regulate its use can be developed, and they’ll die to protect drug users from otherwise facing the consequences of their own actions.
Evan Holden is a junior political science major. Contact Evan at holdened@dukes.jmu.edu.