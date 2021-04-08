If a musician called for fans to incite violence through their lyrics, it seems obvious that no one’s natural reaction would be to start a fight — thanks to media literacy, which is “the skills needed to critically analyze and interpret media messages,” according to the advocacy organization Media Literacy Now. Without being able to decipher the media-dominated world at our fingertips, extreme messaging in music would become an epidemic.
Streaming music has become an integral part of everyday life. When sitting in a classroom or walking around campus, people are often sporting wireless headphones and focusing on what’s coming from the tiny devices, rather than anything around them.
It’s no secret that music shapes hours of people’s lives. But with the non-stop input of music, is there a line when it comes to the messages musicians spread, namely when those are violent messages?
March 12, 2021, American artist Machine Gun Kelly released a collaborative song with internet personality Corpse Husband titled “Daywalker.” The song and accompanying video have been described as “grippingly intense,” which is an understatement.
Along with the hot-blooded opening lines — “Punch that motherfucker in the face, You hated what he said, right? Beat his ass, leave him at the stoplight” — There are two refrains where the word “fight” is chanted twelve times in sync to the pop-punk backing track.
The song grabbed the 88th spot on the Billboard Hot 100, and since its release, the video has raked in over 8 million views. With songs like “Daywalker” pulling millions of streams and garnering attention on social media, the question of musician’s responsibility has resurfaced.
Musicians need to take ownership of the messages they send, but it’s up to the listeners to decide what to do with these messages.
Music rating systems, such as Parental Advisory Labels, have been put in place in order to alert consumers about explicit song content, which holds artists and producers accountable for the content they release.
Any increased adrenaline that may come from incessantly streaming intense or violent music is an effect of media consumption — a responsibility that falls to the listener. To try and blame musicians for feelings of anger or psychological responses that come from their music is a disjointed type of finger-pointing.
So much of our internet-charged lives are up to our own discretion. Audience responsibility can’t be overstated in an internet and media era where anything that can be read, seen or listened to is available in seconds.
This all boils down to the grasp of media literacy in consumers at large. While one would be hard-pressed to find anyone who subscribes to the idea that media is perfectly received by everyone exactly the way it’s transmitted, it isn’t outlandish to think a single song could trigger such a response from listeners if there’s a lack of literacy.
The simple inability to distinguish credible sources runs parallel to not being able to take at face value extreme messaging in music. In other words, it’s one thing for a song to encourage violence, and it’s another thing entirely for a consumer to listen and react with violence based on that.
Without the tools that come with proper media literacy, the possibility for misinterpretation to be believed as truth is a dire issue that cannot be brushed aside.
There will always be violent music, and there will always be calls to action. Whether or not anyone stands up or listens to messages such as these falls back on being able to distinguish credibility. And distinguishing credibility — that all starts with the person consuming the content.
