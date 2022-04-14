One month from now, I’ll (hopefully) walk the stage at the Atlantic Union Bank Center (AUBC) to accept my degree. Roughly three months from now, I’m moving to a city I’ve never been to. And seven months from now, my student loan payments will kick in despite the fact that I have yet to land a job that pertains to my field of study. To say that my future is uncertain would be an understatement.
But even as this mountain of uncertainty stares me down, I’m not worried about my future – and if you’re about to graduate like me, you shouldn’t be either.
As the spring semester comes to a close, many soon-to-be-graduates may not have established their post-grad plans. With so many things to deal with at once, the transition out of college and into the workforce can be difficult.
Sky Casab is a JMU senior facing the difficulties of securing jobs and housing.
“It’s so daunting going into the ‘adult’ world with nothing solidified,” Casab said. “I’m currently in the process of applying for jobs … Many places want you to apply closer to when you’ll physically be in the area, which causes some major anxiety. Same for apartments — we’re currently on the waiting list for multiple places, though they want you to apply closer to when you’ll actually move.”
Many graduating seniors face a similar debacle. Job applications, credit scores and lease competitions are rarely covered in college curricula, so when the time comes to deal with these things and others like them for the first time, it may feel like you’re at an automatic disadvantage. But even if you have zero experience with any of these components of the real world, that doesn’t mean that you won’t find success. Being aware of the challenges ahead will only help you in the long run.
For example, the process of determining your living arrangements is never simple. Many graduates will return home to live with their parents — a trend that has only risen over time. According to Pew Research Center, 52% of 18- to 29-year-olds live with one or both parents, which marks the first time since the Great Depression that this figure broke the 50% mark.
If you fall in this category, there’s no reason to let the stigma of living with your parents make you feel as though you aren’t on the right track. Even if returning home isn’t ideal, having support from your family can be incredibly valuable from a financial standpoint. Rent prices rose 14% in 2021 alone, according to The Washington Post, so living at home to save money after graduation can jumpstart the process of finding your own place as you begin your job hunt.
If you aren’t moving back in with your parents (like me), there’s a laundry list of factors that have to be considered: Where will you move? How will you move there? What’s the cost of living? Who will you live with? Can you afford the rent?
Yikes. Take a breath. If you don’t have the answers to these questions just yet, there’s no need to worry. If there’s anything
the pandemic has taught us, it’s that everything evens out in time. It’sgood to address the looming uncertainty that awaits, and to even embrace it, but it’s unwise to succumb to the stress before the transition out of college has even been made.
After all, the fact that you have a degree in the first place is a huge sign of success to come.
On the success of college graduates, Pew Research Center states:
“The evidence that a college degree significantly improves one’s employment prospects and earnings potential is overwhelming. Bachelor’s degree holders are half as likely to be unemployed as their peers who only have a high school degree and they make $1 million in additional earnings on average over their lifetime.”
Regardless of where you move or how much money you make, it’s safe to say that in time, success will find its way to you as a result of the work you’ve already put in. It’s only natural for life to be turbulent after graduation, and it’s important to be able to take that turbulence in stride.
Most of us who graduate this semester missed a huge portion of the college experience as a result of the pandemic. Despite that massive hurdle, we’ve made it to the other side, and that deserves some recognition. Take a moment to be proud of yourself, and to recognize all that you’ve overcome. You’ve earned it.
